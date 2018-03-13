Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Aadhaar: Supreme Court Extends Deadline for Linking With Mobile Phone Connections

  hindi
, 13 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Aadhaar: Supreme Court Extends Deadline for Linking With Mobile Phone Connections

The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the deadline for linking of various services - such as mobile phone connections - with Aadhaar till it delivers its judgment on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the biometrical identification scheme.

Announcing the order, a five-judge constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, however, said that this extension will not affect the linking of Aadhaar with the disbursal of benefits under social welfare schemes.

The order came as senior counsel Arvind Datar, appearing for one of the petitioners, told the court that passport issuing authorities have made submission of Aadhaar mandatory for issuance of passports.

At this point, Attorney General KK Venugopal sought to clarify that this requirement of Aadhaar was only for issuance of 'tatkal' passports.

The court order also extended this extension to the issuance of passports.

The current deadline for linking of bank accounts, mobile phone connections, and other services with Aadhaar was March 31 and this had been extended by the apex court on December 15 last year.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Aadhaar, Aadhaar Linking, India, Mobiles, Privacy, Supreme Court, Telecom
Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Deals: iPhone X at Lowest-Ever Price, Google Pixel 2 XL With Rs. 10,000 Cashback, and More
JBL Soundgear Wearable Wireless Speaker Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Aadhaar: Supreme Court Extends Deadline for Linking With Mobile Phone Connections
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Samsung S8 Plus
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Message Delete Feature Reportedly Fixed to Prevent Exploits
  2. Mi TV 4A First Flash Sale Today at 12pm on Flipkart, Mi.com
  3. Vu Launches Android TV Series in India, Takes on Xiaomi's Mi TV 4 Range
  4. Huawei P20 Lineup Price, Colour Variants Leaked Ahead of Launch
  5. Google Maps Now Lets You Find People and Places With Plus Codes in India
  6. Chennai Enjoys Best Fixed Broadband Speeds, Karnataka Leads States: Ookla
  7. Flipkart Mobile Sale: iPhone X at Rs. 79,999, Pixel 2 at Rs. 39,999, More
  8. Lenovo K8 Plus to Be Available at Rs. 7,999 in Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale
  9. Apple to Launch New Entry-Level MacBook Soon: Report
  10. US President Trump Blocks Broadcom Takeover of Qualcomm
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.