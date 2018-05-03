Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Aadhaar Not Mandatory for New Mobile Connections, Says Government

 
, 03 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Aadhaar Not Mandatory for New Mobile Connections, Says Government

Telecom operators can issue new SIM cards without Aadhaar on the basis of alternate identity document like election voter ID or driving licence and the government will await Supreme Court's order on re-verification of mobile subscribers using Aadhaar at a later date, a top DoT official said on Wednesday.

"As per rule, fresh connections can be given using any authentic ID and address proof. There is no change in that rule. Telecom operators cannot deny fresh SIM to people having valid ID and address proof document. For re-verification, we have to wait for Supreme Court order as the matter is sub-judice," Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan said.

Another official on condition of anonymity claimed the SIM-Aadhaar linking policy still stands as on date and so new SIMs issued without Aadhaar would need to be re-verified through Aadhaar-based e-KYC at a later point.

The source also said that subscribers who give Aadhaar details right at the time of new SIM issuance, would not need to undergo Aadhaar-based re-verification again. The Department of Telecom (DoT) had earlier extended the deadline for re-verifying mobile numbers through Aadhaar, till the time the apex court takes a view on the petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Aadhaar and its enabling law.

Sources also referred to the DoT's circular issued on March 23, 2017. "The subscriber acquired through proof of identity/ proof of address documents based process, during the period of this re-verification activity shall also be re-verified through e-KYC process.

"For this, the licencee at the time of issuing connection to such subscribers, shall intimate the subscribers about this re-verification activity," the circular had said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Telecom, Internet, India, SIM, SIM Card, Aadhaar
Google Pay Debuts on Web to Reach Desktops, iOS Devices
Samsung PRO Endurance MicroSD Cards for Security Cameras, Dash Cams Launched: Price, Specifications, Features
Best AC deals
Aadhaar Not Mandatory for New Mobile Connections, Says Government
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
JBL GO Speaker
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6 Full Specifications Listed on HDFC Offers Page Ahead of Launch
  2. OnePlus 6 Compared With iPhone X in Live Leaked Photos
  3. Redmi Note 5 Pro Price Hike Bodes Well for Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1
  4. Xiaomi Launches Mi Music, Mi Video Apps With Streaming Services in India
  5. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Pre-Orders to Start Today in India via Flipkart
  6. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Now Receiving Update With Face Unlock and More
  7. Cambridge Analytica and British Parent Shut Down After Facebook Scandal
  8. Huawei P20 Pro Review
  9. LG G7 ThinQ Launched With 6.1-Inch QHD+ Display, AI Camera Features
  10. WhatsApp Stickers Coming Soon, Group Calling Support Announced Too
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.