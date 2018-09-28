NDTV Gadgets360.com

Department of Telecom to Talk to UIDAI, Telcos on Compliance With Aadhaar Verdict

, 28 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Department of Telecom to Talk to UIDAI, Telcos on Compliance With Aadhaar Verdict

Photo Credit: Facebook/ DoT

Highlights

  • Now subscribers do not need to link their mobile numbers with Aadhaar
  • DoT would take legal advice on compliance with the Supreme Court order
  • Supreme Court bench upheld the constitutional validity of Aadhaar

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) would talk to Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and telecom operators to make sure telecom regulations and service providers are in compliance with the Supreme Court verdict on Aadhaar, said DoT Secretary Aruna Sundararajan on Thursday.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said telecom subscribers do not need to link their mobile numbers with Aadhaar. Though the Supreme Court bench upheld the constitutional validity of Aadhaar, struck down Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act, disallowing private entities from possessing Aadhaar numbers of individuals. The judgement, thus, bars telecom companies and online wallet services from seeking the unique identity number of consumers.

"We will be sitting in the coming days with the Aadhaar authorities and the TSPs (telecom service providers) to make sure we are in complete compliance with the Supreme Court order," Sundararajan said.

The department would also take legal advice to understand how to go ahead in terms of compliance with the judgement, she added.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Aadhaar, UIDAI, DoT, Supreme Court, India
India Smartphone User Base to Cross 700 Million By 2020: Counterpoint
Billion Capture Plus
Department of Telecom to Talk to UIDAI, Telcos on Compliance With Aadhaar Verdict
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro With Four Cameras, Display Notch Launched
  2. Mi Band 3, Mi Air Purifier 2S to Go on Sale for the First Time Today
  3. Realme 2 Pro Review
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Dates Revealed, Here's What to Expect
  5. Realme 2 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Vivo V9 Pro
  6. Realme 2 Pro With Snapdragon 660, Up to 8GB RAM Launched Starting at Rs. 13,990
  7. Xiaomi India Launches New Mi TV 'Pro' Models With Android TV, Voice Search
  8. Can Motorola One Power Dethrone Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6 Pro?
  9. This Could Be the World's First Smartphone With 10GB RAM
  10. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.