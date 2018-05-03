Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Aadhaar Delinking as Sole ID Proof for SIM Cards an 'Interim Measure': Centre to Apex Court

Aadhaar Delinking as Sole ID Proof for SIM Cards an 'Interim Measure': Centre to Apex Court

 
03 May 2018
Aadhaar Delinking as Sole ID Proof for SIM Cards an 'Interim Measure': Centre to Apex Court

Highlights

  • Measure to continue till pronouncement a veridct on petitions
  • Petitions have been filed challenging the validity of Aadhaar Act
  • Attorney General was responding to a Constitution Bench headed by CJI

The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that delinking of Aadhaar as a sole identity proof for getting a SIM card was an interim measure.

It will continue to be in place till the pronouncement of the verdict by the apex court on petitions challenging the validity of the Aadhaar Act.

Attorney General K.K. Venugopal was responding to a five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra after he was asked about reports of Aadhaar not being the sole identity proof for getting a SIM card.

Venugopal told the bench that besides Aadhaar, other identity proofs have been included as an interim arrangement in pursuance to the court's earlier order and this would remain so till the judgment was pronounced.

The Attorney General referred to Page-two of the government order which says that delinking with Aadhaar was interim measure till the verdict.

Comments

Telecom, Internet, India, SIM Card
Aadhaar Delinking as Sole ID Proof for SIM Cards an 'Interim Measure': Centre to Apex Court
 
 

