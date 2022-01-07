Technology News
loading

5G Wireless Service Could Still Disrupt Flights, US Federal Aviation Administration Says

The FAA said 5G airport buffer zones around US airports "only protect the last 20 seconds of flight."

By Reuters | Updated: 7 January 2022 11:58 IST
5G Wireless Service Could Still Disrupt Flights, US Federal Aviation Administration Says

The FAA said 5G airport buffer zones in France cover "96 seconds of flight"

Highlights
  • , AT&T and Verizon agreed to adopt similar precautions to those in France
  • President Biden hailed deal between wireless carriers and US regulators
  • AT&T and Verizon won nearly all of the C-Band spectrum

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday issued fresh warnings that new 5G wireless service could still disrupt flights, saying there were "big differences" between US aviation protections and those used in France.

Late Thursday, the FAA launched a dedicated webpage on 5G and aviation safety raising questions about potential impact on sensitive airplane electronics like altimeters.

This week, AT&T and Verizon agreed to adopt similar precautions to those in France. On Monday, the carriers said they would delay use of C-Band spectrum for wireless service until January 19 - an agreement aimed at heading off an aviation safety crisis and flight disruptions.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden hailed the deal between wireless carriers and US regulators allowing 5G deployment in two weeks. The FAA said the delay would allow it to evaluate ways to minimize disruptions to altimeters, and also gives companies more time to prepare.

The FAA said 5G airport buffer zones in France cover "96 seconds of flight" while safety precautions around US airports "only protect the last 20 seconds of flight." It said temporary US lower power levels will be 2.5 times higher than France. It noted that France requires antennas be tilted downward to limit harmful interference, a rule the United States lacks.

"If there's the possibility of a risk to the flying public, we are obligated to pause the activity, until we can prove it is safe," the FAA website said. "Radar altimeters still must be proven safe in the overall US 5G environment to fly into these airports, so we must take into account the higher signal strength when assessing safety and risk."

AT&T and Verizon won nearly all of the C-Band spectrum in an $80-billion (roughly Rs. 5,94,215 crore) auction last year. The FAA in early November issued a bulletin warning action may be needed to address potential interference from 5G, which prompted the carriers to agree to delay deployment for 30 days to January 5.

The deal Monday assured AT&T and Verizon they will be able to start service this month and they agreed to temporary buffer zones around 50 airports that the FAA will identify by Friday.

The FAA website said 50 airports are covered because the "wireless companies only agreed to 50 airports." AT&T and Verizon did not immediately comment.

Biden said the agreement "puts us on track to substantially reduce disruptions to air operations" after January 19.

The FAA said that "even with the temporary buffer around 50 airports, 5G deployment will increase the risk of disruption during low visibility" including "flight cancellations, diverted flights, and delays during periods of low visibility."

The FAA said it is working during the two-week delay "to complete evaluations of the most popular altimeters allowing some aircraft to operate in 5G and minimize disruptions."

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: FAA, 5G
Hybrid Electric Car Sales Hit Record Highs in the US in 2021, Industry Data Shows

Related Stories

5G Wireless Service Could Still Disrupt Flights, US Federal Aviation Administration Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Wordle Has Taken the Internet by Storm: Here's How to Play
  2. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G With 120W Fast Charging Goes Official in India
  3. Nokia Introduces 5 Budget Phones at CES 2022: Details Here
  4. Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  5. Vivo V23 Pro First Impressions: This Slim Mid-Ranger Packs a Punch
  6. Moto G71 5G India Price Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch
  7. Vivo V23 5G Series Price in India Tipped by Retailer Listing
  8. BSNL Offering 5GB of Free Data to Users Coming From an Existing Network
  9. Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro Debut With Latest Snapdragon Chipsets: Details Here
  10. Starlink India Head Sanjay Bhargava Resigns
#Latest Stories
  1. E3 2022 Won't Be Held in Person Due to Rising Omicron Cases
  2. OnePlus 10 Pro Price Tipped Ahead of Launch, Camera Specifications Surface Online
  3. 5G Wireless Service Could Still Disrupt Flights, US Federal Aviation Administration Says
  4. James Webb Space Telescope Final Unfolding: Primary Mirror to Be Deployed on January 8
  5. Hybrid Electric Car Sales Hit Record Highs in the US in 2021, Industry Data Shows
  6. Bitcoin, Ether Continue to Register Dips as Most Crypto Coins Suffer; USD Coin Sees Marginal Gain
  7. Huawei Enjoy 20e (2022) With Kirin 710A SoC, 6GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. GM Taps Three Qualcomm Chips to Power Its Ultra Cruise Feature
  9. iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro to Launch in India Soon With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Soc, Triple Cameras: Report
  10. Moto G71 5G Price in India Tipped Ahead of January 10 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com