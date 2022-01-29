Technology News
AT&T, Verizon Cleared by US FAA to Turn on More 5G Cell Towers

The FAA move will let the companies activate 5G cell towers closer to airports without hindering the ability of planes to land during poor weather.

By Associated Press | Updated: 29 January 2022 10:17 IST
AT&T, Verizon Cleared by US FAA to Turn on More 5G Cell Towers

The FAA's move will let the companies activate 5G cell towers closer to airports

Highlights
  • Dire predictions of thousands of cancelled flights did not come true
  • Verizon and AT&T spent billions to build 5G networks
  • Regional airlines faced limitations on a large chunk of their fleets

Federal safety regulators say they have cleared the way for Verizon and AT&T to power up more towers for new 5G service without causing radio interference with airplanes.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that it took the steps after receiving details from the telecommunications companies about the location of wireless transmitters.

The FAA's move will let the companies activate 5G cell towers closer to airports without hindering the ability of planes to land during poor weather.

Verizon and AT&T declined to comment. Nick Ludlum, a spokesman for the telecommunications trade group CTIA, called it a “positive development that highlights the considerable progress the wireless industry, aviation industry, FAA and FCC are making to ensure robust 5G service and safe flights.”

The trade group Airlines for America issued a similar statement. Spokesman Carter Yang added that all sides are working on “a more efficient permanent solution” that will avoid disrupting air traffic as more 5G towers are activated.

Aviation groups and the FAA had warned that the companies' 5G service, which uses part of the radio spectrum called C-Band, was too close to the spectrum range used by instruments that measure the height of planes above the ground — crucial information for landing in low visibility.

Verizon and AT&T, which spent billions to build 5G networks, disputed the FAA's conclusions. But they twice agreed to delay launching new 5G and temporarily delayed it around many airports even as they began offering the service in many US cities on January 19.

Since the dispute came to a head earlier this month, the FAA has cleared most types of airline planes — 90 percent of the US fleet — to operate around 5G signals, saying that their height-measuring devices, called radio altimeters, are safe from radio interference.

Dire predictions of thousands of cancelled flights did not come true, but dozens of flights have been grounded by 5G concerns, including US-bound international flights last week and some domestic flights this week at Paine Field near Seattle. Some small airline planes, notably a group of Embraer regional jets, have not been cleared.

“It's too early to declare victory,” Faye Malarkey Black, president of the Regional Airline Association, said earlier this week. “This is not fixed. We're not fixed.”

Regional airlines — smaller companies that operate flights under contract with large airlines — faced limitations on a large chunk of their fleets during poor weather, Black said.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Verizon, AT and T, Federal Aviation Administration, FAA, FCC, 5G
Netflix Must Face 'Queen's Gambit' Defamation Lawsuit From Chess Grandmaster, US Judge Rules

AT&T, Verizon Cleared by US FAA to Turn on More 5G Cell Towers
