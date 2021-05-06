Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • 5G Trials: US Lawmakers Applaud India's Decision to Not Allow Chinese Companies Such as Huawei, ZTE

5G Trials: US Lawmakers Applaud India's Decision to Not Allow Chinese Companies Such as Huawei, ZTE

5G trial applications from Airtel, Jio, MTNL, and Vodafone Idea have been approved.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 6 May 2021 10:21 IST
5G Trials: US Lawmakers Applaud India's Decision to Not Allow Chinese Companies Such as Huawei, ZTE

Congressman Mike Waltz thanked India for denying inclusion of Huawei

Highlights
  • Trump administration designated Chinese tech firms as a security risk
  • Congressman Mike Waltz also thanked India for its decision
  • The US is also asking its friends not to opt for tech controlled by China

Top US lawmakers have applauded India's decision to not allow Chinese telecom companies to conduct 5G trials in the country.

The Department of Telecom in India on Tuesday had approved applications of telecom companies Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and MTNL to conduct 5G trials but none of them would be using technologies of Chinese entities.

"India's decision to exclude Huawei and ZTE from its 5G trials is good news for the people of India and the world," House Foreign Affairs Committee Lead Republican and China Task Force Chairman Michael McCaul said in a statement on Wednesday.

"People's Republic of China law requires any Chinese company – including Huawei and ZTE – to work for the Chinese Communist Party if asked,” McCaul said.

The previous Trump administration had designated Chinese tech companies as posing a national security risk.

The US is also asking its friends and allies not to opt for a technology that is controlled by the Communist Party of China.

"It's a risk that can't be mitigated unless these companies are excluded from our networks, and I'm glad that India has recognised this threat. India has once again proven why it is a global leader in the fight against security threats posed by CCP-controlled technology,” McCaul said.

Congressman Mike Waltz also thanked India for its decision. "Thank you to India for denying the inclusion of CCP-run Huawei in their telecommunications,” he said. "As the world's largest democracy, India will be a critical ally in confronting China and securing our supply chains,” Waltz said.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel, Jio, MTNL, Vodafone, Huawei, ZTE
Facebook Oversight Board Upholds Donald Trump Ban From Platform, Has 6 Months to Determine Return

Related Stories

5G Trials: US Lawmakers Applaud India's Decision to Not Allow Chinese Companies Such as Huawei, ZTE
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile India's New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India' Announced
  2. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  3. Moto G60 Review: Don't Go by Megapixels Alone
  4. HealthifyMe Launches Real-Time COVID-19 Vaccination Slot Finder
  5. Signal Says It Was Banned From Facebook Ad Platform for Being Honest
  6. How to Apply E-Pass for Travel During Uttar Pradesh Lockdown
  7. Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC Tipped to Debut Soon
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G India Launch Expected to Be Soon, Price Tipped
  9. Elon Musk Says Starlink Satellite Internet Service Has 500,000 Pre-Orders
  10. Mi TV P1 Series Running Android TV, 60Hz Refresh Rate Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Meek Mill Joins The Dogecoin Bandwagon As Price Surges To All-Time High
  2. House of the Dragon First Look Photos Unveil Game of Thrones Prequel’s Cast in Character
  3. Twitter Will Now Prompt Users When They Reply With Offensive Language
  4. PUBG Mobile India's New Avatar Announced as Battlegrounds Mobile India by Developer Krafton
  5. Amazon Work Rules Govern Tweets, Body Odour of Contract Drivers
  6. Twitter Introduces Bigger Image Previews for iOS, Android Users Worldwide
  7. Loki Release Date Moved Up to June 9, New Episodes Every Wednesday
  8. Mi TV P1 Series With 32-Inch, 43-Inch, 50-Inch, 55-Inch Models Running Android TV Launched
  9. Google Entertainment Space for Tablets Launched, Offers Android TV-Like Experience
  10. Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Will Fly First Crew to Space in July, Will Offer a Seat to Online Auction Winner
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com