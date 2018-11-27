NDTV Gadgets360.com

5G Subscriptions to Cover More Than 40 Percent of World's Population by 2024: Ericsson

, 27 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
5G Subscriptions to Cover More Than 40 Percent of World's Population by 2024: Ericsson

Highlights

  • Ericsson sees 5G subscriptions growing in 2024 to 1.5 billion
  • North America and northeast Asia are expected to lead the 5G uptake
  • Major network deployments globally are expected from 2020

Swedish mobile network telecom gear maker Ericsson sees 5G subscriptions growing by 50 percent in 2024 to 1.5 billion, covering more than 40 percent of the world's population.

North America and northeast Asia are expected to lead the 5G uptake, with major US service providers starting to offer 5G services this year or in 2019, while major network deployments globally are expected from 2020.

The first commercial 5G subscriptions in Europe are expected in 2019, Ericsson said in its semi-annual Mobility Report.

The mobile telecom network equipment industry is going through a tough period, as demand for 4G and older 2G and 3G network equipment subsides but solid demand for next-generation 5G networks remains a couple of years away.

Ericsson, which in Tuesday's report made its first forecast for 2024, sees a total of 8.9 billion mobile subscriptions at the end of 2024, up from 5 billion at the end of this year.

The new generation of mobile phone technology is expected to bring higher data speeds and better accommodate a greater variety of connected devices.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ericsson, 5G
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Expected to Launch on December 12 as OnePlus and McLaren Announce Partnership
Pricee
5G Subscriptions to Cover More Than 40 Percent of World's Population by 2024: Ericsson
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 8X
TRENDING
  1. Jio Offers Some Users 2GB Extra Data Daily: Check If You're One of Them
  2. Samsung Galaxy A8s Specifications, Design Details Leaked
  3. Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1 India Launch Expected at HMD Global December 6 Event
  4. Amazon Offers Free Machine Learning Courses to General Consumers
  5. Redmi Note 6 Pro to Go on Sale in India Next on Wednesday
  6. Moto G7 Play With Display Notch, Snapdragon 632 Spotted on FCC in the US
  7. Huawei Mate 20 Pro With Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  8. Vivo Nex 2 Photo Leak Tips Dual Displays, Triple Rear Camera Setup
  9. Google Maps Reviews Get Hashtag Support for Easier Search
  10. The 50 Best TV Shows on Netflix in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.