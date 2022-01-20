Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • 5G Rollout in US: Airlines Cancel Some Flights Even After AT&T, Verizon Scale Back Deployment

5G Rollout in US: Airlines Cancel Some Flights Even After AT&T, Verizon Scale Back Deployment

International carriers that rely heavily on the wide-body Boeing 777, and other Boeing aircraft, cancelled early flights.

By Associated Press | Updated: 20 January 2022 11:07 IST
5G Rollout in US: Airlines Cancel Some Flights Even After AT&T, Verizon Scale Back Deployment

The FAA gave approval Wednesday for more types of planes to land in low visibility near 5G signals

Highlights
  • Airlines that fly Airbus jets seemed less affected by the new 5G service
  • The Verizon and AT&T networks use a segment of the radio spectrum
  • Airlines scrambled to adjust to the new reality

Some flights to and from the US were canceled on Wednesday even after AT&T and Verizon scaled back the rollout of high-speed wireless service that could interfere with aircraft technology that measures altitude.

International carriers that rely heavily on the wide-body Boeing 777, and other Boeing aircraft, canceled early flights or switched to different planes following warnings from the Federal Aviation Administration and the Chicago-based plane maker. The 777

Airlines that fly only or mostly Airbus jets, including Air France and Ireland's Aer Lingus, seemed less affected by the new 5G service.

Airlines had canceled more than 320 flights by Wednesday evening, or a little over 2 percent of the US total, according to FlightAware. That was far less disruptive than during the Christmas and New Year's travel season, when a peak of 3,200, or 13 percent, of flights were canceled on January 3 due to winter storms and workers out sick with COVID-19.

A trade group for the industry, Airlines for America, said cancellations weren't as bad as feared because AT&T and Verizon agreed to temporarily reduce the rollout of 5G near dozens of airports while industry and the government work out a longer-term solution.

At O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Sudeep Bhabad said his father-in-law's flight to India was cancelled.

“They have to resolve this problem," Bhabad said. “It would have been a lot better if they had resolved it way before and we knew this in advance, instead of, like, finding out when we are here at the airport.”

Similar mobile networks have been deployed in more than three dozen countries, but there are key differences in how the US networks are designed that raised concern of potential problems for airlines.

The Verizon and AT&T networks use a segment of the radio spectrum that is close to the one used by radio altimeters, devices that measure the height of aircraft above the ground to help pilots land in low visibility. The Federal Communications Commission, which set a buffer between the frequencies used by 5G and altimeters, said the wireless service posed no risk to aviation.

But FAA officials saw a potential problem, and the telecom companies agreed to delay their rollout near more than 80 airports while the agency assesses which aircraft are safe to fly near 5G and which will need new altimeters.

The FAA gave approval Wednesday for more types of planes to land in low visibility near 5G signals, including the Boeing 777. By evening, however, nearly 40 percent of the US airline fleet was still waiting to be cleared. That percentage was expected to shrink as the FAA continued to review other planes and altimeters.

“I assume whatever process they are using could be used to clear the rest,” said Randall Berry, a professor of electrical engineering at Northwestern University.

The FAA says there are several reasons why the 5G rollout has been more of a challenge for airlines in the US than in other countries: Cellular towers use a more powerful signal strength than those elsewhere; the 5G network operates on a frequency closer to the one many altimeters use, and cell tower antennae point up at a higher angle. A telecom industry group, CTIA, disputes the FAA's claims.

Some experts say poor coordination and cooperation among federal agencies is as much to blame as any technical issues.

“The fights around this from federal agencies have just gotten more and more intense," said Harold Feld, an expert on telecom policy at the advocacy group Public Knowledge.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency said it wasn't aware of any problems on the continent caused by 5G interference. To mitigate airline interference, French telecom providers reduce the strength of their high-speed networks near airports.

Boeing Co. said in a statement it would work with airlines, the FAA and others to ensure that all planes can fly safely as 5G is rolled out.

In the meantime, airlines scrambled to adjust to the new reality.

Emirates, which relies heavily on the 777, halted flights to several American cities on Wednesday, but maintained service to Los Angeles, New York and Washington.

“We hope to resume our US services as soon as possible,” the state-owned airline said.

Tim Clark, president of Emirates, told CNN it was “one of the most delinquent, utterly irresponsible” situations he'd ever seen as it involved a failure by government, science and industry.

Japan's All Nippon Airways canceled 20 flights to cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York, while Japan Airlines said eight of its flights were affected Wednesday.

Air India said on Twitter it would cancel flights to Chicago, Newark, New York, and San Francisco because of the 5G issue. But it also said it would try to use other aircraft on US routes — a course several other airlines took.

Korean Air, Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific, and Austrian Airlines said they substituted different planes for flights that were scheduled to use 777s. Germany's Lufthansa swapped out one kind of 747 for another on some US-bound flights.

American Airlines Chief Operating Officer David Seymour said in a memo to staff that the carrier canceled four flights while it awaited FAA approval of equipment on its Airbus aircraft.

Choi Jong-yun, a spokeswoman of Asiana Airlines, which uses Airbus planes for flights to the US, said it hadn't been affected so far.

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement that the 5G “deployment can safely co-exist with aviation technologies in the United States, just as it does in other countries around the world.” However, she urged the FAA to conduct its safety checks with "both care and speed.”

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AT and T, Verizon, Boeing 777, 5G, Federal Aviation Administration, FAA
Red Cross Hack Exposes Personal, Confidential Information on 515,000 Vulnerable People
WhatsApp Desktop Beta Begins Testing Ability to Pause While Recording Voice Messages

Related Stories

5G Rollout in US: Airlines Cancel Some Flights Even After AT&T, Verizon Scale Back Deployment
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Wordle: How to Play, Strategies, Tips and Tricks
  2. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed to Take Place Soon
  3. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Ends Tonight: Best Deals Still Available
  4. iQoo 9 Pro Indian Variant Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench
  5. OnePlus Nord Series Phone Priced Under Rs. 20,000 Tipped to Launch in Q3
  6. Traders’ Body Invites Amazon, Flipkart to Discuss E-Commerce Issues
  7. Vivo T1 India Launch, Variants Tipped
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Review: Wait for a Price Drop
  9. Lenovo Launches a New Windows 11 Tablet, Convertible for Students
  10. Giant Asteroid Flies by Earth: Here's How People Are Reacting to It
#Latest Stories
  1. Panasonic Lumix BS1H Full-Frame Box-Style Camera With 24.2-Megapixel Sensor Launched in India
  2. Lucky Solo Ethereum Miner Bags $540,000 as Reward After Mining Entire Block
  3. WWE 2K22 Release Date Set for March, to Star Rey Mysterio on Cover
  4. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Design, Specifications Spotted on TENAA Ahead of Launch
  5. Amazon, Flipkart Invited by Indian Traders’ Body to Discuss E-Commerce Issues
  6. Big Tech: Bills Targeting Google, Facebook, More Firms to Go Before US Senate Panel
  7. Microsoft's $68.7-Billion Purchase of Activision Blizzard Could Shake Up Gaming
  8. Google Labs Appoints Team for Research Work on Blockchain Tech
  9. Twitter Must Reveal Measures on Online Hate, French Court Rules
  10. Amazon to Open First-Ever Fashion Store Where Algorithms Suggest What to Try On
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com