Technology News
loading

EU Countries Contemplate Strategy to Counter 5G Conspiracy Theories

Conspiracy theories that the novel coronavirus may be linked to 5G wireless technology had caused a lot of damage.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 October 2020 16:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
EU Countries Contemplate Strategy to Counter 5G Conspiracy Theories

The 27-nation EU sees 5G as the linchpin of its economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic

Highlights
  • Countries listed their concerns in a joint letter to Margrethe Vestager
  • Countries urged more scientific research on the risks to people's health
  • 5G promises to enable everything from self-driving car to remote surgery

The European Union needs to come up with a strategy to counter disinformation about 5G technology or risk false claims derailing its economic recovery and digital goals, a group of 15 countries including Poland and Sweden said.

Conspiracy theories that the novel coronavirus may be linked to the wireless technology have led to the torching of mobile phone masts in 10 European countries and assaults on maintenance workers in recent months.

The 27-nation EU sees 5G as the linchpin of its economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and technology autonomy, with its promise to enable everything from self-driving cars to remote surgery and more automated manufacturing.

The 15 countries listed their concerns and proposals in a joint letter to EU digital chief Margrethe Vestager, internal market commissioner Thierry Breton and values chief Vera Jourova that was seen by Reuters.

"It is clear ... that we are witnessing increasing activity of the anti-5G movement across the European Union," they said, calling for the EU to "take an active, long-term and systemic approach" to tackling concerns about 5G and electromagnetic fields (EMF).

"We, as Member States are willing to contribute to this EU-wide initiative with our national expertise and best practice to tackle the issue of 5G and EMF disinformation," the letter said.

The countries urged more scientific research on the risks to people's health, proposed an awareness-raising campaign across Europe and also suggested a broad debate taking into account the fears and worries of opponents to 5G.

Other signatories to the letter include Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Portugal and Slovakia.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: EU, disinformation, coronavirus, 5G
Deutsche Telekom Tests Mobile Antenna in Earth’s Stratosphere
Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition Launched in India: Price, Sale Offers

Related Stories

EU Countries Contemplate Strategy to Counter 5G Conspiracy Theories
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon, Flipkart Festive Sales Are Live: Top Offers on Electronics
  2. iPhone 12 Series Pre-Order Details in India Revealed
  3. LG G8X ThinQ Saw Staggering Sales in First 12 Hours of Flipkart Sale, Company Says
  4. Apple Reveals iPhone 12, 12 Pro Screen Repair Cost
  5. OnePlus 8T Tips and Tricks: Best New Features in OxygenOS 11
  6. Vivo V20 First Impressions
  7. Xiaomi Announces 80W Wireless Charging, 4,000mAh Can Charge in 19 Minutes
  8. Amazon, Flipkart Sales Bring 'Lowest' Prices on Top Mobile Phones
  9. OnePlus 8T Gets Oxygen OS 11.0.1.2 Update With Amazon App
  10. Infinix Hot 10 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition Launched in India: Price, Sale Offers
  2. EU Countries Contemplate Strategy to Counter 5G Conspiracy Theories
  3. Vi (Vodafone Idea) Weekend Data Rollover Offer Lets You Carry Forward Unused Data to the Weekend
  4. Deutsche Telekom Tests Mobile Antenna in Earth’s Stratosphere
  5. Japan Says It Will Join US, Europe in Regulating Big Tech Firms
  6. OnePlus 8T Oxygen OS Update Brings Camera, Network Improvements — and Amazon Shopping App
  7. iPhone 12 and 12 Pro Screen Repair Cost Listed by Apple
  8. Uber Introduces Mask Verification Selfies for Riders in India
  9. LG G8X ThinQ Saw Over 1.75 Lakh Units Sold in Just 12 Hours of Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
  10. iQoo U1x Specifications, Renders Revealed, to Go on Pre-Sale From October 21
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com