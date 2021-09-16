Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • 5G Auctions Most Probably in February 2022, May Even Try for January: Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

5G Auctions Most Probably in February 2022, May Even Try for January: Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw said that the telecom reforms package cleared by the Cabinet is adequate for the survival of existing players.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 16 September 2021 09:52 IST
5G Auctions Most Probably in February 2022, May Even Try for January: Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @AshwiniVaishnaw

Telecom minister Vaishnaw said he had spoken to all key players in the sector after Wednesday's briefing

Highlights
  • The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved relief package for telecom sector
  • The appointed date for reforms, including moratorium period, is October 1
  • 5G spectrum auction will be held during the last quarter of this fiscal

The 5G spectrum auctions will "most probably" be held in February 2022, and the government may even try for a January timeline, Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

Speaking to PTI, Vaishnaw said that the telecom reforms package cleared by the Cabinet is adequate for the survival of existing players, and will ensure robust competition in the sector. With more reforms, and more structural changes, that are in the pipeline, "more players should come", he added.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a blockbuster relief package for the stressed telecom sector that includes a four-year break for companies from paying statutory dues, permission to share scarce airwaves, change in the definition of revenue on which levies are paid and 100 percent foreign investment through the automatic route. The appointed date for reforms, including moratorium period, is October 1.

"Today's reform package is good enough for ensuring competition, definitely it is good enough for survival of the players and making sure this is a healthy sector where competition stays robust...I honestly believe once we do a little bit of more changes that are there in pipeline, more players will come," Vaishnaw said.

"We do not intend to stop," the minister said underlining the government's firm resolve to push ahead with reforms, in order to ensure robust health of the telecom sector.

The telecom minister further said he had spoken to all the key players in the sector after Wednesday's briefing, and that the companies are happy with the broad set of measures that have been announced.

"All the three big players feel that this was absolutely what was needed," the minister said.

Asked about the 5G spectrum auction timelines, the minister said it will be held during the last quarter of this fiscal.

"Most probably February of 2022...I think by January also, we can try," Vaishnaw said.

On industry's concerns over high spectrum prices, the minister said: "TRAI is consulting...Let TRAI consultations end and let them give their final report. That is the right time, I should speak".

He said the government will come out with detailed circulars on each of the decisions taken as part of the telecom package; the fine print of AGR redefinition - that seeks to exclude non-telecom items - is expected in 2-3 weeks, he said.

"The thought process behind this reform package is looking at next 25 years timeframe...what are the corrections we need to do, what are the reforms we need to do, structural changes we need to make.

All that should lead to benefits for the weakest sections of society, and better facilities for those marginalised and living in far-flung areas," the minister said.

Fostering inclusive growth and protecting consumer interest requires the telecom sector - that has been the backbone of digital economy, especially during the pandemic - to be "robust and healthy" and for participants to believe they can make more investments, he said.

Elaborating on the four-year break for companies from paying statutory dues, and the equity component, he said once the moratorium ends and annual installment period starts, depending on circumstances and whether there is a need for further intervention, "we can convert that installment into equity, so cash flow situation can improve".

Even if a company is unable to pay interest during the moratorium period, they have the option to pay the interest amount by way of equity. 

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13 leaks and what we expect from the Apple event. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: 5G, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Telecom, Vi
WhatsApp Testing In-App Business Directory to Help Users Find Shops, Services
Realme Pad to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price in India, Specifications

Related Stories

5G Auctions Most Probably in February 2022, May Even Try for January: Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Smart Glasses With Calling, Photos, and Navigation Features Unveiled
  2. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Series Announced: Price, Specs and More
  3. Xiaomi Pad 5 Tablet With 120Hz Display Refresh Rate, Smart Pen Launched
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Starting Soon: All You Need to Know
  5. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 Get Price Cuts in India: Details Here
  6. iOS 15, iPadOS 15 Coming as Free Upgrade to India: Details Here
  7. iPhone 13 Series, iPad, iPad mini: Price in India at a Glance
  8. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro: The Best New Reasons to Buy an iPhone 12?
  9. Samsung Galaxy M52 India Launch Listed on Amazon for September 19
  10. Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro With 108-Megapixel Primary Camera Now Official
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Pad to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price in India, Specifications
  2. 5G Auctions Most Probably in February 2022, May Even Try for January: Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
  3. WhatsApp Testing In-App Business Directory to Help Users Find Shops, Services
  4. PlayStation 5 September Update Brings SSD Expansion, 3D Audio Support for TVs, More
  5. Xiaomi Pad 5 Tablet With 120Hz Display Refresh Rate, Xiaomi Smart Pen Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro With 108-Megapixel Primary Camera Launched Along With Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
  7. Unicode 14.0 Unveiled With 37 New Emojis Like Melting Face, Troll, and Heart Hands
  8. iOS 15, iPadOS 15 for iPhone and iPad Models in India Releasing on September 20; New Features for FaceTime, Messages
  9. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPad, iPad mini: Price in India at a Glance
  10. Ford, Walmart, Argo AI Team Up to Launch Autonomous Vehicle Delivery Service
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com