Vodafone RedX vs Airtel Rs. 999 Postpaid Plan: Which Plan to Buy?

Both plans offer unlimited voice calls with no FUP limit and 100 SMS messages per day.

By | Updated: 13 November 2019 14:18 IST
New Vodafone and Airtel postpaid plans both offer Zee5 Premium subscription

Highlights
  • Vodafone RedX plan offers airport lounge access, premium customer care
  • Airtel Rs. 999 plan offers four add-on connections for sharing benefits
  • Both the postpaid plans are priced at Rs. 999 per month

Last week, telecom operator Vodafone introduced a new Vodafone RedX postpaid plan priced at Rs. 999 in India. This plan offers a host of benefits that amount to more than Rs. 20,000. This monthly postpaid plan also claims to offer up to 50 percent faster speeds, and it essentially looks to covert prepaid subscribers to postpaid. This plan will go head to head with Airtel's similarly priced postpaid plan in India. This plan also offers a host of benefits like Netflix subscription, Amazon Prime subscription, and more.

We pit the newly launched Vodafone RedX postpaid plan with the Airtel Rs.999 postpaid plan to let our readers decide which plan suits their preference better.

Vodafone RedX postpaid plan vs Airtel Rs. 999 postpaid plan key offerings

Talking about the similarities first, both the postpaid plans now offer unlimited voice calls without any FUP limit and 100 SMS messages per day. The Vodafone RedX postpaid plan claims to offer unlimited data, but it comes with an FUP limit of 150GB, after which the speed is reduced to 1Mbps. Vodafone claims that it offers 50 percent higher data speed over other postpaid plans. However, the speed depends on various factors like – ‘nature of handset, network congestion, location of access, topography, barriers caused by constructions etc.' Vodafone is also offering ISD calls to US and Canada at 50 paise/ min. The Airtel postpaid plan offers 150GB data for the month, with data rollover of up to 500GB.

Vodafone RedX postpaid plan vs Airtel Rs. 999 postpaid plan benefits

Coming to the benefits, the Vodafone RedX postpaid plan offers Netflix credit worth Rs. 5,998 for one year, Amazon Prime membership for one year, Zee5 Premium membership for one year, and access to premium content on the Vodafone Play mobile app. Travel benefits include free iRoam Pack worth Rs. 2,999 for one week (can be used once in every 12 months), and airport lounge access (four per year, one international).

Vodafone RedX is additionally touted to offer flat 15 percent discount on hotel bookings through Hotels.com. There is also a 10 percent discount on ticket bookings for select locations of attractions – like museums. Similarly, customers can avail an additional discount of five percent until January 31, 2020. Additionally, Vodafone is offering premium customer service on this postpaid plan.

It is important to note that Vodafone will charge users a one-time exit fee of Rs. 3,000 in case the subscriber decides to change to another plan or port out of Vodafone or migrate to prepaid within six months of activating RedX postpaid plan. Interested users can register for pre-booking on the company website.

airtel999 main Airtel Rs. 999 Postpaid Plan benefits

Airtel Rs. 999 Postpaid Plan benefits

Coming to the Airtel Rs. 999 postpaid plan benefits, it offers three month of Netflix Basic subscription worth Rs. 1,497, one-year Amazon Prime membership, Zee5 Premium membership that renews every month, and Airel XSream app subscription. It comes with handset protection, and offers four add-on connections. This is probably the biggest advantage as it allows for three regular add-ons and one data add-ons to the primary connection. This means a total of five people can share the benefits (one will only share the data connection) of the Airtel Rs. 999 postpaid plan every month.

Benefits in the Vodafone RedX postpaid plan are distinctly better than Airtel's postpaid plan, and if you are a single user with heavy streaming and travel internationally often – then you may want to opt for the Vodafone plan. However, if you are a value-conscious subscriber that would want to share your connection with your kids or other family members, and make the most out of the monthly fee of Rs. 999, then you may want to opt for the Airtel plan.

Further reading: Vodafone, Airtel, RedX Postpaid Plan, Airtel Rs 999 Postpaid Plan
