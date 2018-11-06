Vodafone has launched new prepaid recharge packs in its suite over the past few months, as well as refreshed existing ones. The announcements have mostly been to take on the might of telecom giants including Airtel and Jio in the market. In August this year, Vodafone and Idea Cellular announced a merger to create Vodafone Idea, the biggest telecom player in India in terms of subscribers and market share. Let's have a look at all the unlimited, limited, and combo recharge packs that Vodafone has announced recently.

Vodafone Rs. 99 recharge prepaid pack

The Rs. 99 Vodafone recharge pack offers unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls for a validity of 28 days. However, there is a fair usage daily limit of 250 minutes and weekly limit of 1,000 minutes. There are no data or SMS benefits offered in this prepaid pack.

Vodafone Rs. 209, Rs. 479, and Rs. 529 recharge packs

All of these three Vodafone recharge packs offer the same data benefits of up to 1.5GB per day. However, the Rs. 209 pack has a validity of 28 days, the Rs. 479 pack a validity of 84 days, and the Rs. 529 recharge a validity of 90 days. All of the packs also come with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day. Free access to the Vodafone Play app comes bundled when you avail any of the three recharge packs.

Vodafone Rs. 159 recharge pack

A new Rs. 159 Vodafone recharge pack was announced back in August. The pack offers 1GB of 2G/3G/4G data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS messages with a validity of 28 days. The fair usage policy on calls has been retained at 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week.

Vodafone Rs. 597 prepaid recharge pack

Then comes the Rs. 597 recharge pack which offers a total of 10GB data, unlimited voice calling (with FUP), and 100 SMS messages per day with a validity of 112 days. Calling in the pack is limited to 100 unique numbers during the validity period.

Vodafone combo recharge packs

Soon after the telecom merger, Vodafone Idea unveiled six new combo recharge packs to take on Jio and Airtel. Starting at Rs. 25, and going all the way up to Rs. 245, the new prepaid packs have a validity between 28 days and 84 days. These are not unlimited packs and come with a limited combination of data and talk-time. You can check out the details of all packs here.

Vodafone Rs. 99 and Rs. 109 recharge packs

This month, Vodafone released its new Rs. 99 and Rs. 109 recharge packs that come with the same validity of 28 days. Both of them come with unlimited voice calling benefits, however the Rs. 109 pack offers 1GB of data as well.

Vodafone Rs. 279 recharge pack

A new long-term recharge pack has also been announced by Vodafone which is priced at Rs. 279 and comes with a validity of 84 days. The pack comes with 4GB of 2G/ 3G/ 4G data, unlimited voice calls (with FUP), and unlimited SMS messages.

Vodafone Rs. 189 recharge pack

And, lastly, Vodafone last month also released its new Rs. 189 recharge pack which offers 2GB of data, unlimited voice calls (with daily, weekly limits), and no SMS benefits. Validity of the recharge pack is 56 days. This is the operator's cheapest pack with that high a validity period.