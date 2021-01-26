Technology News
Vodafone Idea SMS Packs That Offer Good Value for Money

Vodafone Idea offers Rs. 12, Rs. 26, and Rs. 36 SMS packs for its prepaid customers.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 26 January 2021 10:30 IST
Vodafone Idea has a list of recharge packs with SMS benefits

Highlights
  • Vodafone Idea offers 120 SMS messages for 10 days with the Rs. 12 pack
  • There is also a Rs. 36 SMS pack for Vodafone Idea users
  • Vodafone Idea provides Rs. 249 pack with 100 SMS per day for 28 days

What are the best value-for-money Vodafone Idea SMS packs? Vodafone Idea, now known as Vi, offers a range of recharge packs for its prepaid subscribers. The packs mostly offer voice and data benefits, but the operator also has specific packs for SMS messages. The SMS packs for Vodafone Idea users start from Rs. 12, though customers can avail SMS message benefits with its unlimited prepaid plans that begin from Rs. 99 and go up to Rs. 2,595. The unlimited plans offer voice calling and high-speed data allocation and SMS messages.

SMS packs for Vodafone Idea (Vi) users

In this article, we are listing those SMS packs for Vodafone Idea (Vi) customers that offer a value-for-money experience — irrespective of the price point.

Rs. 12 Vodafone Idea pack

The Rs. 12 Vodafone Idea SMS pack brings 120 local and national SMS messages for 10 days. This means that you'll get one SMS message at a cost of one paisa. The Rs. 12 SMS pack for Vodafone Idea subscribers is available across all circles where the operator provides its prepaid service. It doesn't include any voice or data benefits.

Rs. 26 Vodafone Idea pack

For customers requiring SMS messages for a period longer than 10 days, there is the Rs. 26 SMS pack for Vodafone Idea users. It brings 250 SMS messages for 28 days. The pack doesn't have any voice or data benefits as it's specifically designed to address SMS message requirements. It is available across all circles where the operator serves its prepaid customers.

Rs. 36 Vodafone Idea pack

In case you want more SMS messages over the count you'll get from the Rs. 26 pack, Vodafone Idea has the Rs. 36 SMS pack. It brings 350 SMS messages with a validity of 28 days.

Rs. 149 Vodafone Idea pack

Vodafone Idea offers the Rs. 149 prepaid recharge pack that brings 300 SMS messages for 28 days — along with unlimited voice calling benefits and 2GB of high-speed data access. You can also avail 1GB of additional data by recharging through the Vi app or website. Further, the Rs. 149 recharge pack includes access to Vi Movies and TV app that brings content including live TV, news, movies, and originals.

Rs. 249 Vodafone Idea pack

For benefits over those you'll get from the Rs. 149 pack, there is the Rs. 249 Vodafone Idea pack that brings 100 SMS messages daily for 28 days. It also includes unlimited voice calls and 1.5GB daily high-speed data. Additionally, the Rs. 149 prepaid pack offers weekend rollover to let users utilise their unused data over the week on the weekend. The pack also comes along with access to the Vi Movies and TV app.

Rs. 558 Vodafone Idea pack

Vodafone Idea also offers the Rs. 558 recharge pack with 100 SMS messages on a daily basis for 56 days. The pack also includes unlimited voice calls and 3GB of high-speed data per day. Further, it comes with free access to the Vi Movies and TV app as well as offers weekend data rollover.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vodafone Idea, Vodafone Idea SMS packs, Vodafone, Idea, Vi, SMS
