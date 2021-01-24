Technology News
How to Browse Vi Recharge Packs by Pack Type

Vi customers can browse the app or website to find different recharge options categorised under recommended, unlimited, combo, and other tabs.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 24 January 2021 18:25 IST
How to Browse Vi Recharge Packs by Pack Type

Vi app is available on Google Play and App Store

  • Vi website offers multiple ways to browse plans
  • Vi has a variety of prepaid and postpaid plans
  • Vi app has a recharge option right on the homepage

Wondering how to browse Vi (Vodafone Idea) recharge packs by pack type? Vi offers a host of recharge options for both prepaid and postpaid users. It offers easy ways for its customers to get their recharge done from its official website as well as its Android and iOS mobile apps. Vi is one of the largest telecom operators in the country and has been offering better voice call quality compared to the competition, according to data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

To get a Vi number reacharge, customers can head to the official MyVi website or download the Vi app that is available for free on Google Play and App Store. You can go through the various plans that Vi offers. And to help you do so, we have put together a step-by-step guide to browse the website and app to recharge your Vi number.

Vi prepaid plans on MyVi website

  1. On the homepage, you should see a space where you can enter you mobile number to quickly get a recharge.
  2. To browse the Vi recharge plans, you can enter your number here and select whether your connection type is prepaid or postpaid.
  3. On the next page, scroll down to see the list of plans that Vi offers.
  4. Alternatively, on the homepage, you can hover over the Recharge tab on the top of the page and select Prepaid Plans.
  5. First thing to do here is make sure that your circle or area is selected on the right as packs can vary for different regions.
  6. You will then see Vi prepaid plans for your circle categorised as unlimited, combo, and others.

Unlimited plans, as the name suggests, include a list of plans with unlimited calling. Combo plans offer a mix of talktime and data. There are others packs that offer just data or just talktime, as well as SMS, vouchers, or entertainment pack offers.

Vi postpaid plans on MyVi website:  

  1. Hover over the Pay Bill tab right next to the Recharge tab on the top of the page  
  2. Select Postpaid Plans  
  3. There are no categories for postpaid plans so all four should be presented 

Vi prepaid and postpaid plans on app:  

  1. First, if you don't already have the app, download the Vi app from App Store or Google Play.  
  2. Enter your Vi mobile number to register.  
  3. On the homepage, you will see a Recharge option at the bottom, tap on it.  
  4. On this page, you will see all the Vi recharge plans categories into recommended, unlimited, combo, talktime, data, plan voucher, SMS, caller tunes, and roaming.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Vineet Washington
