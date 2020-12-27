Vi (Vodafone Idea) is one of the top players in the telecom landscape of India. The recent merger between Vodafone and Idea puts it in the third position in wireless subscriber market share, right behind big wigs like Airtel and Jio. Vodafone offers both postpaid and prepaid services to its subscribers. Prepaid users need to pay for data and calling services beforehand, whereas postpaid users get a bill at the end of every month. Vi subscribers can switch from prepaid to postpaid if they wish to, with plans in the latter available from as low as Rs. 399.

For all those interested in switching from Vi (Vodafone Idea) prepaid to Vi postpaid, we have compiled a step-by-step guide on how to make the switch.

How to switch from Vi (Vodafone Idea) prepaid to postpaid Before you begin the process, it is important to note that the company will issue a new postpaid SIM if you decide to switch. Verification will also be done by a Vi representative who will visit you at your address. They will ask for ID and address proof and its best to keep your Aadhaar card ready as well. Vi informs the user of the time when the representative will come home to verify your details and deliver the SIM. It is important that you be at home at the time selected. Vi app on your iOS or Android mobile. You can download the app from Download theon your iOS or Android mobile. You can download the app from Google Play or App Store Once downloaded, register on the app by using the OTP method. Your recharge plans, available balance, and all other details will show up on the app homepage. Click on the Upgrade to Postpaid option from the main horizontal scroll menu right below your account details on the home page. Clicking on that option will then redirect you to the Vi website wherein you have to select the Vi postpaid plan you want to switch to. The most affordable one is priced at Rs. 399, followed by Rs. 499, and there's even a Rs. 699 plan. All postpaid plans offer varied benefits. You can see all the Vi postpaid plans here Enter the pincode where you want the new postpaid SIM to be delivered. If the SIM is deliverable to that pincode, then the company will ask for further details like your mobile number and whether you want to switch to a new number for postpaid or stick with your existing number. Select on the option that you prefer After that, the Vi app will ask for your address details for delivering the new SIM. Please practice caution while filling in this information. Ensure that you fill in all the right details as a Vi representative will come for verification to the same address. Click on Get OTP to complete order. An OTP will arrive on your phone. Punch in the OTP and click on Complete My Order. Once the phone number is verified through the OTP process, Vodafone sends a text message informing the user of the probable arrival of a Vi representative. The subscriber is recommended to be at home at the time. Vi informs that users must keep their Aadhar Card, Voter ID card, Driving Licence, and Passport handy for verification. The representative will visit the address filled in, verify your address and identity, click a live picture of you, and deliver your new Vi postpaid SIM. After document verification, the transition will be done in a few hours. Vi notes that it should take about 24-48 hours for the postpaid SIM to be activated.

