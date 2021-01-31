Vi vs Jio: Who Has the Best Rs. 129 Prepaid Pack?

Vi (Vodafone Idea) and Reliance Jio both offer many prepaid recharge packs but with varying benefits. Vi offers a wide range of prepaid plans with benefits that compete with the plans offered by Jio. One of the affordable offerings from Vi is the Rs. 129 recharge pack that is specifically designed for prepaid subscribers looking for an economical option. A comparable prepaid pack is also offered by Jio for the same price of the Rs. 129. Let's compare the Vi and Jio Rs. 129 recharge packs to distinguish the benefits you'll get on both networks.

Rs. 129 Vi vs Jio recharge pack

The Rs. 129 prepaid recharge pack by Vi brings unlimited local, national, and roaming voice calls as well as 300 SMS messages for 24 days. The pack also includes 2GB of 3G or 4G data allocation. Upon exceeding the given limit, you'll be charged for additional data at a rate of Rs. 0.50 per MB. In contrast, the Rs. 129 Jio prepaid pack offers unlimited voice calls, 300 SMS messages, and 2GB high-speed data for 28 days. The Rs. 129 prepaid pack by Jio also brings four days of additional validity. Jio also provides users with the ability to continue accessing data post the given quota of 2GB but at a lower speed.

Vi Rs. 129 prepaid recharge pack doesn't include any value added services or free access to Web content. However, Jio offers complimentary subscription to its apps including JioTV and JioCinema, among others.

To know more, click here to check out different recharge plans offered by your mobile operator.

