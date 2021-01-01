Technology News
loading

Vodafone Is Cutting 3G Services: Amid a Pandemic, Vi Asks People to Visit Stores for 4G Upgrade

Vi is asking you to visit your nearest Vi store, at a time when most people are trying to minimise exposure to public spaces due to the coronavirus outbreak.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 1 January 2021 12:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vodafone Is Cutting 3G Services: Amid a Pandemic, Vi Asks People to Visit Stores for 4G Upgrade

Vi (Vodafone Idea) started moving its 3G spectrum to 4G a few months ago

Highlights
  • Vi (Vodafone Idea) wants to offer a “superior network” experience
  • The telco isn’t offering doorstep delivery of 4G SIM to existing users
  • Vi is believed to maintain its revenues through the upgrade

Vodafone Idea, the telecom operator that runs its business under the Vi brand, announced its plans to upgrade 3G users to 4G a few months ago. The change has started rolling out in phases and will eventually be applicable to all Vi users. Although the telco claims the upgrade will help deliver a “superior network” experience with faster data speeds to users who switch to 4G services, it won't be applied automatically. Customers need to upgrade their existing SIM to 4G to avail the benefits. And to get these benefits, the telco is asking people to visit physical stores in the middle of a pandemic.

It comes at a time when most people are trying to minimise exposure to public spaces due to the vast spread of COVID-19.

Vi has decided to use its 900MHz, 1,800MHz, and 2,100MHz spectrum bands to switch from 3G services to 4G. It conducted an initial refarming trial with Nokia in June that is touted to be the world's largest deployment of Dynamic Spectrum Refarming (DSR). The step was similar to what Airtel took in 2019.

Telecom experts believe that the transition from 3G to 4G will not just help customers on the Vi network but will also play a vital role in maintaining the operator's revenues over time as it will enhance its services without increasing capital expenditure. However, the requirement for customers to travel physically to stores during the pandemic is worrying.

If you're looking to get a new connection, Vi will happily send someone to your home with a new SIM through its doorstep SIM delivery service. The same behaviour is, however, not applicable if you're an existing customer.

Vi has already started sending SMS messages to eligible customers in select circles for upgrading their SIM to 4G. The operator will continue to provide 2G services for voice calling if a customer will not go for the upgrade. However, it will no longer offer data access in that case. This will indeed push a large number of potential customers to eventually opt for the upgrade — or may switch to another network.

“It could run in a couple of hundred thousand people to visit a nearby store to switch to a 4G SIM, which is not a good idea right now,” said Faisal Kawoosa, Founder and Chief Analyst at analyst firm TechARC. “Instead, the operator could also offer doorstep delivery to replace. They know their customers and their addresses. So, it shouldn't be an issue.”

In June, Vi installed protective shields at some of its telecom outlets to prevent direct contact between the retail personnel and customers. The operator also said at that time that it ensured social distancing within the store premises and took measures including hourly sanitisation and queue management outside the store to prevent exposure in its stores.

But given that it does allow for delivery of SIMs, it's concerning that the customers have to physically show up for this particular upgrade.

Vi stands third in the Indian telecom sector with 292.83 million subscribers, as per the latest data provided by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Will iPhone 12 mini become the affordable iPhone we've been waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vodafone Idea, Vi, Vodafone
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Vybe Together App That Promoted Private Parties During COVID-19 Removed From Apple's App Store

Related Stories

Vodafone Is Cutting 3G Services: Amid a Pandemic, Vi Asks People to Visit Stores for 4G Upgrade
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Extends Free SIM Offer Till January 31; Two Plans Revised
  2. Amazon Set to Launch Computer Science Education Programme in India
  3. PlayStation 5 India Launch Set for February 2, Pre-Orders Start January 12
  4. AmazonBasics Ultra-HD TVs Launched in India, Starting at Rs. 29,999
  5. Redmi Could Launch the Cheapest Snapdragon 888-Powered Smartphone
  6. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Spotted in Bluetooth SIG Listing
  7. Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) With 11th-Gen Intel Core i5 CPU Launched
  8. Vi (Vodafone Idea) Set to Shut Down 3G Services in Delhi From January 15
  9. iPhone 13 Models May Come With Smaller Notches, Wi-Fi 6E Support
  10. Realme Watch S Pro Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi 9T Launch Rumoured for January 8, Xiaomi Tipped to Launch at Least Nine Phones in Early 2021
  2. FarmVille, One of the Most Popular Games on Facebook, Shuts Down Tomorrow; Creator Shares Insight
  3. AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition Ultra-HD TVs Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs. 29,999
  4. Vybe Together App That Promoted Private Parties During COVID-19 Removed From Apple's App Store
  5. iQoo 7 Alleged Geekbench Listing Suggests 12GB RAM Variant in Tow
  6. PlayStation 5 India Launch Set for February 2, PS5 Pre-Orders Start January 12
  7. Alphabet Unit Wing Blasts New US Drone ID Rules, Citing Privacy
  8. Microsoft Says SolarWinds Hackers Viewed Internal Source Code, Were Unable to Modify Software
  9. Vi (Vodafone Idea) Set to Shut Down 3G Services in Delhi From January 15, Asks Users to Switch to 4G
  10. Microsoft Surface Duo Update Brings App Improvements, Bug Fixes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com