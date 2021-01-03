Value for Money Airtel Data Plans Right Now

Airtel offers a variety of postpaid and prepaid data plans to its customers. The company is among the top service providers in India and, according to latest data from Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Airtel added the highest number of new wireless subscribers in the month of October, more than Reliance Jio. Not only does Airtel offer prepaid and postpaid plans, but it also has its own streaming service called Airtel Xstream, which is included with some of its plans. Speaking of which, Airtel has a wide range of plans for both prepaid and postpaid connections, from the cheapest plan with a validity of two days all the way up to the annual ones. We have put together a list of the best value for money Airtel plans for interested customers.

Airtel users looking to switch plans to get the best value for money, or new customers looking to purchase a new Airtel SIM, or even people looking to port to Airtel from other networks can find the complete list of prepaid plans and postpaid plans by on the Airtel website.

Value for money Airtel prepaid plans

Airtel has a long list of prepaid plans starting from Rs. 19 and going up to Rs. 2,698. If you are looking for a very basic prepaid plan, possibly to see how the connectivity is, or if you prefer a cheap plan and don't mind frequent recharges, the Rs. 19 plan is ideal for you. It comes with unlimited calling, 200MB data, and a validity of 2 days. If you exhaust your data, the tariff charge is Rs. 0.50 per MB. Take note that there are no free SMS with this plan.

Another value for money prepaid plan costs Rs. 249. It includes unlimited calling, 1.5GB data per day, and a validity of 28 days. You also get 100 free SMS per day. This plan also includes additional benefits including a subscription to Airtel Xstream Premium and Wynk Music, free Hello Tunes, a free online course with Upskill, and Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag with contactless delivery. If you run out of free messages, it will cost you Rs. 1 for local and Rs. 1.5 for STD SMS. Also, after exhausting the 1.5GB daily data limit, the internet speed will drop to 64Kbps.

If you are looking for a long-term value for money plan, the Rs. 1,498 should do the trick. It comes with 24GB of data, unlimited calling, 3,600 free SMS (maximum 100 per day), and validity of 365 days. Additional benefits include a subscription to Airtel Xstream Premium and Wynk Music, free Hellotunes, a free online course with Upskill, and Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag with contactless delivery. SMS pricing will increase to Rs. 1 for local and Rs. 1.5 for STD after the 3,600 SMS limit. Similarly, data tariff post quota will become Rs. 0.50 per MB.

Value for money Airtel postpaid plans

While there aren't as many postpaid options as prepaid, Airtel includes a subscription to Airtel Xstream with all its postpaid plans.

The Rs. 399 Airtel postpaid plan comes with unlimited calls (local + STD + roaming), 40GB monthly data with a rollover of up to 200GB, which means that you can carry forward your leftover data to the next month, and 100 SMS per day. You also get Airtel Xstream Premium and Wynk subscriptions. Additionally, this plan allows you to add more family members at Rs. 249 per connection. This will include unlimited calls, 10GB data, and 100 SMS per day.

Next value for money Airtel plan costs Rs. 499 and includes unlimited calls (local + STD + roaming), 75GB monthly data with rollover up to 200 GB, and 100 SMS per day (local + STD + roaming). You also get one year of Amazon Prime membership, Shaw academy lifetime access, Airtel Xstream Premium subscription and Wynk Premium subscription. It also includes handset protection and access to Juggernaut Books. Additional family members can be added here as well.

If you are looking for even more benefits in a postpaid plan, the Rs. 749 Airtel plan offers unlimited calls (local + STD + roaming), 125GB monthly data with data rollover of up to 200GB, and 100 SMS per day (local + STD + roaming). There are additional benefits here as well including a one-year free subscription to Amazon Prime Video, Airtel Xstream subscription, handset protection, and VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. Further, you can add two free add-on numbers to this plan, one of which will be a regular connection and the other will be a data-only connection.

