Technology News
loading

SoftBank Is Not 'SoftPunku' Says CEO in Defence of Strategy

SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son was using a play on the word "puncture" used colloquially in Japanese when something is broken.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 June 2020 14:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
SoftBank Is Not 'SoftPunku' Says CEO in Defence of Strategy

The rise in corporate value was driven by the growth of SoftBank's stake in Alibaba

Highlights
  • Masayoshi Son mounted a defence of his investing decisions
  • The rise in value was driven by the growth of SoftBank's stake in Alibaba
  • SoftBank's shares closed flat following the presentation

SoftBank Group Chief Executive Masayoshi Son mounted a defence of his investing decisions on Thursday, saying the value of the Japanese conglomerate's holdings has recovered to pre-coronavirus outbreak levels.

"We have worried a lot of people who thought that SoftBank is finished or is 'SoftPunku'," Son told a shareholder meeting, using a play on the word "puncture" used colloquially in Japanese when something is broken.

The rise in corporate value was driven by the growth of SoftBank's stake in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba and following the merger of its US wireless unit Sprint with T-Mobile US.

Sprint, which Son loaded up with debt and made repeated attempts to merge with T-Mobile before successfully closing the deal in April, has delivered an internal rate of return of 25 percent, Son said.

SoftBank has undertaken a complex transaction to divest part of its T-Mobile stake to raise $20 billion (roughly Rs. 1.51 lakh crores). That brings the total from an asset sale programme, which includes monetisation of stakes in Alibaba and wireless carrier SoftBank Corp, to $35 billion (roughly Rs. 2.64 lakh crores) or 80 percent of the planned total, Son said.

Those funds are being allocated to share buybacks and to increase SoftBank's financial leeway after the group was hit with a record annual loss in the year ended March as Son's tech investments faltered.

The record JPY 2.5 trillion (roughly Rs. 1.76 lakh crores) share buyback programme, for which SoftBank has spent JPY 500 billion (roughly Rs. 35,279 crores), means shareholders should temper expectations around dividends, Son said. SoftBank has passed resolutions covering the next JPY trillion (roughly Rs. 70,576 crores) in buybacks.

SoftBank's shares closed flat following the presentation, with the benchmark index down 1 percent. Its share price has doubled from March lows.

Son said he has reduced his compensation following SoftBank's poor financial performance but defended the high pay for executives such as Rajeev Misra, head of the conglomerate's $100 billion (roughly Rs. 7.56 lakh crores) Vision Fund which recorded a JPY 1.9 trillion (roughly Rs. 1.34 lakh crores) operating loss.

Other Japanese corporates should overhaul compensation schemes to reward risk-taking, Son said.

"What are you scared of?" he said during the presentation.

The shareholder meeting saw the appointment of new board directors including entrepreneur Lip-Bu Tan, who was elected in the face of the opposition of proxy adviser Glass Lewis.

SoftBank has formed a committee to oversee nomination and compensation of board directors, to be chaired by outside director Masami Iijima, chairman of trading house Mitsui & Co.

Son also said he is stepping down from the board of Alibaba, following Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma's departure from SoftBank's board.

The 62-year-old businessman has previously said he will hand over management at SoftBank to a successor in his sixties.

"I may go a little beyond that," Son said on Thursday.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SoftBank, Masayoshi Son
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera With Selfie Mode, Automatic Exposure Launched in India
Redmi 9A May Just Have Received 3C Certification With 10W Charging

Related Stories

SoftBank Is Not 'SoftPunku' Says CEO in Defence of Strategy
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Moniker Seems to Have Received Official Confirmation
  2. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom With 120Hz Display Launched in India
  3. Watch the Trailer for Rasbhari, Now Streaming on Prime Video
  4. WhatsApp Messenger Starts Testing Animated Stickers on Android, iPhone
  5. Netflix’s Bulbbul, From Anushka Sharma, Is Wired All Wrong
  6. Realme Buds Q TWS Earbuds With 10mm Dynamic Driver Launched in India
  7. OnePlus Set to Launch Its ‘Affordable’ Phone First in India, Europe in July
  8. Dell G7 Series Gaming Laptops With 10th-Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  9. Sony Launches WF-SP800N and WF-XB700 True Wireless Earphones in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy A51 Gets Cashback, No-Cost EMI Offers in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Loses Out in Singapore 5G Network Provider Bid
  2. Redmi 9A May Just Have Received 3C Certification With 10W Charging
  3. Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera With Selfie Mode, Automatic Exposure Launched in India
  4. BSNL 6 Paise Cashback Offer Extended Once Again, Now Ends on June 30
  5. Google to Pay Some Publishers in Australia, Brazil, Germany for Content
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Spotted on TENAA; Galaxy Fold 2 Renders Show Hole-Punch Design: Report
  7. LG’s New Tone Free True Wireless Earphones Come With Meridian Audio Technology, Self-Cleaning Charging Case
  8. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom With Quad Rear Cameras, 120Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Realme Buds Q TWS Earbuds With 10mm Dynamic Driver Launched in India, Claim to Offer 4.5 Hours of Battery Life
  10. Trump Administration Says Huawei, Hikvision Backed by Chinese Military: Document
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com