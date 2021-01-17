Which Are Most Popular Telecom Recharge Plans in India?

What are the most popular recharge plans? Airtel, Vi (Vodafone Idea), Reliance Jio, and BSNL are the major telecom operators in India that offer prepaid recharge plans for phone users in India. These operators have a list of prepaid offerings that users can choose from, and the catalogue includes talktime plans, data plans, Value Added Services (VAS) packs, and also combo plans that offer a mix of all. We've collated a list of the most popular plans offered by these telecom operators to give you an idea of what the majority of users lean towards the most. This list is based on data derived directly from telephone companies. And in the case of Vi, we have collected the data by analysing its website, and through Google searches and third-party recharge providers like Paytm.

Most Popular Telecom Recharge Plans in India

Here are the most popular prepaid recharge plans offered by Airtel, Vi (Vodafone Idea), Reliance Jio, and BSNL in India.

Reliance Jio – Rs. 598 and Rs. 2,599 prepaid plans

Jio prepaid users prefer the Rs. 598 pack that comes with 56 days validity. It offers 2GB daily high-speed data. After the FUP is reached, the speed throttles down to 64Kbps. The pack also offers unlimited call benefits and 100 SMS per day. It also bundles one-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription and complimentary subscription to Jio suite of apps.

The annual Jio Rs. 2,599 prepaid plan is also very popular among subscribers in India. It comes with a validity of 365 days and also offers 2GB daily high-speed data. The speed slows down to 64Kbps after the FUP is reached. Apart from this, there's additional 10GB data offered to the subscribers, along with unlimited call benefit and 100 SMS per day. This plan also offers one-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription and complimentary subscription to Jio suite of apps.

Airtel – Rs. 598 and Rs. 399 prepaid plans

Airtel subscribers also prefer the Rs. 598 prepaid pack, but its benefits are very different from that of Jio. This pack offers 84 days validity and has a daily data cap of 1.5GB. There's unlimited talktime, 100 SMS per day, Airtel Xstream Premium benefits, Prime Video Mobile Edition free trial, free online courses via Upskill, Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag, free Hellotunes, and subscription to Wynk Music.

The Rs. 399 prepaid plan is also very popular among Airtel subscribers in India. The prepaid plan comes with 56 days validity, 1.5GB data per day, unlimited talktime, 100 SMS per day, Airtel Xstream Premium benefits, free online courses, Prime Video Mobile Edition free trial, Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag, free Hellotunes, and subscription to Wynk Music.

Vi (Vodafone Idea) – Rs. 1,197 and Rs. 699 prepaid plans

The most popular Vi (Vodafone Idea) prepaid plans seems to be the Rs. 1,197 pack that offers 1.5GB per day with a validity of 180 days. The pack additionally offers unlimited calls (local/ STD/ Roaming to all networks), 100 SMS per day. It also offers weekend roll-over of data benefits. There's also free access to Vi Movies and TV.

Vi Rs. 699 prepaid plan is also very popular as it offers 4GB daily data for a validity of 84 days. The 4GB daily data is due to the double data offer with the pack. Additionally, it offers unlimited free local/ STD/ roaming calls to all networks and 100 local and national SMS per day. There's also free access to Vi Movies and TV. The weekend data rollover benefit is offered with this pack as well.

BSNL – Rs. 97 and Rs. 99 prepaid plans

Subscribers of state-run BSNL lean more towards the Rs. 97 prepaid plan that offers 18 days of validity. It offers 2GB daily high speed data (80Kbps speed after FUP), 100 SMS per day, unlimited local/ STD/ roaming calls including in Mumbai and Delhi circles, and complimentary Lokdhun entertainment and e-learning content.

There's also a Rs. 99 BSNL prepaid plan that is very popular among subscribers. This pack comes with 22 days of validity and offers only unlimited talktime benefits (local + STD) in home, Licensee Service Area (LSA), and national roaming including in Delhi and Mumbai. There's also free PRBT (personalised ringtone) service bundle with the pack.

