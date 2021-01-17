Technology News
loading

Which Are Most Popular Telecom Recharge Plans in India?

Prepaid plan priced at Rs. 598 is very popular among Airtel and Reliance Jio subscribers.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 17 January 2021 12:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Which Are Most Popular Telecom Recharge Plans in India?
Highlights
  • Airtel users prefer the Rs. 399 pack that offers 1GB daily data for 56 da
  • BSNL subscribers prefer the Rs. 99 plan that offers unlimited call benefi
  • Vi users often get Rs. 699 recharge that offers 4GB daily data for 84 day

What are the most popular recharge plans? Airtel, Vi (Vodafone Idea), Reliance Jio, and BSNL are the major telecom operators in India that offer prepaid recharge plans for phone users in India. These operators have a list of prepaid offerings that users can choose from, and the catalogue includes talktime plans, data plans, Value Added Services (VAS) packs, and also combo plans that offer a mix of all. We've collated a list of the most popular plans offered by these telecom operators to give you an idea of what the majority of users lean towards the most. This list is based on data derived directly from telephone companies. And in the case of Vi, we have collected the data by analysing its website, and through Google searches and third-party recharge providers like Paytm.

Most Popular Telecom Recharge Plans in India

Here are the most popular prepaid recharge plans offered by Airtel, Vi (Vodafone Idea), Reliance Jio, and BSNL in India.

Reliance Jio – Rs. 598 and Rs. 2,599 prepaid plans

Jio prepaid users prefer the Rs. 598 pack that comes with 56 days validity. It offers 2GB daily high-speed data. After the FUP is reached, the speed throttles down to 64Kbps. The pack also offers unlimited call benefits and 100 SMS per day. It also bundles one-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription and complimentary subscription to Jio suite of apps.

The annual Jio Rs. 2,599 prepaid plan is also very popular among subscribers in India. It comes with a validity of 365 days and also offers 2GB daily high-speed data. The speed slows down to 64Kbps after the FUP is reached. Apart from this, there's additional 10GB data offered to the subscribers, along with unlimited call benefit and 100 SMS per day. This plan also offers one-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription and complimentary subscription to Jio suite of apps.

Airtel – Rs. 598 and Rs. 399 prepaid plans

Airtel subscribers also prefer the Rs. 598 prepaid pack, but its benefits are very different from that of Jio. This pack offers 84 days validity and has a daily data cap of 1.5GB. There's unlimited talktime, 100 SMS per day, Airtel Xstream Premium benefits, Prime Video Mobile Edition free trial, free online courses via Upskill, Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag, free Hellotunes, and subscription to Wynk Music.

The Rs. 399 prepaid plan is also very popular among Airtel subscribers in India. The prepaid plan comes with 56 days validity, 1.5GB data per day, unlimited talktime, 100 SMS per day, Airtel Xstream Premium benefits, free online courses, Prime Video Mobile Edition free trial, Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag, free Hellotunes, and subscription to Wynk Music.

Vi (Vodafone Idea) – Rs. 1,197 and Rs. 699 prepaid plans

The most popular Vi (Vodafone Idea) prepaid plans seems to be the Rs. 1,197 pack that offers 1.5GB per day with a validity of 180 days. The pack additionally offers unlimited calls (local/ STD/ Roaming to all networks), 100 SMS per day. It also offers weekend roll-over of data benefits. There's also free access to Vi Movies and TV.

Vi Rs. 699 prepaid plan is also very popular as it offers 4GB daily data for a validity of 84 days. The 4GB daily data is due to the double data offer with the pack. Additionally, it offers unlimited free local/ STD/ roaming calls to all networks and 100 local and national SMS per day. There's also free access to Vi Movies and TV. The weekend data rollover benefit is offered with this pack as well.

BSNL – Rs. 97 and Rs. 99 prepaid plans

Subscribers of state-run BSNL lean more towards the Rs. 97 prepaid plan that offers 18 days of validity. It offers 2GB daily high speed data (80Kbps speed after FUP), 100 SMS per day, unlimited local/ STD/ roaming calls including in Mumbai and Delhi circles, and complimentary Lokdhun entertainment and e-learning content.

There's also a Rs. 99 BSNL prepaid plan that is very popular among subscribers. This pack comes with 22 days of validity and offers only unlimited talktime benefits (local + STD) in home, Licensee Service Area (LSA), and national roaming including in Delhi and Mumbai. There's also free PRBT (personalised ringtone) service bundle with the pack.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vi, Vodafone Idea, BSNL, Prepaid Plans
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
What Are Voice Rate Cutter Recharge Plans
How Dell.com Is Making It Easier to Buy the Perfect Laptop for Working or Learning From Home

Related Stories

Which Are Most Popular Telecom Recharge Plans in India?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. MIUI 12.5 Developer Version Rollout Begins for 28 Xiaomi Phones
  2. Oppo A93 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  3. Airtel Xstream Rs. 3,999 Plan Buyers Will Now Get Free 1Gbps Wi-Fi Router
  4. Thomson Launches 42-Inch, 43-Inch Path Android TVs in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy A52 Being Produced in India, 5G Variant Expected: Report
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Samsung Galaxy M62 Spotted on FCC, 7,000mAh Battery Tipped
  8. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  9. Jio Phone Prepaid Recharge Portfolio Removes Rs. 153 Plan
  10. Amazfit GTR 2e, GTS 2e Smartwatches to Launch in India on January 19
#Latest Stories
  1. What Are Voice Rate Cutter Recharge Plans
  2. Apple TV+ Free Trial Subscription to Be Extended Till July for Eligible Customers: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy M62 Spotted on FCC, 7,000mAh Battery Tipped
  4. Apple, Xiaomi Lead Q3 as TWS Segment Becomes Top Driver of Wearable Growth in 2020: Counterpoint
  5. Oppo A93 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Amazon Union Election to Start in February, First Since 2014
  7. Samsung S Pen Pro Pencil-Sized Stylus Launched Alongside Galaxy S21 Series
  8. Truecaller’s Alan Mamedi Says Half the Indian Smartphones Have the Caller ID App
  9. MIUI 12.5 Developer Version Rollout Begins for 28 Xiaomi Phones: Full List
  10. Apple Said to Consider Foldable iPhone; Minor Changes Planned for 2021 Models
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com