Jio Wi-Fi Calling Service: How to Enable the New Experience on Your Android Smartphone, iPhone

Jio claims that its Wi-Fi calling service is available at no additional cost. However, you need to be on an active Jio tariff to avail its benefits.

By | Updated: 9 January 2020 17:01 IST
Jio Wi-Fi calling service works on any Wi-Fi network

Jio Wi-Fi calling service has been launched to let users make and receive calls over a Wi-Fi network. The new development is aimed to help users connect in case of signal issues. Jio is set to roll out the Wi-Fi calling service on a pan-India basis until January 16. It is designed to support both voice (VoWiFi) and video calls over any Wi-Fi network. Also, the telco claims that the service supports over 150 handset models. Users with a supported network can seamlessly be switched over between VoLTE and Wi-Fi networks to avail voice or video calling with any delay. However, the Wi-Fi calling functionality on devices need to be activated.

In this article, we detail how you can enable Wi-Fi calling on your smartphone and avail Jio Wi-Fi calling service. Jio claims that its Wi-Fi calling service is available at no additional cost. This means that you don't need to purchase a separate tariff or recharge plan to avail its benefits. However, you need to have an active Jio tariff plan on your number and a smartphone with Wi-Fi calling support to be eligible for the new service.

Jio hasn't provided any details around the circles where it is providing its Wi-Fi calling service. However, it did mention in the press release announcing the development that it is rolling out pan-India. The service is also operational for voice and video calls made during roaming.

Steps to enable Jio Wi-Fi calling on an Android phone

To use Jio Wi-Fi calling on your device, you first need to connect to an active Wi-Fi network. Jio hasn't restricted its service to any particular network, which means you can use any of the available Wi-Fi network in your location to avail the benefits of Jio Wi-Fi calling. You need to follow the steps below to avail the service.

  1. Once you've connected your device to a Wi-Fi network, you need to search for Wi-Fi Calling or Wi-Fi calls option by going to the Settings menu.
  2. You'll need to enable that Wi-Fi calling option to make your phone supportive to the new service.
  3. Now, your Android smartphone will seamlessly switch over between VoLTE and Wi-Fi networks during voice and video calls.jio wi fi calling android screenshots gadgets 360 Jio WiFi calling Jio

On some Android phones, especially the ones that have a customer skin such as Xiaomi's MIUI on top, searching for the Wi-Fi calling option would be difficult. You would, however, be able to find by going to the SIM and Network settings.jio wi fi calling android screenshots gadgets 360

The dedicated Jio Wi-Fi calling webpage shows that the service is available on handsets from 11 distinct Android vendors, namely Coolpad, Google, Infinix, Itel, Lava, Mobiistar, Motorola, Samsung, Tecno, Vivo, and Xiaomi. You are advised to check the list of compatible handsets to make sure that your device is eligible for the latest service.

In addition to Android smartphones, iPhone users can experience the Jio Wi-Fi calling service. It is recommended to use the latest iOS version to avail a smooth calling experience on a Wi-Fi network.

Steps to enable Jio Wi-Fi calling on an iPhone

You need to connect to an active Wi-Fi network to avail the benefits of Jio Wi-Fi calling on your iPhone. You can select a Wi-Fi network by going through Settings > Wi-Fi or by switching to the Control Centre.

  1. Once you're iPhone is connected to a Wi-Fi network, tap Phone and then select the Wi-Fi Calling option.
  2. You'll now get a screen from where you need to enable the Wi-Fi Calling on This iPhone option.
  3. Now, Jio will seamlessly switch over between VoLTE and Wi-Fi networks during voice and video calls.jio wi fi calling iphone screenshots gadgets 360 Jio WiFi Calling Jio

Similar to Jio, Airtel has been offering Wi-Fi calling to its subscribers since last month. The operator initially launched Wi-Fi calling in Delhi NCR, though it recently expanded its presence to metropolitan cities such as Mumbai and Kolkata and for customers in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Government Said to Tweak Proposed Content Regulations to Ease Burden on Some
CES 2020: Diesel On Fadelite Wear OS Smartwatch With Snapdragon Wear 3100, Transparent Design Launched

