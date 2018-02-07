Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Best Recharge Packs Under Rs. 600 You Can Get

Jio, Airtel and Vodafone are locked in an intense battle for pole position in the telecom sector. While Airtel is the market leader, Vodafone and Idea will leapfrog it to become the biggest entity in the industry once their merger goes through. However, Jio is at their heels too, amassing more than 160 million users and becoming profitable in less than 18 months of launching public operations. The three telcos have been consistently offering prepaid plans with generous daily data allocations, but the recent changes in their tariffs have brought down the prices to just Rs. 149 for roughly 40GB of data. We take a look at the top plans with at least 1GB data per day offered by Jio, Airtel and Vodafone at the moment.

Jio, Airtel, Vodafone plans under Rs. 200

The Jio Rs. 149 plan offers 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calls across India, no roaming charges, 100 SMS messages per day, and access to the company's apps for 28 days. At the same price, Airtel offers 1GB data per day, unlimited local and STD calls, free roaming, and 100 SMS messages per day for 28 days. Vodafone, however, offers 1GB data per day at Rs. 149, along with unlimited calls, no charges for calls made while roaming, 100 SMS messages per day for 28 days.

Around the Rs. 200 price point, Jio users will get 2GB data per day for 28 days at Rs. 199 courtesy the Republic Day 2018 Offer, along with the same freebies as mentioned above. Airtel offers 1.4GB data per day for 28 days at Rs. 199, while Vodafone offers the same at Rs. 198; both plans come with the respective above-mentioned freebies.

Jio, Airtel, Vodafone plans under Rs. 300

Under Rs. 300, only Jio has a plan with a daily data allocation - subscribers will get 3GB data per day for 28 days, meaning a total of 84GB data for the entire validity period. Of course, the free calls, SMS messages, and apps subscriptions will be available with this recharge too.

Jio, Airtel, Vodafone plans under Rs. 400

The Mukesh Ambani-backed operator presently offers 1.5GB data per day for 70 days at Rs. 349, while Airtel and Vodafone give 2.5GB data per day for 28 days at the same price. At Rs. 398, Jio users will get 2GB data per day for 70 days, and 1.5GB per day for 84 days at Rs 399. Subscribers of both Airtel and Vodafone will get 1GB data per day for 70 days at Rs. 399. The respective freebies apply for each telecom operator.

Jio, Airtel, Vodafone plans under Rs. 500

At Rs. 448, Rs. 449 and Rs. 498, Jio offers 2GB data per day for 28 days, 1.5GB data daily for 91 days, and 2GB data a day for 91 days, respectively. With the Rs. 448 recharge pack, Airtel gives prepaid customers 1.4GB data per day for 82 days, while Vodafone gives the same daily data allocation for 84 days at Rs. 458.

Jio, Airtel, Vodafone plans under Rs. 600

Jio users will get 4GB data per day for 28 days at Rs. 509, while Airtel and Vodafone offer 1.4GB per day for 90 days at the same price. Airtel also provides 3GB data per day for 28 days at Rs. 549 to its prepaid subscribers.