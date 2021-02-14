Jio, Vi, and Airtel eSIM: What Is It, How to Activate eSIM

Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea (Vi) support eSIM in India
Jio requires you to manually enter details for activating eSIM
Airtel and Vi require you to scan QR codes
eSIM allows mobile operators to remotely make changes if needed
Jio, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and Airtel, the three largest telecom operators in India, offer eSIM functionality for supported devices. eSIM or Embedded Subscriber Identity Module, as the name suggests, is embedded directly into your smartphone or any device in place of or along with your physical SIM card. Not only does it save space in a device as manufacturers do not have to add a tray or slot for a physical SIM and can use that space for something else, it enables remote SIM provisioning of any mobile device. So, in case of any changes that may require removing or changing a SIM when moving to a different circle, switching telecom operators, or others can be done remotely by the mobile operator.
Jio, Vi, and Airtel also offer the ability to convert your physical SIM to eSIM for devices that support it. An eSIM can be downloaded only to a compatible smartphone and for now, only Apple, Samsung, Google, and Motorola offer phones that support eSIM functionality in India. So, if you wish to use eSIM with any of the three telcos, here is a step-by-step guide. Make sure you are connected to Wi-Fi throughout the activation process.
Follow Steps 1 through 9 as mentioned above, then:
For Motorola Razr 5G, head to Settings and select Network & Internet
Select Mobile network and tap on Next (for Motorola Razr, after tapping Mobile network, Select Advanced, tap Carrier, tap on Add Carrier, and the select Next)
Follow Step 3 through Step 7 as mentioned above (for Google Pixel phones)
How to activate Vi eSIM
All Vi postpaid customers be it existing or new with eligible device can get eSIM.
SMS eSIM< space >registered email id to 199
You will receive a confirmation SMS if your email ID is valid
Reply to the SMS with ESIMY to confirm
You will receive an SMS from 199 asking for consent over a call
After providing consent, a final SMS with a QR Code will be sent to your registered email ID
For iPhone users:
Make sure you are connected to Wi-Fi or mobile data
Head to Settings and tap on Mobile Data
Tap on Add Data Plan
Now scan the QR code received on mail and follow the prompts
For Samsung users:
Go to Settings and tap on Connections
Tap on SIM Card Manager and select Add Mobile Plan
Tap on Add Using QR Code
Now scan the QR code received on mail and follow the prompts
For Google Pixel users:
Tap on Settings and head to Network & Internet
Tap on Mobile Network and then Download a SIM instead
Tap on Next and scan the QR code received in mail
Follow the prompts on the screen
For Motorola Razr users:
Head to Settings and tap on Network & Internet
Select Mobile network and tap on Next
Scan QR code received on mail and follow the prompts on the screen
How to activate Airtel eSIM
To start the process, SMS eSIM <space> registered email ID to 121
You will receive a SMS from 121 if your email ID is valid, confirming initiation of the process
Reply to this SMS with ‘1'
You will receive another SMS from 121 asking you to provide a consent over call
After consent, you will receive a final SMS from 121 regarding the QR Code that has been sent to your registered email ID.
For iPhone users, follow the above-mentioned steps (for activating Vi eSIM) and after the scanning process, tap on Label eSIM under Label for your new plan. Similarly, Samsung users can also follow the above-mentioned steps and after the scanning process, tap on Add in the Add new mobile plan option.
For Pixel users:
Head to Settings and select Network & Internet
Select Mobile Network and tap on Advanced
Tap on Carrier and then Add Carrier
Scan QR code received on mail
After scanning, tap on Download and then Done
For Motorola Razr users:
Head to Settings and select Network & Internet
Tap Mobile Network and then Carrier, followed by Add Carrier
Scan the QR code received on mail and when completed, tap on Download
Select Done and your eSIM will be activated
For Motorola Razr 5G users:
Head to Settings and select Network & Internet
Tap on + sign besides Mobile Network
Hit Next (Download your Sim) and scan the QR code received on your email
