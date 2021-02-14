Jio, Vi, and Airtel eSIM: What Is It, How to Activate eSIM

Jio, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and Airtel, the three largest telecom operators in India, offer eSIM functionality for supported devices. eSIM or Embedded Subscriber Identity Module, as the name suggests, is embedded directly into your smartphone or any device in place of or along with your physical SIM card. Not only does it save space in a device as manufacturers do not have to add a tray or slot for a physical SIM and can use that space for something else, it enables remote SIM provisioning of any mobile device. So, in case of any changes that may require removing or changing a SIM when moving to a different circle, switching telecom operators, or others can be done remotely by the mobile operator.

Jio, Vi, and Airtel also offer the ability to convert your physical SIM to eSIM for devices that support it. An eSIM can be downloaded only to a compatible smartphone and for now, only Apple, Samsung, Google, and Motorola offer phones that support eSIM functionality in India. So, if you wish to use eSIM with any of the three telcos, here is a step-by-step guide. Make sure you are connected to Wi-Fi throughout the activation process.

For Samsung phones:

Supported Samsung phones include Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung Galaxy Fold, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G, and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G.

Follow Step 1 through Step 9 as mentioned above, then:

Head to Settings and tap on Connections Tap on SIM card manager Tap on Add mobile plan Select Scan Carrier QR code Tap on Enter code instead Enter the Activation code in this format - LPA:1$smdprd.jio.com$ followed by the 32 digit activation code received via SMS/ email with space and tap on Connect Jio eSIM is now activated and configured and will show up in the SIM card manager

For Google phones:

Supported Google Pixel phones include Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, and Pixel 4a.

Steps 1 through Step 9 are the same as above (for iPhone), then:

Head to Settings and tap on Network & Internet Select Mobile network and then tap on Download a SIM instead Tap Next and enter activation code manually by tapping on Need help? Tap on Enter it manually Enter the activation code in this format - LPA:1$smdprd.jio.com$ followed by the 32 digit activation code received via SMS Select Activate and then tap on Done Jio eSIM is now activated and configured

For Motorola phones:

Motorola Razr and Motorola Razr 5G are the only supported phones from the company.

Follow Steps 1 through 9 as mentioned above, then:

For Motorola Razr 5G, head to Settings and select Network & Internet Select Mobile network and tap on Next (for Motorola Razr, after tapping Mobile network, Select Advanced, tap Carrier, tap on Add Carrier, and the select Next) Follow Step 3 through Step 7 as mentioned above (for Google Pixel phones)

How to activate Vi eSIM

All Vi postpaid customers be it existing or new with eligible device can get eSIM.

SMS eSIM< space >registered email id to 199 You will receive a confirmation SMS if your email ID is valid Reply to the SMS with ESIMY to confirm You will receive an SMS from 199 asking for consent over a call After providing consent, a final SMS with a QR Code will be sent to your registered email ID

For iPhone users:

Make sure you are connected to Wi-Fi or mobile data Head to Settings and tap on Mobile Data Tap on Add Data Plan Now scan the QR code received on mail and follow the prompts

For Samsung users:

Go to Settings and tap on Connections Tap on SIM Card Manager and select Add Mobile Plan Tap on Add Using QR Code Now scan the QR code received on mail and follow the prompts

For Google Pixel users:

Tap on Settings and head to Network & Internet Tap on Mobile Network and then Download a SIM instead Tap on Next and scan the QR code received in mail Follow the prompts on the screen

For Motorola Razr users:

Head to Settings and tap on Network & Internet Select Mobile network and tap on Next Scan QR code received on mail and follow the prompts on the screen

How to activate Airtel eSIM

To start the process, SMS eSIM <space> registered email ID to 121 You will receive a SMS from 121 if your email ID is valid, confirming initiation of the process Reply to this SMS with ‘1' You will receive another SMS from 121 asking you to provide a consent over call After consent, you will receive a final SMS from 121 regarding the QR Code that has been sent to your registered email ID.

For iPhone users, follow the above-mentioned steps (for activating Vi eSIM) and after the scanning process, tap on Label eSIM under Label for your new plan. Similarly, Samsung users can also follow the above-mentioned steps and after the scanning process, tap on Add in the Add new mobile plan option.

For Pixel users:

Head to Settings and select Network & Internet Select Mobile Network and tap on Advanced Tap on Carrier and then Add Carrier Scan QR code received on mail After scanning, tap on Download and then Done

For Motorola Razr users:

Head to Settings and select Network & Internet Tap Mobile Network and then Carrier, followed by Add Carrier Scan the QR code received on mail and when completed, tap on Download Select Done and your eSIM will be activated

For Motorola Razr 5G users:

Head to Settings and select Network & Internet Tap on + sign besides Mobile Network Hit Next (Download your Sim) and scan the QR code received on your email After successful scanning, tap on Activate

Check out our Mobile Recharge Plans page to find out the best-suited plan for your mobile operator.

Is LG Wing's unique design alone enough to help it succeed in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.