Jio, Vi, and Airtel eSIM: What Is It, How to Activate eSIM

iPhone users must be on iOS 12.1 or higher to be able to use eSIM functionality

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 14 February 2021 08:30 IST
Jio, Vi, and Airtel eSIM: What Is It, How to Activate eSIM

Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea (Vi) support eSIM in India

Highlights
  • Jio requires you to manually enter details for activating eSIM
  • Airtel and Vi require you to scan QR codes
  • eSIM allows mobile operators to remotely make changes if needed

Jio, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and Airtel, the three largest telecom operators in India, offer eSIM functionality for supported devices. eSIM or Embedded Subscriber Identity Module, as the name suggests, is embedded directly into your smartphone or any device in place of or along with your physical SIM card. Not only does it save space in a device as manufacturers do not have to add a tray or slot for a physical SIM and can use that space for something else, it enables remote SIM provisioning of any mobile device. So, in case of any changes that may require removing or changing a SIM when moving to a different circle, switching telecom operators, or others can be done remotely by the mobile operator.

Jio, Vi, and Airtel also offer the ability to convert your physical SIM to eSIM for devices that support it. An eSIM can be downloaded only to a compatible smartphone and for now, only Apple, Samsung, Google, and Motorola offer phones that support eSIM functionality in India. So, if you wish to use eSIM with any of the three telcos, here is a step-by-step guide. Make sure you are connected to Wi-Fi throughout the activation process.

How to activate Jio eSIM

For Apple iPhone models:

Head over to the Jio self-care portal and enter your pin code to find the nearest Jio Store, Reliance Digital, or Jio Retailer. Take your proof of Identity and photograph to the store and ask for a new eSIM. Supported iPhone models include iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

  1. Make sure you are on iOS version 12.1 or higher
  2. Tap on Settings and then About phone for EID and IMEI numbers
  3. Send SMS GETESIM <32 Digit EID> <15 Digit IMEI> to 199 from the iPhone model you have an active Jio SIM in
  4. You will receive a 19 digit eSIM number and eSIM profile configuration details
  5. SMS SIMCHG <19 digits eSIM number> to 199
  6. You will get an update on eSIM processing after two hours
  7. Once you get the message, confirm by sending to ‘1' to 183
  8. You will then get an automated call on your Jio number requesting you to share the 19 digit eSIM number
  9. A confirmation of activation of your new eSIM will be shared through SMS
  10. Now, eSIM profile needs to be configured on your iPhone so head to Mobile Data in Settings
  11. Tap on Add Data plan and then Enter details manually on the bottom
  12. In the SM-DP+address column, enter smdprd.jio.com
  13. In the Activation code section, enter the activation code you received in Step 4 (eSIM profile configuration details)
  14. After entering activation code, tap on Next on the top right
  15. Tap on Add Data plan
  16. Choose the Data Plan Labels as per your choice and select Continue
  17. Your Jio eSIM is now successfully activated and configured

For Samsung phones:

Supported Samsung phones include Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung Galaxy Fold, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G, and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Follow Step 1 through Step 9 as mentioned above, then: 

  1. Head to Settings and tap on Connections  
  2. Tap on SIM card manager  
  3. Tap on Add mobile plan  
  4. Select Scan Carrier QR code  
  5. Tap on Enter code instead  
  6. Enter the Activation code in this format - LPA:1$smdprd.jio.com$ followed by the 32 digit activation code received via SMS/ email with space and tap on Connect  
  7. Jio eSIM is now activated and configured and will show up in the SIM card manager 

For Google phones:

Supported Google Pixel phones include Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, and Pixel 4a.  

Steps 1 through Step 9 are the same as above (for iPhone), then: 

  1. Head to Settings and tap on Network & Internet  
  2. Select Mobile network and then tap on Download a SIM instead  
  3. Tap Next and enter activation code manually by tapping on Need help?  
  4. Tap on Enter it manually  
  5. Enter the activation code in this format - LPA:1$smdprd.jio.com$ followed by the 32 digit activation code received via SMS  
  6. Select Activate and then tap on Done  
  7. Jio eSIM is now activated and configured

For Motorola phones:

Motorola Razr and Motorola Razr 5G are the only supported phones from the company.  

Follow Steps 1 through 9 as mentioned above, then: 

  1. For Motorola Razr 5G, head to Settings and select Network & Internet  
  2. Select Mobile network and tap on Next (for Motorola Razr, after tapping Mobile network, Select Advanced, tap Carrier, tap on Add Carrier, and the select Next)  
  3. Follow Step 3 through Step 7 as mentioned above (for Google Pixel phones) 

How to activate Vi eSIM

All Vi postpaid customers be it existing or new with eligible device can get eSIM.   

  1. SMS eSIM< space >registered email id to 199  
  2. You will receive a confirmation SMS if your email ID is valid  
  3. Reply to the SMS with ESIMY to confirm  
  4. You will receive an SMS  from 199 asking for consent over a call  
  5. After providing consent, a final SMS with a QR Code will be sent to your registered email ID

For iPhone users:

  1. Make sure you are connected to Wi-Fi or mobile data
  2. Head to Settings and tap on Mobile Data
  3. Tap on Add Data Plan
  4. Now scan the QR code received on mail and follow the prompts

For Samsung users:

  1. Go to Settings and tap on Connections
  2. Tap on SIM Card Manager and select Add Mobile Plan
  3. Tap on Add Using QR Code
  4. Now scan the QR code received on mail and follow the prompts

For Google Pixel users:

  1. Tap on Settings and head to Network & Internet
  2. Tap on Mobile Network and then Download a SIM instead
  3. Tap on Next and scan the QR code received in mail
  4. Follow the prompts on the screen

For Motorola Razr users:

  1. Head to Settings and tap on Network & Internet
  2. Select Mobile network and tap on Next
  3. Scan QR code received on mail and follow the prompts on the screen

How to activate Airtel eSIM

  1. To start the process, SMS eSIM <space> registered email ID to 121
  2. You will receive a SMS from 121 if your email ID is valid, confirming initiation of the process
  3. Reply to this SMS with ‘1'
  4. You will receive another SMS from 121 asking you to provide a consent over call
  5. After consent, you will receive a final SMS from 121 regarding the QR Code that has been sent to your registered email ID.

For iPhone users, follow the above-mentioned steps (for activating Vi eSIM) and after the scanning process, tap on Label eSIM under Label for your new plan. Similarly, Samsung users can also follow the above-mentioned steps and after the scanning process, tap on Add in the Add new mobile plan option.

For Pixel users:  

  1. Head to Settings and select Network & Internet  
  2. Select Mobile Network and tap on Advanced  
  3. Tap on Carrier and then Add Carrier  
  4. Scan QR code received on mail  
  5. After scanning, tap on Download and then Done 

For Motorola Razr users:

  1. Head to Settings and select Network & Internet
  2. Tap Mobile Network and then Carrier, followed by Add Carrier
  3. Scan the QR code received on mail and when completed, tap on Download
  4. Select Done and your eSIM will be activated

For Motorola Razr 5G users:

  1. Head to Settings and select Network & Internet
  2. Tap on + sign besides Mobile Network
  3. Hit Next (Download your Sim) and scan the QR code received on your email
  4. After successful scanning, tap on Activate

Vineet Washington
