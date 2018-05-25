Jio successfully entered the telecom industry around a year and a half ago by offering users free data at a time when data costs in the country were really high. This led Airtel, Vodafone, and Idea to launch their own plans that were competitive in terms of data allocation and other benefits, while BSNL had a resurgence of sorts with a host of new packs. Jump to present day and all telcos have launched a number of new plans with validities as long as 3 months and generous daily data allocations. We take a look at the recharges offered by Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, and BNSL with up to 1.5GB data a day and other freebies.

Jio recharges with up to 1.5GB data per day

Jio recharges with up to 1.5GB data per day are scattered across four price points — Rs. 149, Rs. 349, Rs. 399, and Rs. 449. The Rs. 149 Jio recharge offers a total of 42GB data for the 28-day validity period, while the Rs. 349 pack comes with validity of 70 days and total data allocation of 105GB. Similarly, subscribers will get 126GB of 4G data from the operator and validity of 84 days with the Rs. 399 recharge. Lastly, the Rs. 449 pack has will remain valid for 91 days and give the customers 136GB of data cumulatively. All four packs come with unlimited voice calls, free roaming calls and 100 SMS per day, and access to Jio apps. Once the high-speed data is exhausted on any particular day, the speed is capped at 64kbps.

Jio recharge (Rs.) Validity (Days) Daily data limit (GB) Other freebies Rs. 149 28 1.5 (Post-FUP Internet access at 64kbps) Free calls and national roaming, 100 SMS per day, Jio apps Rs. 349 70 1.5 (Post-FUP Internet access at 64kbps) Free calls and national roaming, 100 SMS per day, Jio apps Rs. 399 84 1.5 (Post-FUP Internet access at 64kbps) Free calls and national roaming, 100 SMS per day, Jio apps Rs. 449 91 1.5 (Post-FUP Internet access at 64kbps) Free calls and national roaming, 100 SMS per day, Jio apps

Airtel recharges with up to 1.5GB data per day

Airtel offers as many as five recharges all offering 1.4GB data per day. With the Rs. 199 Airtel recharge, users will get 39.2GB data at 1.4GB a day for 28 days. Next up is the Rs. 219 pack, which also has 39.2GB total data and 28-day validity but also comes with Hello Tunes for the validity period. Then there’s the Rs. 399 recharge that has validity of 84 days, meaning a total of 117.6GB data.

The Rs. 448 Airtel pack, in fact, comes with lesser validity than the Rs. 399 pack at 82 days, making it a much less attractive option. Similarly, the Rs. 509 Airtel recharge offers validity of 90 days and total 126GB data, thus not giving much value to the users. All the packs mentioned above include post-FUP Internet access at 128kbps, bundled calls (300 minutes a day and 1,000 minutes a week), free roaming calls, 100 text messages a day, and access to Airtel TV app.

Airtel recharge (Rs.) Validity (Days) Daily data limit (GB) Other freebies Rs. 199 28 1.4 (Post-FUP Internet access at 128kbps) Bundled calls (300 minutes a day, 1,000 minutes per week), national roaming, 100 SMS per day, Airtel TV app Rs. 219 28 1.4 (Post-FUP Internet access at 128kbps) Bundled calls (300 minutes a day, 1,000 minutes per week), national roaming, 100 SMS per day, Airtel TV app Rs. 399 84 1.4 (Post-FUP Internet access at 128kbps) Bundled calls (300 minutes a day, 1,000 minutes per week), national roaming, 100 SMS per day, Airtel TV app Rs. 448 82 1.4 (Post-FUP Internet access at 128kbps) Bundled calls (300 minutes a day, 1,000 minutes per week), national roaming, 100 SMS per day, Airtel TV app Rs. 509 90 1.4 (Post-FUP Internet access at 128kbps) Bundled calls (300 minutes a day, 1,000 minutes per week), national roaming, 100 SMS per day, Airtel TV app

Vodafone recharges with up to 1.5GB data per day

When it comes to Vodafone recharges with up to 1.5GB data a day, buyers have four options to choose from. The most affordable of these is the Rs. 199 pack, which offers validity of 28 days and 1.4GB data per day, making the total 39.2GB. The next is Rs. 399 pack with 1.4GB data per day and 70-day validity, meaning 98GB of high-speed data in the validity period.

Buyers also have the option of Rs. 458 and Rs. 509 Vodafone recharges with 1.4GB data each and validities of 84 days and 90 days, respectively. All these packs offer bundled calls (250 minutes per day, 1,000 minutes per week), free calls while roaming, 100 text messages in a day, and access to Vodafone Play app.

Vodafone recharge (Rs.) Validity (Days) Daily data limit (GB) Other freebies Rs. 199 28 1.4 Bundled calls (250 minutes a day, 1,000 minutes per week), national roaming, 100 SMS per day, Vodafone Play app Rs. 399 70 1.4 Bundled calls (250 minutes a day, 1,000 minutes per week), national roaming, 100 SMS per day, Vodafone Play app Rs. 458 84 1.4 Bundled calls (250 minutes a day, 1,000 minutes per week), national roaming, 100 SMS per day, Vodafone Play app Rs. 509 90 1.4 Bundled calls (250 minutes a day, 1,000 minutes per week), national roaming, 100 SMS per day, Vodafone Play app

Idea recharges with up to 1.5GB data per day

Idea is offering a Rs. 179 pack with 1GB data per day and validity of 28 days, meaning 28GB of high-speed data. Next up is the Rs. 199 recharge with the same validity but with the daily data allocation raised to 1.4GB. For those seeking more validity, Idea has the Rs. 398 recharge that comes with validity of 70 days and 1.4GB data per day.

All these packs come with bundled local and STD calls (250 minutes every day, 1,000 minutes in a week), no charges for roaming calls, and 100 SMS in a day.

Idea recharge (Rs.) Validity (Days) Daily data limit (GB) Other freebies Rs. 179 28 1 Bundled calls (250 minutes a day, 1,000 minutes per week), national roaming, 100 SMS per day Rs. 199 28 1.4 Bundled calls (250 minutes a day, 1,000 minutes per week), national roaming, 100 SMS per day Rs. 398 70 1.4 Bundled calls (250 minutes a day, 1,000 minutes per week), national roaming, 100 SMS per day

BSNL recharges with up to 1.5GB data per day

BSNL has a Rs. 98 recharge that offers 1.5GB data per day with validity of 26 days in all circles it operates in under the Data Tsunami offer; however, it does not offer any calling or SMS benefits. Subscribers in Tamil Nadu can also opt for the Rs. 118 pack that provides 1GB data per day for 28 days, unlimited calls, free roaming (in all circles except Delhi and Mumbai), and , (PRBT).

There’s a Rs. 349 pack for all circles with 1GB data per day and validity of 54 days and comes with unlimited calls (standard tariff applies on calls made to Mumbai and Delhi numbers) and 100 text messages per day. Users can also opt for the Rs. 448 BSNL recharge that has 1GB data per day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and PRBT for 84 days. Do note that the state-owned operator has 3G connectivity in most circles, with 4G present only in Kerala circle currently.

In Kerala, users have the BSNL Rs. 551 pack as well, which provides 1.5GB data per day for 90 days (unlimited post-FUP Internet access at 128kbps) and free PRBT but no calling or SMS benefits. A Rs. 444 pack offers the same data and PRBT benefits as well as bundled voice calls (capped at 200 minutes per day) and validity of 60 days. There’s also a Rs. 485 prepaid pack with 1GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and has a validity of 90 days. The Rs. 666 recharge offers 1GB data per day, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day for a period of 129 days.