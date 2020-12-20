Reliance Jio has already emerged as one of the biggest telecom operators in India — with nationwide 4G VoLTE connectivity. The operator sells competitive prepaid and postpaid plans to attract customers. It also offers benefits including Disney+ Hotstar VIP access and complimentary subscription to Jio apps. Additionally, Jio provides benefits such as packs for in-flight connectivity and long-validity packs specifically for prepaid customers.

Jio allows you to port your mobile number to both its prepaid and postpaid services and through online and offline channels. You need to keep your original address and identity proof handy. The proof could be your driving licence or any other legitimate address and identity document. Like other operators, Jio provides doorstep delivery of the new SIM card, though you also have the option to visit a nearby Jio Store or Jio Retailer with your mobile phone to get porting done. You can also use the MyJio app on your phone to book the delivery of the new SIM.

In this article, you'll get a step-by-step guide on how to port your existing mobile number to Jio prepaid or postpaid service. The Mobile Number Portability (MNP) process takes up to 48 hours in case of an intra-circle port. However, if you're changing your telecom circle, it may take up to four days. The porting process is expected to take 15 days for Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, and customers in North East India.

How to port your mobile number to Jio online Just like other operators, Jio lets you get the delivery of your new SIM card online if you don't want to go out and visit a store. It's better to keep your address and identity proof handy before beginning with the online procedure. It is also important to highlight that online booking of a Jio SIM is currently limited to postpaid connections, though you can ask the executive visiting your home to give you a prepaid SIM instead, after following the steps below. You'll get the steps to port to Jio through the MyJio app and via an offline channel in the next section. Visit the Jio site and enter your full name and 10-digit mobile number. Now, hit the Generate OTP button. This will send a six-digit one-time password (OTP) to your mobile number in the form of a text message. You need to enter the number and validate the OTP by clicking on the Validate OTP button. The site will now take you to a screen where you'll be asked to provide your address details. It will ask you to provide your locality, PIN code, flat/ house number, and landmark. You'll now see a Confirm button that you need to click to submit your SIM delivery request.

A Jio executive will then call you to get an appointment for the delivery of the new SIM. You need to ask them for the MNP facility on the call and generate a Unique Porting Code (UPC) from your mobile phone by sending an SMS message. Type “Port” followed by your 10-digit mobile number and send it to 1900. The code you will get in response is only valid for four days (30 days in case of Jammu and Kashmir). You'll need to share that code along with your address and ID proof with the executive visiting your place.

How to port your mobile number to Jio using MyJio app

If you don't want to use the Jio site and have the MyJio app already installed on your phone, you can book the delivery of the new SIM from the app as well.

Go to the MyJio app and then tap Not a Jio user? option that appears at the bottom of the screen. This will appear if you've not logged in with a Jio number or have logged out. You'll now see a pop-up with an option Port-in to Jio. Tap that option. The app will now bring a form that will ask you to enter your full name and 10-digit mobile number. Once you have entered the name and mobile number, tap the Generate OTP button. A form will now appear asking for your delivery location details, including your locality, pin code, and house number. Tap on the Confirm button after you've entered the location details.

Now, you'll get a call from a Jio executive asking for your address to deliver the new SIM. You need to ask them for the MNP facility and specify whether you need a Jio prepaid or postpaid connection.

How to port your mobile number to Jio offline

In case you don't want to proceed with the online steps or use the MyJio app, you can port your mobile number to Jio offline as well.

Generate UPC by sending an SMS message “Port” followed by your mobile number to 1900. You'll get an SMS message from 1901 with the UPC code and its expiry date. Now, visit your nearest Jio Store or Jio Retailer with the UPC code and your address and identity proof.

You need to clear all your pending dues with your current operator if you have a postpaid connection. In case of shifting from a prepaid connection, you must be aware that your balance will not be carried forward to Jio and will be forfeited once you port your number.

Will iPhone 12 mini become the affordable iPhone we've been waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.