Jio Plans Updated: Here's What You Get With Jio Republic Day 2018 Offer

Jio plans underwent a huge change last week as the Mukesh Ambani-backed telecom operator provided extra data to users, and introduced a new plan. The changes in Jio plans mean consumers will, largely, get more data and validities for now. Whether you use a smartphone or the Jio Phone, there is something for you as part of the Jio Republic Day 2018 Offer. Considering the plans have been revised on promotional basis, it is not clear when the benefits will be taken away. Here's a look at the revised plans offered by the fourth-biggest telecom operator.

Rs. 49

This plan is aimed at only Jio Phone users, and provides unlimited calls and 1GB data for 28 days. While the data allocation is certainly low, it is the least expensive plan offered with validity of 28 days by the operator for buyers of its 4G-enabled feature phone.

Rs. 149

The Rs. 149 plan was launched in early January, and originally came with 1GB of 4G data per day and other freebies. Under the Jio Republic Day 2018 Offer, it provides consumers 1.5GB data per day for 28 days, as well as free calls, no roaming charges, and access to the company's proprietary apps.

Rs. 198

This one offered 1.5GB data per day for 28 days, free calls, unlimited calls on roaming and Jio apps access. Now, users will get 2GB of high-speed data per day, while the other remain unchanged. This plan effectively makes the Rs. 299 plan redundant, as both now offer the same benefits.

Rs. 349

The Rs. 349 plan used to offer validity of 70 days and 1GB 4G data per day, but now Jio is giving 1.5GB data per day. This takes the total data allocation for the plan to 105GB, up from 70GB. Of course, users get free calls, no roaming costs, and access to the company's apps.

Rs. 398

The Jio Rs. 398 plan came with 1.5GB daily data allocation for 70 days, but after 12am on January 26, it gives 2GB data per day for the same validity. It means users will get 140GB of 4G data instead of 105GB.

Rs. 399

Jio users who purchased the Rs. 399 plan before January 26 used to get 1GB per day for 84 days. But now, buying the same recharge pack will give them 1.5GB data per day, translating to 126GB data for the entire validity period.

Rs. 448

Similar to the other plans with 1.5GB data per day recharge packs, the Rs. 448 Jio plan now gives users 2GB data per day. The validity of this plan is 84 days, so you will get 168GB data over the whole period, up from 126GB.

Rs. 449

Jio is giving 1.5GB data per day for 91 days with its Rs. 449 recharge pack as part of the Republic Day 2018 Offer, up from 1GB per day. This translates to an approximate 50 percent increase in the allocated data, from 91GB to 136.5GB.

Rs. 498

The most expensive plan getting extra data under the Republic Day 2018 Offer, the Jio Rs. 498 plan now gives 2GB per day for 91 days, up from 1GB per day for the same validity. So consumers will get 182GB of 4G data for the 91-day period, up from 136.5GB earlier.

Of course, you will have to wait for the validity of the current plan to run out before you can use the extra data benefits. For example, if your current plan ends February 15, the new plan you purchased as part of the Republic Day 2018 Offer will come into effect on February 16. Alternatively, you can switch to the new recharge pack immediately from the MyJio app, but that will mean effectively cancelling the ongoing plan.