Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Best Prepaid Recharge Packs Compared

Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone have been extremely active over the last few weeks as the competition has intensified in the Indian telecom sector. Attempting to retain subscribers or gain new users, all three operators have started offering more data and validity without raising prices, or have reduced prices of popular plans. Jio has, of course, been on the forefront of this change, and is offering data at tariffs lower than ever before to prepaid users. Unsurprisingly, Airtel and Vodafone - the two biggest players in the industry - have been quick to catch up, and have kept their prices competitive. But with so much choice, it becomes difficult for the consumer to keep track of the best prepaid packs for them. We take a look at the recharge packs the three telcos offer across price points with the best daily data allocations.

Jio, Airtel, Vodafone plans under Rs. 200

The Jio Rs. 149 plan offers 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calls across India, no roaming charges, 100 SMS messages per day, and access to the company's apps for 28 days. At the same price, Airtel offers 1GB data per day, unlimited local and STD calls, free roaming, and 100 SMS messages per day for 28 days. Vodafone, however, offers 1GB data per day at Rs. 149, along with unlimited calls, no charges for calls made while roaming, 100 SMS messages per day for 28 days.

Around the Rs. 200 price point, Jio users will get 2GB data per day for 28 days at Rs. 199 courtesy the Republic Day 2018 Offer, along with the same freebies as mentioned above. Airtel offers 1.4GB data per day for 28 days at Rs. 199, while Vodafone offers the same at Rs. 198; both plans come with the respective above-mentioned freebies.

Jio, Airtel, Vodafone plans under Rs. 300

Under Rs. 300, only Jio has a plan with a daily data allocation - subscribers will get 3GB data per day for 28 days, meaning a total of 84GB data for the entire validity period. Of course, the free calls, SMS messages, and apps subscriptions will be available with this recharge too.

Jio, Airtel, Vodafone plans under Rs. 400

The Mukesh Ambani-backed operator presently offers 1.5GB data per day for 70 days at Rs. 349, while Airtel and Vodafone give 2.5GB data per day for 28 days at the same price. At Rs. 398, Jio users will get 2GB data per day for 70 days, and 1.5GB per day for 84 days at Rs 399. Subscribers of both Airtel and Vodafone will get 1GB data per day for 70 days at Rs. 399. The respective freebies apply for each telecom operator.

Jio, Airtel, Vodafone plans under Rs. 500

At Rs. 448, Rs. 449 and Rs. 498, Jio offers 2GB data per day for 28 days, 1.5GB data daily for 91 days, and 2GB data a day for 91 days, respectively. With the Rs. 448 recharge pack, Airtel gives prepaid customers 1.4GB data per day for 82 days, while Vodafone gives the same daily data allocation for 84 days at Rs. 458.

Jio, Airtel, Vodafone plans under Rs. 600

Jio users will get 4GB data per day for 28 days at Rs. 509, while Airtel and Vodafone offer 1.4GB per day for 90 days at the same price. Airtel also provides 3GB data per day for 28 days at Rs. 549 to its prepaid subscribers.