Jio Phone users earlier this week received 'All-in-One' recharge plans that come bundled with non-Jio voice calling minutes alongside data and SMS benefits. Reliance Jio claims these to be the "cheapest plans" with 25 times more value than the competition. The new plans are available in four options, specifically Rs. 75, Rs. 125, Rs. 155, and Rs. 185. All these plans are available alongside the existing Jio Phone prepaid plans. However, the telco is essentially providing bundled minutes for non-Jio voice calls to please customers who're outraging over the recent implementation of six paise charge per minute.

Here, we compare the new Jio Phone All-in-One plans with the existing prepaid plans by Reliance Jio for its smart feature phone users to mark out the major differences. We're putting the new plans against their similar value counterparts in the existing portfolio.

Jio Phone Rs. 75 plan vs Rs. 49 plan

We're beginning with the Rs. 75 Jio Phone All-in-One prepaid plan that the telco launched earlier this week. It brings 0.1GB high-speed data per day and 500 minutes of non-Jio voice calling for 28 days. The Rs. 75 plan also includes unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline voice calls as well as 50 SMS messages.

In contrast, the existing Rs. 49 Jio Phone prepaid plan that also has 28 days validity offers 1GB of total high-speed data, unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline voice calls, and 50 SMS messages. The plan notably doesn't include any minutes for non-Jio voice calling. This means that you need to separately purchase one of the available IUC top-up vouchers that are valued between Rs. 10 and Rs. 100 to avail offnet calling minutes.

Jio Phone Plan Plan benefits Validity (in days) Jio Phone Rs. 75 plan 500 non-Jio minutes, 0.1GB daily data, unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline calls, 50 SMS messages 28 Jio Phone Rs. 49 plan 1GB total high-speed data, unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline calls, 50 SMS messages 28

If you're recharging your Jio Phone account with the existing Rs. 49 prepaid plan through the Jio.com site or MyJio app, it will provide you an IUC top-up voucher of your choice to add alongside the plan.

Jio Phone Rs. 125 plan vs Rs. 99 plan

The new bouquet of prepaid plans also includes the Rs. 125 Jio Phone All-in-One prepaid plan that offers 0.5GB high-speed data per day and 500 non-Jio voice calling minutes. The plan additionally brings unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline voice calls and 300 SMS messages for the validity of 28 days.

This competes against the existing Rs. 99 Jio Phone plan that also provides a total of 0.5GB high-speed data per day, unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline voice calls, and 300 SMS messages for 28 days. However, the older plan doesn't include the 500 non-Jio voice calling minutes that are a part of the new Rs. 125 Jio Phone plan.

Jio Phone Plan Plan benefits Validity (in days) Jio Phone Rs. 125 plan 500 non-Jio minutes, 0.5GB daily data, unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline calls, 300 SMS messages 28 Jio Phone Rs. 99 plan 0.5GB daily data, unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline calls, 300 SMS messages 28

Jio Phone Rs. 155 plan vs Rs. 153 plan

There is also the Rs. 155 Jio Phone All-in-One prepaid plan that offers 1GB data per day, 500 minutes of non-Jio voice calling, unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline voice calls, and 100 SMS messages per day for 28 days. In comparison, the existing Rs. 153 Jio Phone plan provides 1.5GB of high-speed data per day, unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline voice calls, and 100 SMS messages per day for 28 days.

The existing plan doesn't include any non-Jio voice calling minutes. This forces you to buy an IUC top-up voucher alongside spending Rs. 153.

Jio Phone Plan Plan benefits Validity (in days) Jio Phone Rs. 155 plan 500 non-Jio minutes, 1GB daily data, unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline calls, 100 SMS messages per day 28 Jio Phone Rs. 153 plan 1.5GB daily data, unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline calls, 100 SMS messages per day 28

Reliance Jio has also offered the Rs. 185 All-in-One prepaid plan for Jio Phone customers that doesn't directly compete with the existing plans. It includes 2GB of high-speed data per day, 500 minutes of non-Jio voice calling, unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline calls, and 100 SMS messages per day for 28 days.

The existing portfolio, on the other hand, has the Rs. 297 Jio Phone prepaid plan with 0.5GB of high-speed data per day and unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline voice calls for 84 days. The plan also includes 300 SMS messages with a validity of 28 days. Likewise, there is the Rs. 594 Jio Phone prepaid plan with 0.5GB high-speed data per day and unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline voice calling benefits for 168 days. There are also 300 SMS messages for 28 days.

It is important to note that just like other existing Jio Phone plans, the Rs. 297 and Rs. 594 prepaid plans don't come with any non-Jio voice calling minutes. The customers will, therefore, be required to purchase an IUC top-up voucher separately, on top of any of the two high-value Jio Phone plans.

Reliance Jio is offering the Rs. 10 IUC top-up voucher with 123 minutes of non-Jio calls and 1GB data. The operator also offers the Rs. 20 IUC top-up voucher with 249 non-Jio calling minutes and 2GB data as well as the Rs. 50 top-up voucher with 656 minutes for non-Jio calls and 5GB data. Furthermore, there is the Rs. 100 IUC top-up voucher with 1,362 minutes of non-Jio calls along with 10GB data.