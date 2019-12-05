Jio recently upgraded its prepaid plans portfolio by bringing new ‘All-in-One' plans. The telco has now followed Airtel and Vodafone Idea in increasing its tariffs. However, it claims that through the new Jio prepaid plans, customers get up to 300 percent additional benefits. The new Jio All-in-One prepaid plans offer daily data benefits as well as bundled minutes for non-Jio voice calling. There are also unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calling and 100 SMS messages per minute. The new Jio prepaid plans will come into effect starting Friday, December 6. So now is your last chance to recharge with older denominations.

In this article, we take a look at how the new Jio prepaid plans are different from its older prepaid plans. We're comparing the new plans only with 2GB high-speed data benefits to keep things simple as the earlier All-in-One plans that were announced just in October primarily had 2GB daily high-speed data benefits.

Jio Rs. 249 plan vs Rs. 222 plan

We're starting with the newly launched Rs. 249 Jio All-in-One plan that brings 2GB daily high-speed data along with 1,000 minutes of non-Jio voice calling for 28 days. The pack also includes unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day throughout the given validity.

In contrast, the older Rs. 222 Jio prepaid plan offered 2GB of daily high-speed data, 1,000 non-Jio minutes, unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calling, and 100 SMS messages a day for 28 days. This shows a difference of Rs. 27 between both 2GB daily high-speed data plans that have the same 28 days validity and identical list of benefits.

Jio plan Plan benefits Validity (in days) Jio Rs. 249 plan 2GB daily data, 1,000 non-Jio minutes, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, 100 SMS messages per day 28 Jio Rs. 222 plan 2GB daily data, 1,000 non-Jio minutes, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, 100 SMS messages per day 28

Jio Rs. 444 plan vs Rs. 333 plan

The next option that we're taking for our comparison is the Rs. 444 Jio All-in-One prepaid plan that brings 2GB high-speed data per day and 2,000 minutes of non-Jio voice calling for 56 days. The plan also includes unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calling and 100 SMS messages per day.

Jio's earlier launched Rs. 333 prepaid plan that, on the other hand, offered the identical 2GB daily high-speed data benefits, unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calling, and 100 SMS messages per day but along with 1,000 minutes of non-Jio voice calling for 56 days. This reflects a difference of 1,000 non-Jio voice calling between the two Jio prepaid plans at a cost of Rs. 100.

Jio plan Plan benefits Validity (in days) Jio Rs. 444 plan 2GB daily data, 2,000 non-Jio minutes, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, 100 SMS messages per day 56 Jio Rs. 333 plan 2GB daily data, 1,000 non-Jio minutes, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, 100 SMS messages per day 56

Jio Rs. 599 plan vs Rs. 444 plan

After the 28 days and 56 days validity plans, Jio has the Rs. 599 prepaid plan that brings 2GB daily high-speed data as well as 3,000 minutes for non-Jio voice calling for 84 days. There are also unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline calling benefits and 100 SMS messages per day.

In comparison, the telco earlier had the Rs. 444 Jio All-in-One prepaid plan that provided similar 2GB high-speed data per day, unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline voice calls, and 100 SMS messages per day for 84 days -- but alongside 1,000 non-Jio voice calling minutes. So there is a Rs. 155 difference as well as extra 2,000 non-Jio minutes between the old and new Jio prepaid plan.

Jio plan Plan benefits Validity (in days) Jio Rs. 599 plan 2GB daily data, 3,000 non-Jio minutes, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, 100 SMS messages per day 84 Jio Rs. 444 plan 2GB daily data, 1,000 non-Jio minutes, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, 100 SMS messages per day 84

Jio Rs. 2,199 plan vs Rs. 1,776 plan

Jio also has the Rs. 2,199 long-term prepaid plan that includes 1.5GB daily high-speed data and as much as 12,000 minutes for non-Jio voice calls. These benefits come along with a validity of 365 days. On other hand, the older All-in-One portfolio included the Rs. 1,776 Jio prepaid plan that offered 2GB daily high-speed data and 4,000 minutes for non-Jio voice calling for 336 days. Both the new and old plans do include identical unlimited Jio voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day but there is a difference of Rs. 423 and 8,000 non-Jio voice calling minutes.

Jio plan Plan benefits Validity (in days) Jio Rs. 2,199 plan 1.5GB daily data, 12,000 non-Jio minutes, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, 100 SMS messages per day 365 Jio Rs. 1,776 plan 2GB daily data, 4,000 non-Jio minutes, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, 100 SMS messages per day 336

Apart from the major new plans, Jio has launched some other All-in-One prepaid plans to stay up-to-date with the competition. There is the Rs. 199 All-in-One plan with 1.5GB daily high-speed data and 1,000 non-Jio voice calling minutes for 28 days. Customers have also provided with the Rs. 349 prepaid plan that brings 3GB high-speed data per day and 1,000 non-Jio voice calling minutes for 28 days. Further, there is the Rs. 399 prepaid plan to offer 1.5GB daily high-speed data and 2,000 non-Jio minutes for 56 days. Jio has also brought the Rs. 555 prepaid plan that includes 1.5GB daily high-speed data and 3,000 minutes of non-Jio voice calling for 84 days.

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea New Plans 2019: How the Revised Prepaid Recharge Plans Compare

In addition to the daily high-speed data allocation plans, the new All-in-One plan portfolio includes the Rs. 129 prepaid plan with 2GB high-speed data and 1,000 minutes of non-Jio voice calling for 28 days. There is also the Rs. 326 Jio prepaid plan with 6GB high-speed data and 3,000 non-Jio minutes for 84 days. At last, the list includes the Rs. 1,299 prepaid plan with 24GB high-speed data and 12,000 minutes of non-Jio voice calls for 365 days.

All this is unlike the existing Jio prepaid plans that start at as low as Rs. 98 prepaid plan that included 2GB high-speed data, unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline calls, and 100 SMS messages per day for 28 days.