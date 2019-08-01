Technology News
loading

Reliance Jio GigaFiber Plans: Expected Launch Date, Prices, and More

Jio GigaFiber broadband service will be offered in 1,100 cities across India, though its commercial launch is yet to take place.

By | Updated: 1 August 2019 14:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Reliance Jio GigaFiber Plans: Expected Launch Date, Prices, and More

Reliance Jio started taking registrations for Jio GigaFiber in August last year

Highlights
  • Jio GigaFiber commercial launch is speculated for August 12
  • Beta trials of the service are already live
  • A combo plan is rumoured to be available at Rs. 600 a month

Jio GigaFiber, the fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) offering by Reliance Jio Infocomm that is so far available only in trial phase, is speculated to launch commercially on August 12. The formal launch is believed to be happening at the annual general meeting (AGM) of Reliance Jio parent company Reliance Industries. At present, Jio GigaFiber is only offering broadband service to the select consumers, however, some reports had suggested that voice calling and IPTV would soon be making its way. There are also plans to provide connectivity to smart home solutions through the FTTH offering. In this article, we take a look at everything that we know about Jio GigaFiber plans, pricing, and more, ahead of the official launch.

Jio GigaFiber plans, price

As per online reports, Jio is planning to bring a triple play plan with a validity of 28 days. The plan would bring unlimited voice and data access up to 100GB alongside access to Jio Home TV service, and a complimentary subscription to Jio Apps. It's been tested with some Jio employees.

Separately, a combo plan to offer broadband, landline, and TV access through a single FTTH connection under Jio GigaFiber would charge Rs. 600 a month. The Jio GigaFiber subscribers are also reported to get the option to connect at least 40 devices to its smart home network for up to Rs. 1,000.

A recent analyst report from BankAm-Merrill Lynch had indicated that Jio could bring three subscription plans for GigaFiber. The base plan will just offer Internet connectivity at 100Mbps, whereas the second plan will include IPTV access as well. The third and the top-end plan will include Internet access, IPTV service, and IoT services. The prices of these plans could start at Rs. 500 and go over Rs. 1,000.

The official price for availing Jio GigaFiber is yet to be revealed. During the trial phase, the customers in the eligible cities are being offered the Jio GigaFiber preview offer by paying a refundable security deposit of Rs. 2,500 or Rs. 4,500. This charge is a security deposit for the ONT device called GigaHub Home Gateway.

The Jio GigaFiber preview offers brings Internet access at up 100Mbps speed for free alongside providing complimentary access to various Jio apps.

Jio GigaFiber launch date

Reliance Jio announced the limited launch of Jio GigaFiber in July last year and started taking registrations for its broadband service in 1,100 cities across the country in August. However, the commercial launch of the FTTH offering is yet to take place.

A media report last month claimed that the commercial launch details for Jio GigaFiber could be announced during the AGM of Reliance Industries on August 12. The company had earlier said that it will be offering services such as entertainment, smart home IoT (Internet of Things) solutions, landline, and IPTV with high-speed Internet to its subscribers.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jio GigaFiber, Reliance Jio GigaFiber, Reliance Jio, Reliance Industries
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Huawei Remains Number Two Smartphone Vendor Worldwide Despite US Sanctions
Apple Finds Life After the iPhone While Still Banking on the iPhone
Honor Smartphones
Reliance Jio GigaFiber Plans: Expected Launch Date, Prices, and More
Comment
Read in: বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Zomato Defends Using Halal Tag as People Leave 1-Star Ratings for the App
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro Goes on Open Sale in India Starting at Rs. 13,999
  3. Samsung Galaxy A80 With Rotating Camera Goes on Sale in India
  4. Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Debuts in India
  5. Which is the Best Phone Under Rs. 8,000 for Playing PUBG Mobile Lite?
  6. Redmi K20 vs Realme X vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Which Is the Best All-Rounder?
  7. IAF Mobile Game Launched, Features Wing Commander Abhinandan’s Lookalike
  8. Amazon Freedom Sale Begins August 8: Mobile, Other Top Deals Previewed
  9. Vivo Z5 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 712 SoC Launched
  10. Samsung Facing Flak for Copying Apple With Its Upcoming Smartwatch: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Cleartrip Introduces Flexifly Allowing Flyers to Reschedule Domestic Flights Without Hefty Charges
  2. Worldwide Smartphone Sales to Decline 2.5 Percent in 2019: Gartner
  3. ITR Filing: Income Tax Department Launches E-Filing Lite for Taxpayers
  4. Samsung Facing Flak for Copying Apple Watch With Galaxy Watch Active 2: Report
  5. Nokia 4.2 Starts Receiving New Software Update in India, Said to Include Dual 4G VoLTE Support
  6. Cisco to Pay $8.6 Million for Selling Surveillance Software It Knew Was Vulnerable to Hackers
  7. Motorola One Action Leaked Render Reveals Colour Options, Expected to Launch Soon
  8. Redmi Note 7 Pro Goes on Open Sale in India as Redmi Note 7 Series Crosses 5 Million Sales Mark
  9. Huawei Remains Number Two Smartphone Vendor Worldwide Despite US Sanctions
  10. Apple’s Valuation Near $1 Trillion Once Again
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.