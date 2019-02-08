Gadgets 360 had recently published ­­a detailed feature on the Reliance Jio GigaFiber broadband registrations, installation, plans, and pricing. It was our intention that we were able to answer as many of your questions about Jio GigaFiber as possible. We also thought that it will give you an opportunity to let us know about what you want to know about the service and what are your major concerns. In this article, we will try to answer some of the questions that our readers have shared with us about the Jio GigaFiber service.

Jio GigaFiber frequently asked questions (FAQs)

1. How do the Jio GigaFiber recharges work?

As we had mentioned in our previous article, Jio GigaFiber is currently available under a preview offer for consumers. The company is still waiting for the commercial rollout and until that happens, all of the customers being onboarded by Jio GigaFiber will be given the service as a part of the preview offer. Under the preview offer, the customers get unlimited upload and download data. But, only 100GB of data is available every month with the speed of 100Mbps. After you have exhausted the 100GB data limit, your Internet speed will go down to just 1Mbps. However, Reliance Jio is currently offering free top-up recharges in MyJio app and on their website, which add 40GB worth of data to your account. The additional data is eligible for 100Mbps data speeds. According to a customer service call that we received after the installation of our Jio GigaFiber connection, the customers can do up to 25 of these top-up recharges, which effectively takes the total free data with 100Mbps speed to 1100GB.

2. How can I meet a Jio representative? Is there a phone number?

At this point, Jio has different executives in different areas, so there is no one fixed number. However, the customers can try calling at 18008969999, which is the customer service number of Reliance Jio GigaFiber.

3. Do customers need to pay a replacement fee if their GigaHub Home Gateway stops working?

A Jio GigaFiber customer service executive told us that there is currently no policy regarding a replacement fee for the ONT device (GigaHub Home Gateway). If you are facing a problem with your Jio GigaFiber connection, you should contact a customer service executive and let them know about the issue. A company engineer will visit your home and fix your connection issues.

4. How many devices can be connected to Jio GigaHub Home Gateway, including televisions?

Jio GigaHub features a total of seven ports on the back. Of which, there are three LAN ports, two USB ports, and one connection-in port, which is used to bring Internet to the GigaHub from the outdoor unit. There is also a port for telephone connection. It is unclear how Jio's GigaTV service will connect to Jio GigaFiber.

5. How many connections can I get for a single household? Is there a limit?

A Jio customer service executive told us that there is no clarity on the matter right now. If you need a second connection at your home, you can register a request for the same. Only after this step will the company will take a decision.

6. Which Wi-Fi frequencies does the Jio GigaHub support? 5GHz or 2.4GHz?

Jio's GigaHub Home Gateway comes with the support for both 5GHz and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi frequencies and you can select whichever you need. Although it will be ideal to go with 5GHz, since it is faster, unless you are looking for a wider coverage.

7. Is there a daily limit on data usage in Jio GigaFiber like the Jio 4G connection?

No, there is no limit, apart from the 100GB monthly limit that we have already explained.

8. What kind of upload and download speeds will I get on a Jio GigaFiber connection?

In our usage of the Jio GigaFiber connection for 15 days, we constantly got 80Mbps or more on both download and upload.

9. Can you detail Jio GigaTV and Jio Giga Voice services?

Reliance Jio is yet to officially offer any details about the Jio GigaTV and Jio Giga Voice services. The company has just said that it is currently testing GigaTV and Giga Voice. These services will be available to the consumers only after the official launch.

10. Can I use GigaFiber to provide Internet to my small setup of 5 to 10 systems?

Yes, you can. You will, however, have to spend your own money to set up the machines.

11. What is the process of getting the refund of the security deposit? How much time will it take?

If you are not satisfied with the Jio GigaFiber service, you can file a request for disconnection. After your disconnection request, the company will begin the refund process. We are told that it may take up to 60 days. The security deposit of Rs. 4,500 will be refunded in the form of a bank demand draft. This demand draft will be sent to the address of your Jio GigaFiber connection, however you can ask the customer care if you want it sent to another address.

12. I want a Reliance Jio GigaFiber connection at my home. But, whenever I apply for a connection through the MyJio app, I am told that I will be contacted soon. Which never happens. I want a connection, but I am not sure if the GigaFiber connectivity is available at my location, what are my options?

You have no other option than to wait. You will only get a Jio GigaFiber connection after Jio starts service in your area.

If you have any other questions about the Jio GigaFiber service, please let us know in the comments section.