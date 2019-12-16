AMD, Intel, Asus Bring the Energy Back to PCs at Computex 2019
Jio Fiber has started migrating its existing Preview Offer subscribers to paid plans, months after announcing its tariff plans. As a part of the process, Jio Fiber is giving away a free set-top box to existing users of the broadband service. New subscribers who sign up also eligible for the complimentary set-top box. The rollout has kicked off in some circles and will be made available throughout the country in the coming weeks.
Jio Fiber Set-top box: Here's everything you need to know
Jio Fiber promised a set-top box for its broadband service subscribers earlier this year while announcing its tariff plans. The free Jio Fiber set-top box is an Android-based streaming media player that subscribers can connect to their TVs using an HDMI connection. The set-top box comes with a Bluetooth-based remote control, HDMI cable, Ethernet cable, and a quick-start guide.
The set-top box can stream content from a small number of apps and services right now. It's not a conventional DTH set-top box and can only be used to stream content from the Internet. You'll need an active Internet connection to stream content, just like any other online streaming media player.
Jio Fiber's set-top box is powered by a fairly old version of Android, Android 7.0, and comes with the December 2018 security patch.
The Jio Fiber set-top box is available to existing and new subscribers of the company's broadband service. If you're a new subscriber, you'll get the set-top box installed as a part of the regular installation process.
Existing Jio Fiber Preview Offer users need to follow the following steps to avail a complimentary Jio Fiber set-top box:
Reliance Jio Fiber will send over a technician to handle the installation process. The person will ask you to open the MyJio app to claim a voucher for the set-top box. The entire process takes about 10 minutes. Once the setup has been completed, you'll be able to hook up the Jio Fiber set-top box with your TV.
The set-top box will first install a few updates and reboot, even the remote control will receive a fresh software update the first time you use it.
As of now, the Jio Fiber set-top box comes with Hotstar, YouTube, Voot, JioSaavn, JioTV Plus, SonyLIV, and JioCinema. There's a custom app store, JioStore, that lets you download new apps on the set-top box. Apart from streaming services, you can also download and play select games on it.
As for subscriptions, you'll get complimentary access to Hotstar VIP plan, SonyLIV, Voot, and others based on the tariff plan you pick.
As we mentioned earlier, the Jio Fiber set-top box isn't a conventional DTH set-top box. However, the JioTV Plus app that comes pre-installed on the set-top box lets you access select live TV channels. These include a few entertainment, music, and news channels. Jio Fiber is expected to add support for more live channels soon.
As of now, there's no way you can play 4K content on this set-top box. For starters, the maximum resolution the set-top box seems to support right now is full-HD. Secondly, there's no app available on the platform that can stream 4K content.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement