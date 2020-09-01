Technology News
Jio Fiber New Plans vs Old Plans - Rs. 399 Base Broadband Plan, Symmetric Speeds, More

Jio Fiber new plans are more affordable than before and come with a hefty FUP.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 1 September 2020 13:20 IST
Jio Fiber new plans offer a broader price range

Highlights
  • Jio Fiber gets new broadband plans
  • The base plan for Jio Fiber now costs Rs. 399
  • Jio Fiber is adding free access to Netflix in some plans

Jio Fiber on Monday announced a number of new broadband plans as well as revised some of the existing options. The Jio Fiber monthly plans now start as low as Rs. 399 with 30Mbps Internet speed. The company is offering several other options as well that provide speeds of up to 1Gbps with unlimited voice calls and access to up to 12 streaming services. The plan revision seems to have been introduced to make the service more affordable. If you are wondering exactly how the new plans are different from Jio Fiber's older offerings, we are here to help.

As mentioned, the new Jio Fiber plans, updated on the official website, now start at Rs. 399 and include six other price points – Rs. 699, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,499, Rs. 2,499, Rs. 3,499, and Rs. 8,499. The Rs. 399 plan is brand new, as Jio Fiber earlier started at Rs. 699.

The biggest change, apart from the new base plan is that all plans now get symmetric speed which means the download speed will be equal to upload speeds. Earlier, Jio Fiber only used to provide 10 percent of the plan speed for uploads. Also, Netflix is a new addition to the portfolio of streaming apps that Jio Fiber offers free access to with select plans. Further, Jio claims to offer truly unlimited Internet with Rs. 1,499 and lower priced plans; however, there is a 3300GB FUP, following which your Internet speed may be reduced or connection may be terminated for abuse.  

Jio Fiber: New plans vs old plans

The Rs. 399 plan is the new Jio Fiber Bronze plan and it comes with 30Mbps speeds with unlimited voice calling, but the plan does not include any subscription to streaming apps. 

The new Rs. 699 Jio Fiber plan is now called “Silver plan” and it is losing the three-time access to streaming apps like JioCinema and JioSaavn. Other benefits are pretty much same as before and it comes with 100Mbps speed. 

The next plan in the series, called the Jio Fiber Gold plan, costs Rs. 999 and brings 150Mbps speeds with subscriptions to 11 streaming apps out of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLIV, Voot, JioCinema, SunNXT, ShemarooMe, Lionsgate Play, HoiChoi, and ALTBalaji. It is unclear which one of these apps will be missing but it is likely to be Netflix that is also a new addition to the Jio Fiber service. As noted by Jio Fiber, the value of these subscriptions works out to Rs. 1,100 each month. Previously, the company was offering a Rs. 849 plan that was known as Silver plan and had 100Mbps speeds and allowed accessing the streaming apps only three times. It came with an FUP cap of 800GB.

Reliance Jio Fiber has three more plans - Rs. 2,499, Rs. 3,499, and Rs. 8,499. The Rs. 2,499 plan is now called Diamond+, instead of Diamond and offers 500Mbps speeds up to 4,000GB and access to all 12 streaming apps. There is also the Rs. 3,499 Platinum plan that originally cost Rs. 3,999. It still offers 1Gbps speeds up to 7,500GB as well as access to all 12 streaming apps. Lastly, there is the Rs. 8,499 Titanium plan that is same as earlier and still offers 1Gbps speed with up to 15,000GB data.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance, Reliance Jio, Jio Fiber, jio fiber plans
