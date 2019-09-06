Reliance Jio has launched its much anticipated Jio Fiber high-speed broadband service in the country with plans starting from as low as Rs. 699 per month. The company is offering ultra-high-speed Internet up to 1Gbps, complimentary access to a host of Jio's premium apps, and several goodies. The latest Jio offering will compete with a host of existing Internet Service Providers (ISPs) with fibre connectivity like Airtel V-Fiber, BSNL Bharat Fiber, ACT, and You Broadband,. We've compiled a roundup of all the Fiber plans offered by the operators mentioned above to let you make an informed decision.

Jio Fiber plans

JioFiber has updated its website to list all the plans that it has to offer. The Jio Fiber prepaid plans begin at Rs. 699 per month and go all the way to Rs. 8,499 per month. All Jio Fiber plans offer 100Mbps speed or more Internet speed, free voice calling, unlimited data, and several add-on features like TV video calling.

Starting with the Rs. 699 plan, it offers 100Mbps data speed, unlimited data with a FUP of 100GB (50GB extra is offered for now) and post the FUP, the data speed will go down to 1Mbps. It includes free voice calling, free TV video calling, cloud gaming, home networking, and Norton device security for up to 5 devices.

Similarly, the Rs. 849 Silver plan offers all the above mentioned features but increases the data cap to 200GB (200GB extra). The Rs. 1,299 JioFiber Gold plan offers all the things that the Silver plan offers, but bumps up the data cap to 500GB (250GB extra) and increases the Internet speed to 250Mbps. The Rs. 2,499 Diamond Jio Fiber plan further bumps up the data cap to 1250GB (250GB extra), and increases the Internet speed to 500Mbps. It also offers VR-experience support, and premium content offerings like Jio First Day First Show movies, special sports content, and more.

The Rs. 3,999 Platinum Jio Fiber plan offers all the benefits of the Rs. 2,499 plan, but bumps up data cap to 2,500GB and Internet speed to 1Gbps. Lastly, there is a Rs. 8,499 Titanium plan that offers 5000GB data cap, 1Gbps internet speed, free voice calling, TV video calling support, gaming support, Home networking, Norton device security, VR Experience support, and premium content.

Jio Fiber is running a Welcome offer right now, which includes several goodies, including free HD or 4K TV for the annual or 2-year plan subscribers. New users will have to pay a one-time fee of Rs. 2,500 that includes a security deposit of Rs. 1,500 and a non-refundable installation charge of Rs. 1,000. Jio Fiber also provides 3-month and 6-month plans with extra benefits. The company says its service will be offered in 1600 towns across the country.

Airtel V-Fiber plans

Airtel offers three V-Fiber Broadband plans in India that claim to provide 100Mbps or more Internet speed. The first Airtel broadband plan, Entertainment, is priced at Rs. 1,099, and it offers 300GB data, up to 100Mbps speeds, unlimited local and STD calls, and Airtel Thanks benefits of Amazon Prime subscription, Netflix subscription, Zee5 Premium subscription, and Airtel TV Premium subscription.

Then, there is the Airtel Premium broadband plan that is priced at Rs. 1,599. It offers 600GB data, up to 300Mbps speed, unlimited local and STD calls, and Airtel Thanks benefits. Lastly, there is Airtel VIP broadband plan that is priced at Rs. 1,999 per month, and it offers unlimited data usage at up to 100Mbps speed, unlimited local and STD calls, and Airtel Thanks benefits. As part of the Airtel Thanks, the Netflix subscription is offered for three months, while the Amazon Prime subscription is offered for 12 months with all the compatible plans. Airtel V-Fiber is available in over 100 cities in the country.

BSNL Bharat Fiber

BSNL's high-speed broadband plans start from Rs. 777 per month, and it offers 50Mbps internet speed and 500GB data cap. After the data limit is reached, the Internet speed is reduced to 2Mbps. The Rs. 849 plan offers 50Mbps speeds and 600GB data cap. There's a Rs. 1,277 plan that offers 100Mbps speed and up to 750GB data cap, and the Rs. 2,499 monthly plan offers 100Mbps speeds and data cap of 40GB per day. The Rs. 4,499 and Rs. 5,999 plan also offer 100Mps Internet speed, and data cap of 55GB per day and 80GB per day, respectively. There's a Rs. 9,999 plan that offers 120GB per day at 100Mbps internet speed, and after the data cap is reached the speed is reduced to 8Mbps.

Lastly, there is a Rs. 16,999 plan that offers 100Mbps speeds, 170GB per day data cap, and 10Mbps speed after the data limit is reached. Notably, the availability of Fiber plans differs with location. To see all the plans, head over to the company website.

ACT Fibernet plans

ACT Fibernet operates in several cities and offers data speeds up to 1Gpbs just like Jio Fiber. The 1Gbps ACT Giga plan is currently only active in select cities like Bengaluru and Chennai and it offers 2500GB data cap at Rs. 5,999. Additionally, there are several non-Giga plans as well that start from Rs. 1,159 and go up to Rs. 4,999 and offer 100Mbps and more Internet speed, and data cap from 400GB up to 1,500GB. The speed reduces to 1Mbps after the data cap is used. ACT plans differ from city to city and the ISP also offers annual plans that offer free extra service and more FUP.

ACT operates in cities like Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Eluru, Guntur, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kakinada, Lucknow, Madurai, Nellore, Rajahmundry, and Tirupati. You can check the complete plan list on its website.

You Broadband plans

You Broadband also provides high-speed internet plans in India, but they start from Rs. 1,239 (including taxes) per month. The base plan offers 350GB data, and 100Mbps speed. After the cap is reached, the speed goes down to 5Mbps. The Rs. 1,357 (including taxes) monthly plan offers 400GB data cap at 150Mbps speed, and the Rs. 1,597 (including taxes) monthly plan offers 500GB data cap at 200Mbps speeds. These are the plan prices in Mumbai, and the prices differ from circle to circle. Apart from the monthly plans, You Broadband also offers 3-month, 6-month, and annual plans that come with extra FUP.

You Broadband operates in the cities like Ahmedabad, Aurangabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Kakinada, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Navsari, Powai, Pune, Rajkot, Surat, Thane, Vadodara, Valsad, Vapi, Vijayawada, and Vishakapatnam. To see all the plans, head to the company website and change the city to your preferred one.

