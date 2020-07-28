Technology News
loading

Jio’s Forever Promise to ‘First Day First Show’: Here Are Major Jio Claims That Fell Through

Sometimes, even India’s biggest disruptor couldn’t live up to the hype it created.

By Shubham Raheja | Updated: 28 July 2020 18:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Jio’s Forever Promise to ‘First Day First Show’: Here Are Major Jio Claims That Fell Through

There has been no mention of Jio’s First Day First Show scheme that was bound to be launched this year.

Highlights
  • Jio started charging its customers for calls made to other telcos
  • Jio’s ‘First Day First Show’ was due to be launched this year
  • Jio Games has also been a miss for the company

Jio has been a game changer in India's telecom industry ever since its launch in 2016. From helping bring down the call and data rates across industry to just straight up launching futuristic products, Jio has given us all. That being said, just like any other company out there, there have been some things that didn't quite work out for them. And so, here are some major claims from Jio that fell through.

The “Forever” Promise

During Jio's official launch in India. Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani said “no Jio customer will ever have to pay for voice calls again, for any network”. Three years later, on 9th October, 2019, Jio announced that it was going to start charging six paise a minute for calls to other mobile networks. This was because of the Interconnect Usage Charge or the IUC rate that was fixed by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for telecom companies enabling inter-networking outgoing calls. In simple terms, you'll be charged for calls made to other operators, but Jio-to-Jio calls are free. Jio did announce four IUC top-up vouchers valued between Rs. 10 and Rs. 100.

 

First Day First Show

Also, at the 2019 AGM, Ambani said they would launch the “First Day First Show” scheme to Jio Fiber users. With this scheme, instead of going to the movies, Jio Fiber users could just turn on their Jio Fiber set-top box, and watch a movie on the very day of its release.

This was available only to Platinum and above plans, so it wasn't exactly for the average user. Some sources said the feature would come by mid-2020, but there was no mention of it in this year's AGM. It could still be in the works, or plans could have gotten derailed by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Jio Games

During the 2019 AGM, the trio of Kiran Thomas, Aakash Ambani, and Esha Ambani announced “India's first online multiplayer network” while announcing its Jio Fiber set-top box. While this was a bit unclear, it seems like Jio Games is the aforementioned online gaming network. Jio also claimed the set-top box has in-built support for game controllers. The executives didn't mention which one but from Aakash's FIFA 19 demonstration, we were hoping for some proper console gaming. However, some YouTubers, who reviewed the Jio Fiber set-top box have shown that the Jio Games platform was in beta, at least as of December 2019, and only had titles such as Kids Ludo, Tuk Tuk Go, and Dart. No mention of FIFA there.

Jio Holoboard

When it comes to futuristic tech from Jio, we don't have an example better than this year's Jio Glass. But looking at its predecessor, Jio Holoboard, it seems like Jio Glass' prospects do not seem to be all that promising. Last year, after acquiring Mixed Reality startup Tesseract, Jio announced the heavily loaded Holoboard. And during its demonstration, we saw a similar set of features, including that holographic model of Aakash. Although its core application was supposed to be in the enterprise field, there was a consumer variant too. But the product's Amazon listing currently shows it as unavailable. So, in a nutshell, Holoboard failed to pick up steam last year that may also hold true for Jio Glass.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, jio forever plan, Jio Plan, Jio speed, Jio Data Speed, Jio Plans, Jio Glass, Jio Gaming Console
Shubham Raheja Shubham Raheja is a video producer for Gadgets 360. He has three years of experience as a video producer and content writer. Although he's been around only for a few years in the industry, he has done all sorts of jobs, including writing, editing, motion graphics, shooting, anchoring and even fetching tea for the bosses. When he's not referring to himself in third person, he talks in Formula 1 memes and fanboys about John Mayer. He can be contacted via his weird username @akkaasd across ...More
US Senator Introduces Legislation to Curb Big Tech's Ad Business
PUBG Mobile Ban in India: Is the Government Going to Ban India’s Most Popular Game?

Related Stories

Jio’s Forever Promise to ‘First Day First Show’: Here Are Major Jio Claims That Fell Through
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government Bans 47 Additional Chinese Apps in India: Report
  2. OnePlus Nord Fails Durability Test, Breaks Under Pressure
  3. Indians Are Hooked to PUBG Mobile. Will the Government Ban It?
  4. OnePlus Nord Review
  5. Google Pixel 4a Tipped to Launch on August 3
  6. School Girls in India Discover Earth-Bound Asteroid
  7. Realme C15 With Helio G35 SoC, Massive 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  8. Redmi Note 9 Pro Gets a New 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant
  9. Everybody Needs a Plan B, Here Are Some PUBG Mobile Alternatives
  10. Airtel No Longer Offers Equal Discounts Under Superhero Programme
#Latest Stories
  1. Government Bans 47 More Chinese Apps in India After TikTok, 58 Others Banned in June: Report
  2. OnePlus Nord Pre-Order Begins on Amazon India, Shipping Starts August 4
  3. Vivo X60s Spotted Online With 33W Fast Charging, Snapdragon 765G SoC, 8GB RAM: Report
  4. Vivo S7 New Render Teases X50 Pro-Like Rear Camera Setup, Gradient Panel
  5. US Senator Introduces Legislation to Curb Big Tech's Ad Business
  6. Anker Soundcore Space NC Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones Launched in India at Rs. 10,999
  7. Facebook Gains Temporary Halt to EU Antitrust Data Demands
  8. Emoji 13.1 With Face in Clouds, Mending Heart, Gender Options for Bearded Emoji, and More Announced
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series, Galaxy Buds Live Europe Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch
  10. Nubia Red Magic TWS Gaming Earphones With 39ms Latency and LED Lights Announced
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com