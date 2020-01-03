Jio Caller Tune: How to Set JioTunes on Your Number

Reliance Jio is touted to offer caller tunes aka JioTunes of over four lakh songs across genres such as Bollywood, Regional, International, Instrumental, and Devotional. Users are provided with these ringback tunes for free -- along with the ability to switch between different tunes at no additional cost. This means that you can apply a Jio caller tune as per your mood or to celebrate a particular event. The telco also gives multiple distinct ways to let users set a Jio caller tune on their connection. Further, an option to copy a Jio caller tune from a user is provided to make things even easier.

In this article, we are listing all the available methods through which you can easily apply a Jio caller tune on your connection.

How to set a Jio caller tune using MyJio app You can choose a JioTune or Jio caller tune on your connection directly using the MyJio app on your smartphone. The MyJio app is available for download on both Android and iOS devices. The Android app size is around 28MB, whereas the iOS version is available via Apple App Store at over 225MB size. It is compatible with devices running at least Android 5.0 Lollipop or iOS 10.0. Once you've downloaded the latest version of the MyJio app, you can follow the steps available below to set the caller tune. Select JioTunes option by pressing the hamburger icon from the top-left corner of the MyJio app and then tap the Songs tab. Search for your favourite JioTune or pick one from the listed songs. There are various titles from Bollywood, International, Regional, and Devotional genres to choose from. Now, tap the play button placed below the album art of the song to listen to the preview. Tap Set as JioTune button to select the tune.

Jio will notify you about the song you've selected as the caller tune once it's set for your connection through a confirmation screen on the MyJio app. You'll also receive an SMS message confirming the activation of the caller tune service.

How to set a Jio caller tune using JioSaavn app

If you don't want to use the MyJio app but eager to set a caller tune of one of your favourite songs, you can prefer the JioSaavn app too. The JioSaavn app is available on both Android and iOS platforms. You can download it from Google Play or Apple App Store. The app is compatible with devices running at least Android Lollipop or iOS 10.0. After downloading the latest JioSaavn version, you need to log in to your JioSaavn account and then follow the steps provided below.

Search for your favourite song on the Jio Saavn app that you'd like to set as a caller tune and then play that song. Tap that song from the bottom bar to bring it in front of the screen. Now, tap the Set JioTune button available just below the album art and song title. You'll then get a popup screen from where you can listen to the preview of your caller tune. Now, hit the Set JioTune button.

An SMS message will reach your number once the preferred JioTune has been activated. The message will also contain details to deactivate the added tune.

How to set a Jio caller tune by sending SMS

For users who don't have the MyJio or JioSaavn apps, there is an option to set a Jio caller tune by simply sending SMS messages.

To explore the available list of JioTunes or Jio caller tunes, send “JT” (without quotes) to 56789. You can search for a particular movie by replying to the prepared SMS message with “MOVIE” (Movie Name). Alternatively, you can search for an album by replying with “ALBUM” (Album Name) or a singer by replying with “SINGER” (Singer Name). Once you'll be able to find your favourite song for the caller tune, Jio will ask you to choose whether you want to set it for all callers or any special numbers. Now, an SMS message will come to your number that will require your consent to activate the JioTunes service. You need to reply with “Y” to that message to agree with the activation. Your reply should reach Jio within 30 minutes of the message to accomplish the activation process.

Jio will send you an SMS message to confirm the caller tune activation. At any particular time, you would be able to deactivate your Jio caller tune by sending an SMS message with text “STOP” to 56789.

How to copy a Jio caller tune

In case if you want to copy a caller tune from one of your Jio contacts, you need to press “*” (asterisk) while dialling that contact. An SMS message will come to your number, requiring your consent. You need to reply “Y” to that message to activate the selected Jio caller tune. Jio will send you another SMS message to confirm the activation.

As mentioned, Jio is currently offering caller tunes for free to its customers. You can also change your existing Jio caller tune with a new one any number of times at free of cost. Further, caller tunes only work on new calls as a general rule. This means the caller dialling your number when you're already on a call will listen to the default call waiting message instead of your activated caller tune. Moreover, the caller tune service is device agnostic and can work on all handsets that support Jio network.

Similar to Jio, Airtel also earlier this year started offering free caller tunes to its customers under the Airtel Thanks programme. The operator claims to offer over a million songs in 15 languages -- significantly higher than what's available on Jio. Airtel users can set a caller tune on their number using the Wynk Music app on their Android or iOS device. Alternatively, users can make a call or send an SMS message to 543211.

It is important to highlight that both Jio and Airtel are offering caller tunes with a validity of 30 days. Users, however, can extend the validity upon completing the first 30 days.