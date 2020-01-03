Jio Caller Tune: How to Set JioTunes on Your Number

Reliance Jio is touted to offer caller tunes aka JioTunes of over four lakh songs across genres such as Bollywood, Regional, International, Instrumental, and Devotional. Users are provided with these ringback tunes for free -- along with the ability to switch between different tunes at no additional cost. This means that you can apply a Jio caller tune as per your mood or to celebrate a particular event. The telco also gives multiple distinct ways to let users set a Jio caller tune on their connection. Further, an option to copy a Jio caller tune from a user is provided to make things even easier.
In this article, we are listing all the available methods through which you can easily apply a Jio caller tune on your connection.
You can choose a JioTune or Jio caller tune on your connection directly using the MyJio app on your smartphone. The MyJio app is available for download on both Android and iOS devices. The Android app size is around 28MB, whereas the iOS version is available via Apple App Store at over 225MB size. It is compatible with devices running at least Android 5.0 Lollipop or iOS 10.0. Once you've downloaded the latest version of the MyJio app, you can follow the steps available below to set the caller tune.
Jio will notify you about the song you've selected as the caller tune once it's set for your connection through a confirmation screen on the MyJio app. You'll also receive an SMS message confirming the activation of the caller tune service.
If you don't want to use the MyJio app but eager to set a caller tune of one of your favourite songs, you can prefer the JioSaavn app too. The JioSaavn app is available on both Android and iOS platforms. You can download it from Google Play or Apple App Store. The app is compatible with devices running at least Android Lollipop or iOS 10.0. After downloading the latest JioSaavn version, you need to log in to your JioSaavn account and then follow the steps provided below.
An SMS message will reach your number once the preferred JioTune has been activated. The message will also contain details to deactivate the added tune.
For users who don't have the MyJio or JioSaavn apps, there is an option to set a Jio caller tune by simply sending SMS messages.
Jio will send you an SMS message to confirm the caller tune activation. At any particular time, you would be able to deactivate your Jio caller tune by sending an SMS message with text “STOP” to 56789.
In case if you want to copy a caller tune from one of your Jio contacts, you need to press “*” (asterisk) while dialling that contact. An SMS message will come to your number, requiring your consent. You need to reply “Y” to that message to activate the selected Jio caller tune. Jio will send you another SMS message to confirm the activation.
As mentioned, Jio is currently offering caller tunes for free to its customers. You can also change your existing Jio caller tune with a new one any number of times at free of cost. Further, caller tunes only work on new calls as a general rule. This means the caller dialling your number when you're already on a call will listen to the default call waiting message instead of your activated caller tune. Moreover, the caller tune service is device agnostic and can work on all handsets that support Jio network.
Similar to Jio, Airtel also earlier this year started offering free caller tunes to its customers under the Airtel Thanks programme. The operator claims to offer over a million songs in 15 languages -- significantly higher than what's available on Jio. Airtel users can set a caller tune on their number using the Wynk Music app on their Android or iOS device. Alternatively, users can make a call or send an SMS message to 543211.
It is important to highlight that both Jio and Airtel are offering caller tunes with a validity of 30 days. Users, however, can extend the validity upon completing the first 30 days.
