Jio, Airtel and BSNL have launched new plans recently as the competition in the telecom industry doesn’t seem to be dying anytime soon. The three telecom operators have been engaged in a battle for over a year and a half now to retain existing users and acquire new subscribers as consumers continue to flock to the operator providing the cheapest plans. Jio has, of course, benefited greatly and jumped to the fourth position in the telecom industry. Airtel has maintained its lead in the market, though the impending merger of Vodafone and Idea will certainly push to second spot. BSNL, on the other hand, has been more active than ever before and launched a number of plans and offers to give data to consumers at affordable prices. Of course, Vodafone and Idea remain significant players in the industry, accounting for a sizeable portion of the market. We take a look at the Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, and BSNL recharge packs with the best benefits for the subscribers.

Jio packs under Rs. 300

No nobody’s surprise, Jio has the most plans with data offers under Rs. 300, all with varying benefits. The Jio Rs. 251 pack was launched recently for the IPL 2018 to let subscribers stream matches live without burning a hole in their pockets. The Rs. 251 pack has validity of 51 days and comes with 2GB data per day, along with free calls, no roaming charges, 100 SMSes per day, and access to Jio apps (including Jio TV, which streams the IPL matches).

There’s also the Rs. 299 pack with 3GB data per day and validity of 28 days, totalling 84GB data for validity period. Buyers can also opt for the Rs. 199 prepaid recharge with 2GB of daily data allocation and 28-day validity. Both the packs come with the same freebies as the Rs. 251 recharge.

Airtel pack under Rs. 300

Airtel also has a new Rs. 249 recharge pack that provides subscribers with 2GB of data every day for 28 days, along with free roaming and 100 SMSes per day, and bundled calls (300 minutes a day, 1,000 minutes a week). This pack can be purchased via the MyAirtel app as well as the company’s official website in Delhi circle. Other than this, the operator has a Rs. 199 pack with 1.4GB data per day, 28-day validity and the other freebies.

Vodafone pack under Rs. 300

The second-biggest operator in the country, Vodafone has only one notable prepaid pack under Rs. 300. Priced at Rs. 199, the Vodafone recharge offers 1.4GB data per day and validity of 28 days. Other than the data, users will get bundled calls (250 minutes per day, and 1,000 minutes in a week), free roaming calls and 100 SMSes per day, and access to Vodafone Play app.

Idea pack under Rs. 300

Similar to Vodafone, Idea also has the Rs. 199 recharge pack with 1.4GB data per day for 28 days. It also comes with bundled calls (250 minutes per day, and 1,000 minutes in a week), free roaming calls and 100 SMSes per day, and access to Idea apps. There’s also a Rs. 179 pack with 1GB data per day and 28-day validity, along with the freebies mentioned above

BSNL pack under Rs. 300

Like Jio, BSNL has also launched a prepaid pack for the IPL 2018. Priced at Rs. 248, the new BSNL pack offers 3GB data per day for 51 days, and can only be purchased before April 30. For consumers looking for 1GB data per day, there’s the Rs. 118 plan but available only in Tamil Nadu circle. It comes with unlimited voice calls (including roaming except for Delhi and Mumbai circles), validity of 28 days, and free access to Personalised Ring Back Tone. However, the state-owned operator offers only 3G speeds in all circles except Kerala.