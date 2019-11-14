Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone in the recent past have brought several new prepaid recharge plans to stay competitive in the telecom market in India. Alongside bundled data allocation and voice calling, all three telcos offer additional benefits such as free access to services such as Zee5, Hooq, Wynk Music, and JioCinema among others to attract customers. Particularly in the case of Jio, the Mumbai-based operator also brought its All-in-One plans in the recent past with non-Jio voice calling minutes. These are available in addition to unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calls.

Here, we cover all the best prepaid recharge plans that you can get from Jio, Airtel, or Vodafone under Rs. 500. These are some of the popular plans that are available along with voice calling, SMS messages, and data benefits.

Jio prepaid recharge plans under Rs. 500

Jio has the Rs. 98 Jio prepaid plan as the most affordable option in its bouquet. It brings 2GB data, unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calling benefits, and 100 SMS messages per day for 28 days. The plan also includes a complimentary subscription to Jio apps. However, you need to pick a suitable IUC top-up voucher starting at Rs. 10 to make non-Jio voice calls.

If you require more data than what's available through the Rs. 98 prepaid plan, there is the Rs. 198 Jio prepaid recharge plan that includes 2GB daily data benefits alongside unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day for 28 days.

For customers requiring non-Jio voice calling benefits, Jio has the Rs. 149 All-in-One prepaid recharge plan that brings 300 minutes for voice calls being made to non-Jio numbers. The plan also includes 1.5GB daily data perks as well as unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day -- all with 24 days validity.

If you need data over non-Jio voice calls, there is the Rs. 299 Jio prepaid recharge plan that includes 3GB daily data benefits alongside unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calling and 100 SMS messages per day for 28 days.

Jio also has the Rs. 333 All-in-One prepaid recharge plan with 56 days validity. The plan offers 2GB data per day, unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calls, and 100 SMS messages per day. Being an All-in-One plan, it also comes bundled with 1,000 minutes of non-Jio voice calling.

Customers requiring a long validity offering can pick the Jio Rs. 444 All-in-One prepaid plan. This brings 2GB daily data, unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calling, 100 SMS messages per day, and 1,000 minutes of non-Jio voice calls for 84 days.

Airtel prepaid recharge plans under Rs. 500

If you're on Airtel, you can pick the affordable Rs. 97 prepaid recharge plan that offers unlimited voice calling benefits in addition to bundled data and SMS messages quota. The plan particularly brings 500MB data, unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice calls, and 300 SMS messages for 14 days. The telco has also offered a free four-week course on Shaw Academy with 28 days validity as well as access to premium content via Airtel Xstream app and Wynk Music service.

Airtel also has the Rs. 199 prepaid recharge plan with 1.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS messages on a daily basis for 28 days. The Rs. 199 prepaid plan includes Rs. 4 lakhs worth of life cover from HDFC Life, four weeks of course access from Shaw Academy and one-year Norton Mobile Security. Customers also get Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream app access.

If you require more data than what's available through the Rs. 199 plan, there is the Airtel Rs. 299 prepaid recharge plan with 2.5GB data per day. The plan also includes unlimited voice calling benefits and 100 SMS messages. It also includes Amazon Prime membership and access to Shaw Academy, Norton Mobile Security, Wynk Music, and Airtel Xstream app. Moreover, it carries a validity of 28 days.

Airtel also has the Rs. 399 prepaid recharge plan specifically for customers requiring long-term validity but with limited data access. The Rs. 399 plan comprises 1GB daily data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day for 84 days. However, unlike the Rs. 299 prepaid plan, it doesn't include Amazon Prime membership. You'll get access to Shaw Academy, Norton Mobile Security, Wynk Music, and Airtel Xstream app, though.

The present bouquet by Airtel additionally includes the Rs. 499 prepaid plan that brings 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS messages per day for 82 days.

Vodafone prepaid recharge plans under Rs. 500

Just like Jio and Airtel, Vodafone has also so far managed to retain a large number of its subscribers by offering a wide-enough prepaid recharge portfolio. The operator has the Rs. 129 prepaid recharge plan with unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages, and 2GB data for 28 days. There is also the Rs. 199 Vodafone prepaid recharge plan with 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS messages per day for 28 days.

For extended validity, Vodafone offers the Rs. 299 prepaid recharge plan with 3GB data, 1,000 SMS messages, and unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls for 70 days.

If you want more, there is the Rs. 399 Vodafone prepaid recharge plan with 1GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages daily for 84 days. All this is quite similar to what has been offered under the Rs. 399 Airtel prepaid plan.

Vodafone also has the Rs. 458 prepaid recharge plan with unlimited voice calling benefits as well as 1.5GB data per day and 100 SMS messages daily for 84 days.

Jio, Airtel, Vodafone prepaid recharge plans under Rs. 500

Plan Validity Benefits Rs. 98 Jio prepaid plan 28 days Unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, 2GB total data Rs. 149 Jio All-in-One prepaid plan 24 days Unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, 1.5GB data per day, 300 non-Jio minutes Rs. 198 Jio prepaid plan 28 days Unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, 2GB data per day Rs. 222 Jio All-in-One prepaid plan 28 days Unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, 2GB data per day, 1,000 non-Jio minutes Rs. 299 Jio prepaid plan 84 days Unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, 3GB data per day Rs. 333 Jio All-in-One prepaid plan 56 days Unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, 2GB data per day, 1,000 non-Jio minutes Rs. 349 Jio prepaid plan 70 days Unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, 1.5GB data per day Rs. 398 Jio prepaid plan 70 days Unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, 2GB data per day Rs. 399 Jio prepaid plan 84 days Unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, 1.5GB data per day Rs. 444 Jio All-in-One prepaid plan 84 days Unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, 2GB data per day, 1,000 non-Jio minutes Rs. 448 Jio prepaid plan 84 days Unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, 2GB data per day Rs. 449 Jio prepaid plan 91 days Unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, 1.5GB data per day Rs. 498 Jio prepaid plan 91 days Unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, 2GB data per day Rs. 23 Airtel prepaid plan 28 days Local/ STD calls at 2.5 paise per minute, Local SMS message at Re. 1, STD SMS message at Rs. 1.5 Rs. 29 Airtel prepaid plan 28 days 520MB data Rs. 35 Airtel prepaid plan 28 days 100MB data, Rs. 26.66 talk time Rs. 48 Airtel prepaid plan 28 days 3GB data Rs. 65 Airtel prepaid plan 28 days 200MB data, Rs. 130 talk time, local/ STD/ landline calls at 60 paise per minute Rs. 97 Airtel prepaid plan 14 days Unlimited voice calls, 300 SMS messages per day, 500MB data Rs. 98 Airtel prepaid plan 28 days 6GB data Rs. 129 Airtel prepaid plan 28 days Unlimited voice calls, 300 SMS messages per day, 2GB data Rs. 145 Airtel prepaid plan 42 days 1GB data, Rs. 145 talk time, local/ STD/ landline calls at 30 paise per minute Rs. 169 Airtel prepaid plan 28 days Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, 1GB data per day Rs. 199 Airtel prepaid plan 28 days Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, 1.5GB data per day Rs. 245 Airtel prepaid plan 84 days 2GB data, Rs. 245 talk time, local/ STD/ landline calls at 30 paise per minute Rs. 249 Airtel prepaid plan 28 days Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, 2GB data per day Rs. 299 Airtel prepaid plan 28 days Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, 2.5GB data per day Rs. 349 Airtel prepaid plan 28 days Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, 3GB data per day Rs. 399 Airtel prepaid plan 84 days Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, 1GB data per day Rs. 448 Airtel prepaid plan 82 days Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, 1.5GB data per day Rs. 499 Airtel prepaid plan 82 days Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, 2GB data per day Rs. 35 Vodafone prepaid plan 28 days 100MB data, Rs. 26 talk time, voice calls at 2.5 paise per second Rs. 39 Vodafone prepaid plan 28 days 100MB data, Rs. 30 talk time, voice calls at 2.5 paise per second Rs. 45 Vodafone prepaid plan 28 days All India mobile-to-mobile calls at 1 paise per second, Rs. 45 talk time Rs. 65 Vodafone prepaid plan 28 days 200MB data, Rs. 55 talk time, voice calls at 1.2 paise per second Rs. 69 Vodafone prepaid plan 28 days 150 local/ STD/ roaming calls minutes, 100 SMS messages, 250MB data Rs. 95 Vodafone prepaid plan 28 days 500MB data, Rs. 95 talk time, voice calls at 1 paise per second Rs. 121 Vodafone prepaid plan 21 days Unlimited voice calls, 1GB data Rs. 129 Vodafone prepaid plan 28 days Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages, 2GB data Rs. 139 Vodafone prepaid plan 28 days Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages, 3GB data Rs. 145 Vodafone prepaid plan 42 days 1GB data, Rs. 145 talk time, voice calls at 30 paise per minute Rs. 149 Vodafone prepaid plan 21 days Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, 1GB data per day Rs. 169 Vodafone prepaid plan 28 days Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, 1GB data per day Rs. 199 Vodafone prepaid plan 28 days Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, 1.5GB data per day Rs. 205 Vodafone prepaid plan 35 days Unlimited voice calls, 600 SMS messages, 2GB data per day Rs. 225 Vodafone prepaid plan 48 days Unlimited voice calls, 600 SMS messages, 4GB data per day Rs. 245 Vodafone prepaid plan 84 days 2GB data, Rs. 245 talk time, voice calls at 30 paise per minute Rs. 255 Vodafone prepaid plan 28 days Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, 2.5GB data per day Rs. 299 Vodafone prepaid plan 70 days Unlimited voice calls, 1,000 SMS messages, 3GB data Rs. 399 Vodafone prepaid plan 84 days Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, 1GB data per day Rs. 458 Vodafone prepaid plan 84 days Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, 1.5GB data per day

Similar to Jio and Airtel, Vodafone also offers access to the Vodafone Play app to provide content such as live TV and movies to customers recharging with its various prepaid plans.