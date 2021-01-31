Technology News
loading

Cheapest Data Plans From Jio, Airtel, Vi; Starting From Rs. 11

Jio Rs. 11 data plan offers 1GB of total data benefit and its validity is tied in with the existing base plan.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 31 January 2021 09:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Cheapest Data Plans From Jio, Airtel, Vi; Starting From Rs. 11

Jio has a Rs. 21 prepaid plan that offers 2GB of total data

Highlights
  • Airtel’s cheapest data pack offering is priced at Rs. 48
  • Airtel Rs. 48 pack offers 3GB data for 28 days
  • Vi Rs. 16 pack comes with 1GB data, 24 hours of validity

Mobile data is offered by telecom operators in India to enable smartphone users to access the Web and apps when away from home or office Wi-Fi. It is offered by all major telecom operators, including Jio, Airtel, and the newly merged entity Vi (Vodafone Idea). Data is offered in standalone prepaid packs and even in combo packs wherein talk time, SMS, and other add-on benefits are also bundled. The standalone data prepaid packs offer only mobile data benefit and nothing else.

We've compiled the cheapest data packs offered by three major telecom operators in India – Jio, Airtel, and Vi – and have listed them below.

Jio Cheapest Data Plans – Rs. 11, Rs. 21

Jio offers Rs. 11 prepaid plan to its subscribers that brings along 1GB of total data and its validity is tied in with the existing base plan that is live in the account of the subscriber. There's also a Rs. 21 prepaid plan that offers 2GB of total data with the same validity clause. As mentioned, these are data packs and they do not come with any other benefits, and if you need talk time or SMS services, then it is recommended you look at combo packs offered by the telco.

Vi Cheapest Data Plans – Rs. 16, Rs. 48

Vi's (Vodafone Idea) cheapest data recharge is priced at Rs. 16 and it comes with 1GB of total data benefit and just 24 hours of validity. The next best option is priced at Rs. 48 and it offers 3GB of total data benefit for a validity of 28 days. Similar to the Jio plans, these packs don't offer any talk time or SMS benefits.

Airtel Cheapest Data Plans – Rs. 48, Rs. 78

Airtel's cheapest data pack offering is priced at Rs. 48 and it comes with 3GB total data for a validity of 28 days. Post the data tariff completion, Airtel says it will charge users 50 paise per MB. The second cheapest plan offered by Airtel is priced at Rs. 78 and it offers a total of 5GB of data and the validity is tied in with the existing subscriber plan.

Click here to check out recharge plans for your mobile operator.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jio, Airtel, Vi, Vodafone Idea, Data Packs
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Razer Viper 8K Gaming Mouse With 8,000Hz Polling Rate Launched, Touted to Have ‘Lowest Latency Ever’
Bitcoin Price Soars 14 Percent After Elon Musk Namecheck on Twitter

Related Stories

Cheapest Data Plans From Jio, Airtel, Vi; Starting From Rs. 11
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. SpaceX Said to Violate Its Launch License in Explosive Starship Test
  2. Realme X7 5G Price in India Surfaces Online Ahead of Official Launch
  3. iPhone SE 3 Concept Renders Suggest Hole-Punch Display
  4. Xiaomi Unveils New Wireless Charging Tech That Works Over the Air
  5. Government Plans to Ban ‘Private Cryptocurrencies’ in India
  6. Realme X7 5G, X7 Pro 5G to Launch in India on February 4, Specifications Teased
  7. Xiaomi Mi 10i vs OnePlus Nord
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series, Galaxy Buds Pro Go on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  9. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  10. Future Group CEO Hits at Amazon's Bid to Stall Retail Deal in Internal Memo
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone SE 3, iPhone 12S Pro Concept Renders Suggest What’s Coming From Apple in 2021
  2. Cloverfield Sequel in the Works With J.J. Abrams as Co-Producer
  3. Wonder Woman 1984 Becomes Biggest Feature Film in Nielsen Rankings Following HBO Max Debut
  4. GeForce Now Beta Now Available for M1-Powered Mac Machines and Chrome Web Browsers
  5. Netflix Starts Testing Timer Feature to Stop Streaming Content After a Certain Period
  6. Realme X7 5G Price in India Tipped Ahead of February 4 Launch
  7. Future Group CEO Kishore Biyani Likens Amazon's Bid to Stall Retail Deal to 'Ruthless' Alexander the Great
  8. Government Plans to Ban ‘Private Cryptocurrencies’ in India, Create Official Digital Currency
  9. Justice League Snyder Cut Release Date Set for March 18 on HBO Max
  10. Elon Musk's SpaceX Said to Violate Its Launch License in Explosive Starship Test: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com