Cheapest Data Plans From Jio, Airtel, Vi; Starting From Rs. 11

Mobile data is offered by telecom operators in India to enable smartphone users to access the Web and apps when away from home or office Wi-Fi. It is offered by all major telecom operators, including Jio, Airtel, and the newly merged entity Vi (Vodafone Idea). Data is offered in standalone prepaid packs and even in combo packs wherein talk time, SMS, and other add-on benefits are also bundled. The standalone data prepaid packs offer only mobile data benefit and nothing else.

We've compiled the cheapest data packs offered by three major telecom operators in India – Jio, Airtel, and Vi – and have listed them below.

Jio Cheapest Data Plans – Rs. 11, Rs. 21

Jio offers Rs. 11 prepaid plan to its subscribers that brings along 1GB of total data and its validity is tied in with the existing base plan that is live in the account of the subscriber. There's also a Rs. 21 prepaid plan that offers 2GB of total data with the same validity clause. As mentioned, these are data packs and they do not come with any other benefits, and if you need talk time or SMS services, then it is recommended you look at combo packs offered by the telco.

Vi Cheapest Data Plans – Rs. 16, Rs. 48

Vi's (Vodafone Idea) cheapest data recharge is priced at Rs. 16 and it comes with 1GB of total data benefit and just 24 hours of validity. The next best option is priced at Rs. 48 and it offers 3GB of total data benefit for a validity of 28 days. Similar to the Jio plans, these packs don't offer any talk time or SMS benefits.

Airtel Cheapest Data Plans – Rs. 48, Rs. 78

Airtel's cheapest data pack offering is priced at Rs. 48 and it comes with 3GB total data for a validity of 28 days. Post the data tariff completion, Airtel says it will charge users 50 paise per MB. The second cheapest plan offered by Airtel is priced at Rs. 78 and it offers a total of 5GB of data and the validity is tied in with the existing subscriber plan.

