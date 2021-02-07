Technology News
Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best Prepaid Packs Under Rs. 129

We’re listing the best prepaid packs under Rs. 129 offered by Jio, Airtel, and Vi (Vodafone Idea).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 7 February 2021 09:00 IST
Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best Prepaid Packs Under Rs. 129

Photo Credit: Jio/ Airtel/ Vi

Jio, Airtel, and Vi (Vodafone Idea) offer some of the most affordable prepaid packs under Rs. 129

Highlights
  • Jio has Rs. 51 prepaid pack with unlimited 6GB data access
  • Airtel offers Rs. 48 prepaid pack with 3GB of data for 28 days
  • Vi has Rs. 99 prepaid pack with voice calls, 1GB data, 100 SMS messages

Jio, Airtel, and Vi (Vodafone Idea) offer a variety of affordable prepaid recharge packs under Rs. 129 for their subscribers. While some prepaid packs are essentially aimed at fulfilling high-speed data requirements for customers, there are many other packs that offer unlimited voice calling and SMS message benefits alongside data allocation. Jio, Airtel, and Vi also also have some prepaid packs that come with add-on benefits such as free access to over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

In this article, we will cover the best prepaid packs under Rs. 129 offered by Jio, Airtel, and Vi (Vodafone Idea) to help you pick the best option for your mobile connection. We've picked the plans on the basis of the value they offer in terms of data, voice calls, and SMS messages at different price points ranging from Rs. 11 to Rs. 129.

Jio best prepaid packs under Rs. 129: Rs. 51, Rs. 100

Unlike other major operators, Jio offers prepaid packs with no additional validity. This means that you need to have an existing plan on your Jio prepaid connection with some validity to get benefits of the following packs. The Rs. 51 Jio prepaid pack brings unlimited 6GB high-speed data access. The operator also has the Rs. 100 prepaid pack with Rs. 81.75 talktime. The given talktime can be used for voice calling, data access, and SMS messages as well as international services.

Airtel best prepaid packs under Rs. 129: Rs. 19, Rs. 48, Rs. 79

Airtel Rs. 19 prepaid pack brings 200MB of data and unlimited voice calls for two days. If these benefits aren't something you want, you can go with the Rs. 79 Airtel prepaid pack that includes 200MB data and Rs. 64 talktime for 28 days. The prepaid pack also brings local, STD, and landline calls at 60 paise per minute. For users who want data, there is Rs. 48 Airtel prepaid pack that brings 3GB of data with 28 days of validity.

Vi (Vodafone Idea) best prepaid packs under Rs. 129: Rs. 19, Rs. 95, Rs. 99

Vi (Vodafone Idea) Rs. 19 prepaid pack offers unlimited voice calls and 200MB data for two days. The operator also has a Rs. 95 prepaid pack with the same 200MB data but along with Rs. 74 of talktime and local/ national calls at 2.5 paise per second for 56 days. If you want data, calls, and SMS message benefits, Vi Rs. 99 prepaid pack brings unlimited voice calls, 1GB data, and 100 SMS messages with a validity of 18 days.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vi, Vodafone Idea, Jio
Jagmeet Singh
