Jio 4G Data Offers: How to Claim Additional Jio Data on Your Smartphone

Jio has announced partnerships with a large number of smartphone makers this year as it ended 4G free services. As part of the offers, handset buyers received complimentary Jio data, an effort by the company to draw more users to its network. However, with around 30 such partnerships and a large number of devices for the offer, it can get rather confusing for smartphone buyers to track how much additional data they stand to gain on handsets in a particular price band or from a specific company. To make it easier, we have compiled the complimentary data offers by Jio by brand so you can go through the details on a single page. Take a look below:

How to redeem complimentary Jio data

To redeem the additional data, subscribers need to open the MyJio app and tap on the Redeem icon in the My Vouchers section. Then, simply purchase a recharge of the requisite minimum value, and the extra data will be credited to your account. The official website of the operator says it can take up to 48 hours for the additional 4G data to reflect in the MyJio data balance, and that if the offer is not availed within the expiry date, the complimentary data will be forfeited. So, take a look below at the companies Jio has partnered with, the eligible devices, the expiry date, and the minimum recharge value to avail the extra data.

How to redeem complimentary Jio data

Reliance Lyf

As part of an ongoing offer, consumers need to buy the Lyf C459 and C451 by December 30 and pay Rs. 4,699 and Rs. 4,999, respectively. They will get free Jio Prime membership and their first Rs. 459 recharge for free. Apart from this, they will get 5GB of extra data on recharges purchased before March 31, 2018.

On a host of Lyf smartphones, buyers will get 6GB more data 4G data on buying Rs. 309, 399, 459 or 499 plans before March 31, 2018. Similarly, recharges of Rs. 509 or more value will fetch 12GB complimentary data. The list of devices includes Earth 1, Earth 2, Water 1, Water 7S, Water 8, Water 10, Water 11, F1, F1S, and Wind 4S.

Offer details

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ buyers will get 56GB data (doled out at 2GB per day) instead of 28GB data with the Rs. 309 pack under a promotional offer. The complimentary data will be available for 8 recharges, meaning a total of 448GB additional data with the smartphones. Other Samsung 4G phones will get up to 180GB of extra data on recharges of Rs. 309 or above. You can check out whether your smartphone is eligible for the offer in the link below.

Offer details

Vivo

Vivo V7 and V7+ owners will get 10GB of complimentary data from Reliance Jio on buying a recharge of Rs. 309 or more value. The offer is valid until May 31, 2018 only. Vivo X5 Max and V5 Plus buyers will get 10GB more data on recharge of Rs. 309 or more, for a maximum of 6 recharges. On the other hand those 7GB additional data will get given six recharges on the purchase of Vivo Y21L, Y27L, Y31L, Y51L, V1, V1Max, V3, V3Max, X5Pro, Xshot, Y55L, V5, Y53, Y55S, Y66, V5S, and Y69.

Offer details

Oppo

Purchasing Oppo F5, F5 Youth, F1 Plus, F3 and F3 Plus will get buyers up to 100GB of complimentary data from Jio on packs worth Rs. 309 and more. The data will be doled out in tranches of 10GB on 10 recharges, and the offer will expire on March 31, 2018. Similarly, buyers of Oppo F1s, A33f, A37F, A37Fw, A57, A71 will get 10GB extra data on six recharges.

Offer details

Xiaomi

Under the Xiaomi-Jio partnership, buyers of select handsets will get 5GB of extra data on purchasing a recharge of Rs. 309 or more, restricted to a maximum of six recharges; this expires on March 31, 2018. The list of eligible handsets includes Xiaomi Redmi 2, Redmi 2 Prime, Redmi Note 4G, Redmi Note 4G Prime, Mi 4i, Redmi Note 3, Mi 5, Mi Max, Mi Max Prime, Redmi 3s, Redmi 3s Plus, Redmi 3s Prime, Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi 4, and Mi A1.

For Mi Max 2 buyers, Jio offers 10GB complimentary data per recharge till May 31, 2018. Once again, the minimum recharge value to claim this offer is Rs. 309.

Offer details

Motorola

If you bought the Moto Z Play (after August 10, 2017) and Moto Z2 Play (after June 15, 2017), you are eligible to get 10GB of extra data per recharge, for a maximum of six recharges. Those who purchased the Moto C, Moto E, Moto M, Moto E3 Power, Moto G4 Play, Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus, Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus after August 10 will get 5GB more data. The minimum recharge value is Rs. 309 and the offer’s date of expiry is March 31, 2018.

Offer details

Micromax

Micromax Dual 5 buyers will get 10GB of extra data on buying a pack of Rs. 309 on more for 5 recharges, totalling 50GB of complimentary data. Similarly, the Dual 5, Vdeo 1, Vdeo 2, Vdeo 3, Vdeo 4, Bharat 2, Evok Power, Evok Note, Bolt Selfie, Canvas 5 Lite, Unite 4 Plus, Yureka S, Yureka Black, Yunicorn, Canvas 1, Yunique 2, Selfie 2 will get 5GB of extra data. Notably, the user must have an active Jio SIM card on their handset before November 17, 2017.

On Canvas Infinity series, buyers get 5GB data on six recharges, while Evok Dual Note buyers will get the same complimentary data for five recharges. The offer ends on March 31, 2018 for all handsets.

Offer details

Lenovo

On Lenovo A7700, A6600, K5 Plus, K6 Power, K6 Note, K5 Note and K8, buyers will get 5GB of complimentary data for six recharges of Rs. 309 or above value. The last date to avail this offer is March 31, 2018.

Offer details

Nokia

Nokia 8 buyers will get 10GB additional data for 10 recharges, giving 100GB of cumulative free data. The offer expires on August 31, 2018, and the subscriber needs to purchase recharges of Rs. 309 to more avail it. Similarly, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 users will get 5GB of extra data on 10 recharges, and Nokia 3 and Nokia 2 owners will get 5GB of extra data over nine recharges.

Offer details

OnePlus

OnePlus 5T may not be on the list, but those who own OnePlus 5, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 2 will get up to 60GB of complimentary Jio data. Before March 31, 2018, recharges of Rs. 309 or more will accrue 10GB of extra data for the owners of these handsets. However, one of the conditions to avail the offer is that the Jio number should not be active on these handsets before August 18, 2017.

Offer details

LG

LG G6 buyers who purchased the handset on or after April 26, 2017 are eligible for 100GB of complimentary Jio 4G data. Before March 31, 2018, a recharge of Rs. 309 or more will provide 10GB of extra data, on a maximum of 10 recharges.

Offer details

Asus

On both Asus ZenFone AR, Jio is giving free Prime membership worth Rs. 99 as well as 10GB of compli mentary data on 10 recharges of Rs. 309 and above before March 31, 2018. On ZenFone Selfie, ZenFone Max, ZenFone Live, ZenFone Go 4.5 LTE, ZenFone Go 5.0 LTE, ZenFone Go 5.5 LTE, ZenFone 2 and ZenFone 4 Selfie purchased after June 16, 2017, buyers get 3GB for each recharge of Rs. 309 or more till March 31 2018. On ZenFone 2 Laser, ZenFone 2 Laser 5.5, ZenFone 3S Max, ZenFone 3 Laser, ZenFone 3 Max 5.2, ZenFone 3 Max 5.5 and ZenFone 4 Selfie Dual Cam, the complimentary data is 5GB. Jio will give buyers 10GB of extra 4G data on ZenFone Zoom, ZenFone 3 Deluxe, ZenFone 3 Ultra, ZenFone 3 5.2, ZenFone 3 5.5 and ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro.

Offer details

InFocus

InFocus Turbo 5 Plus and Snap 4 buyers will get 30GB data in 5GB additional data on four recharges of Rs. 309 or more. On the other hand, InFocus A1, A1s, A3, Turbo 5s buyers will get the 5GB complimentary data for a maximum of four recharges. Last date for the additional data offer on both sets of phones is March 31, 2018.

Offer details

Gionee

Jio will give up to 60GB of complimentary 4G data on Gionee handsets bought after June 15, 2017. The Gionee P5L and P7 will get 2GB of extra data on six recharges, while the A1, M5 Plus, S6 Pro, A1 Plus and Elife E8 will get 10GB of complimentary data on six recharges. Similarly, there’s 5GB of additional data on Elife S6, Elife S7, Marathon M5, S Plus, S6s, F103 Pro, M5 Lite CDMA, Marathon M4, Marathon M5 Lite, P7 Max and F103.

Offer details

Panasonic

Buyers of Panasonic Eluga I5, Eluga A4, Eluga I2, P88, Eluga A2, Eluga Prim, Eluga Pulse X, P85, Eluga Ray, Eluga Ray X, Eluga Ray Max, and P55 Max are eligible to receive 5GB of extra data per Jio recharge of Rs. 309 or more. However, it is only for devices purchased after June 15, 2017, and the last date to avail the offer is March 31, 2018.

Offer details

Itel and Spice

The tie-up between Itel and Jio entails complimentary 5GB data on select smartphones purchased on or after June 30, 2017. The minimum recharge value for the offer is Rs. 309, and the last date for the offer is March 31, 2018. Itel ITL511, Itel ITL512, Itel ITL518, Itel ITL520, Itel A21, Itel A41, Itel A41 Plus, Itel P41, Spice F301, Spice F302, Spice K601 and Spice V801 are eligible for the offer.

Offer details

Karbonn

On select Karbonn smartphones purchased after August 17, 2017, Jio is giving 5GB of extra data on recharges of Rs. 309 or more. The offer ends on March 31, 2018, and is limited to only five recharges, meaning a total of 25GB extra data. The following handsets are part of the offer: A40 Indian, A41 Power, K9 Smart Yuva, Aura Power 4G, Aura Sleek 4G, Aura 4G, K9 Smart 4G, K9 Viraat 4G, Aura Note 4G, Aura Note 2, Aura Note Play, Aura Power 4G Plus, K9 Kavach and Titanium Vista 4G.

Offer details

Coolpad

On Coolpad Note 3, Note 3 Lite, Note 3 Plus, A8, Mega 2.5D, Note 5, Cool 1, Mega 3, Note 3S, Note 5 Lite and Cool Play 6 handsets purchased after September 3, 2017, Jio is giving up to 20GB more data. This will be doled out at 5GB per recharge (minimum value Rs. 309), and for a maximum of four recharges. The offer expires on March 31, 2018.

Offer details

Ziox

Buyers of Ziox smartphones are eligible to get 20GB of complimentary data on recharges of Rs. 309 or above value on handsets purchased on or after October 31, 2017. The extra Jio data will be provided with devices in tranches of 5GB, on a maximum of four recharges before March 31, 2018. The Ziox handsets eligible for this offer are Astra 4G, Astra Champ 4G, Astra Colors 4G, Astra Curve 4G, Astra Force 4G, Astra Metal 4G, Astra Nxt 4G, Astra NXT Pro, Astra Titan 4G, Astra Viva 4G, Astra Young 4G and Astra Young Pro.

Offer details

Intex

For Intex buyers, Jio is offering 2GB complimentary data on recharges of Rs. 149, and 5GB on recharges of Rs. 309 and above. The extra data can be availed on a maximum of five recharges, and only till March 31, 2018. Also, only handsets purchased on or after October 27, 2017 are eligible for the offer. The offer is extended to all 4G smartphones by Intex.

Offer details

Lava and Xolo

Similar to the Intex offer, all the Lava and Xolo handsets with 4G functionality will get 2GB of additional data from Jio on the Rs. 149 recharge, on a maximum of five recharges. Likewise, recharges of Rs. 309 or more will entitle them to 5GB of complimentary data. However, the handsets must be purchased after October 27, 2017 to avail the offer, which ends on March 31, 2018.

Offer details

Infinix

Infinix Zero 5 buyers are entitled to 10GB of complimentary data on recharges of minimum Rs. 309 value till October 30, 2018. The offer is available for a maximum of 10 recharges, and only on handsets on which Jio services were activated on or after November 22, 2017.

Offer details

BlackBerry

Those who purchased BlackBerry KEYone and started using Jio services on the handset after October 30, 2017 will get 10GB of additional data on buying a pack of Rs. 309 or higher value. The offer will be extended on a maximum of 10 recharges – meaning 100GB more data in the offer period – and ends on August 31, 2018.

Offer details

Alcatel and TCL

Buyers of Alcatel Pixi4 5, Pixi4 6, A3 10, Pixi4 7 4G, U5HD, A5 LED, A7 as well as TCL 560 and 562 VR stand to get 20GB of complimentary data from Jio. The extra data will be given on devices purchased after October 7, 2017 and the offer ends on March 31, 2018. Subscribers will get 5GB of free data per recharge of Rs. 309 or more, on a maximum of four recharges.

Comio

On Comio C1, S1, P1 and C2 purchased after August 28, 2017, Jio subscribers will get up to 20GB data. No surprises for guessing, the data will be provided at 5GB per recharge on four recharges, and the offer will expire on March 31, 2018. The minimum recharge value is Rs. 309 to claim the additional data.

Celkon

Jio and Celkon partnered to give a total of 20GB extra data to buyers of UFEEL 4G, SMART 4G, Diamond U, Mega and CliQ bought after June 29, 2017. On a minimum recharge value of Rs. 309, subscribers will get 5GB extra data. A maximum of four such recharges are allowed, and the last to be eligible for the complimentary data is March 31, 2018.