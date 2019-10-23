Reliance Jio earlier this week launched its "All-in-One" prepaid plans to offer 2GB data and unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline calling benefits alongside free minutes for non-Jio numbers for up to three months. The new plans are available in four distinct values, specifically Rs. 222, Rs. 333, Rs. 444, and Rs. 555. The prime purpose of the new prepaid plans appears to overcome the outrage that grew against Jio for starting to charge six paise per minute for voice calls made to non-Jio mobile numbers.

In this article, we take a look at how the new Jio prepaid plans stack up against the telecom operator's older plan that are still available. To keep things simple, we are only comparing the older plans with 2GB of daily free high-speed data as the all new All-in-One plan offer 2GB of daily high-speed data.

Jio Rs. 222 plan vs Jio Rs. 198 plan

We're starting with the recently launched Rs. 222 Jio All-in-One plan that brings 1,000 non-Jio minutes in addition to 2GB daily data, unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline voice calling, and 100 SMS messages per day for 28 days.

In comparison, the existing Rs. 198 Jio prepaid plan brings 2GB data per day along with unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline calling benefits and 100 SMS messages per day for 28 days.

The Rs. 198 Jio plan doesn't include any minutes for non-Jio numbers. This means that you need to separately purchase one of the available Interconnect Usage Charge (IUC) top-up vouchers that are valued between Rs. 10 and Rs. 100 to avail offnet calling minutes.

Jio plan Plan benefits Validity (in days) Jio Rs. 222 plan 1,000 non-Jio minutes, 2GB daily data, unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline calls, 100 SMS messages per day 28 Jio Rs. 198 plan 2GB daily data, unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline calls, 100 SMS messages per day 28

Notably, if you try to recharge the existing plan from Jio website or app, it will automatically add an IUC top-up voucher of your choice to your purchase.

Jio Rs. 333 plan vs Jio Rs. 398 plan

Jio also has the new Rs. 333 Jio prepaid plan that comes with 1,000 non-Jio calling minutes alongside 2GB daily data, 100 SMS messages per day, and unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline voice calls for 56 days. Whereas, the existing Rs. 398 Jio prepaid plan includes 2GB data per day, unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline voice calling, and 100 SMS messages per day for 70 days. Same as the Rs. 198 plan the Jio plan of Rs. 398 doesn't come with minutes for non-Jio voice calling.

Jio plan Plan benefits Validity (in days) Jio Rs. 333 plan 1,000 non-Jio minutes, 2GB daily data, unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline calls, 100 SMS messages per day 56 Jio Rs. 398 plan 2GB daily data, unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline calls, 100 SMS messages per day 70

Jio Rs. 444 plan vs Jio Rs. 448 plan

The new All-in-One Jio plan of Rs. 444 offers 2GB data per day, unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline voice calling as well as 1,000 minutes for non-Jio calls, and 100 SMS messages per day for 84 days. In comparison, the Rs. 448 Jio plan comes with 2GB data per day, unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline voice calling support, and 100 SMS messages per day for 84 days. Similar to Rs. 198 and Rs. 398 Jio plans, the Rs. 448 Jio plan also doesn't pack any minutes for non-Jio voice calling. You will have to go for one of the IUC vouchers.

Jio plan Plan benefits Validity (in days) Jio Rs. 444 plan 1,000 non-Jio minutes, 2GB daily data, unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline calls, 100 SMS messages per day 84 Jio Rs. 448 plan 2GB daily data, unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline calls, 100 SMS messages per day 84

Jio Rs. 555 vs Jio Rs. 498 plan

These two plans are not direct competitors but have similar benefits. The new Rs. 555 Jio plan comes with 3,000 minutes for non-Jio calling alongside 2GB data benefits, unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline voice calls, and 100 SMS messages per day for 84 days. The Rs. 498 Jio prepaid plan, on the other hand, packs 2GB data per day, unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline voice calling, and 100 SMS messages per day for 91 days. Also, you don't get any minutes for non-Jio voice calling with the Rs. 498 plan.

Jio plan Plan benefits Validity (in days) Jio Rs. 555 plan 3,000 non-Jio minutes, 2GB daily data, unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline calls, 100 SMS messages per day 84 Jio Rs. 498 plan 2GB daily data, unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline calls, 100 SMS messages per day 91

Apart from the new All-in-One plans and their existing counterparts, the telecom operator also offers several other plans with different per day high-speed data, voice Jio-to-Jio and landline calls, and 100 SMS messages per day. There are also long-term prepaid plans valued between Rs. 999, Rs. 1,999, Rs. 4,999, and mammoth Rs. 9,999.

As the existing Jio plans don't include any minutes for calling consumers on other mobile networks, you will need an IUC top-up voucher. There is the Rs. 10 IUC top-up voucher with 124 minutes for non-Jio calls and 1GB data. For additional minutes, the telco offers the Rs. 20 IUC top-up voucher with 249 non-Jio calling minutes and 2GB data as well as the Rs. 50 top-up voucher with 656 minutes for non-Jio calls and 5GB data. There is also the Rs. 100 IUC top-up voucher with 1,362 minutes of non-Jio calls along with 10GB data.