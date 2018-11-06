Reliance Jio is offering 100 percent cashback coupons, special plans, Jio Phone gift card, and more as part of its Diwali 2018 celebrations. Jio has come up with a total of eight offers under its Diwali Dhamaka sale under which user can avail 100 percent cashback on plans priced above Rs. 149. The telco is also offering a Jio Phone handset (under exchange) along with unlimited voice and data for six months for Rs. 1,095 bundled as a gift card. Additionally, Jio Phone 2, the company's latest smart feature phone will be up for grabs in a general sale until November 12.

Jio Diwali offers — cashbacks, special plans, gift card, and more

Jio has rolled out a new annual plan worth Rs. 1,699. The new Jio recharge plan comes with unlimited 4G data and voice calls with a one-year validity period, until next Diwali. Additionally, under the Diwali Dhamaka offer, Jio is offering a '100 percent cashback' to users on most of its recharge plans in the form of Reliance Digital coupons that will show up in MyJio app.

Jio's Diwali Dhamaka Offer is claimed to give 100 percent cashback offer on all recharge plans priced over Rs. 100. This means that you can avail the offer on Jio recharges worth Rs.149, Rs.198, Rs.299, Rs.349, Rs. 398, Rs.399, Rs.448, Rs.449 Rs.498, Rs.509, Rs.799, Rs.999, Rs.1699, Rs.1999, Rs.4999, and Rs.9999. Users can also avail a flat Rs. 300 cashback on payments made through mobile wallets like Paytm Wallet, PhonePe, Amazon Pay, and MobiKwik.

Notably, if you are a Jio Prime member, the 100 percent cashback will be credited in the form of Reliance Digital coupons in your MyJio app. Also, it is applicable on all recharges done via online and offline channels. On its website, Jio notes that users will be able to redeem the cashback vouchers at all Reliance Digital Store with a minimum cart value of Rs. 5,000. Also, on recharge plans worth above Rs. 500, Jio will issue multiple vouchers, but you will not be able to redeem two coupons together. The cashback offer is available only till November 30 and comes with an expiry date of December 31, 2018.

It is worth noting that a number of products - including Xiaomi and Samsung smartphones, Lenovo and Samsung tablets, Seagate, Western Digital, and Sony hard disks - at the Reliance Digital stores will not be eligible for the coupon redemption.

Now, we come to the Jio Phone 2 Festive Sale. The Jio Phone 2 will be available for purchase via the company's site, from November 5 to November 12. Buyers of the Jio Phone 2 will be able to avail a Rs. 200 cashback on payments made via Paytm Wallet. Notably, it is an open sale of the Reliance Jio Phone 2 that comes after multiple flash sales.

Jio is also offering a Jio Phone Gift Card that it had first introduced in October this year. It is essentially extending the benefits of the Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama offer in the form of a Rs. 1,095 gift. With the gift card, customers can exchange an old phone for a Jio Phone with a refundable deposit of Rs. 501. For the additional Rs. 594, they get 6 months of unlimited voice calls and data, and a complimentary data voucher worth Rs. 10 .

Notably, Jio is offering three prepaid recharge packs for both the Jio Phone and Jio Phone 2. With a recharge pack worth Rs. 49, users get 1GB 4G data, free unlimited voice calls, and 50 SMS messages, for a validity of 28 days. The Rs. 99 recharge pack, on the other hand, offers 500MB 4G data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 300 SMS messages for the same validity of 28 days. Also, a Rs. 153 recharge pack offers 1.5GB data per day, free voice calls, and 100 SMS messages per day, for 28 days.

Jio is also offering Rs 2,200 cashback on the purchase of new 4G smartphones. This cashback will be credited in the form of 44 cashback vouchers of Rs 50 each in MyJio app. Notably, these recharges should be done on the same 4G smartphone.

Finally, on buying laptops priced above Rs. 35,000 from Reliance Retail stores, you will get a free JioFi and data benefits worth Rs. 3,000. Buyers will get Jio Prime membership, 2GB daily data for 168 days, and 10 vouchers of 6GB data. Meanwhile, for laptops priced below Rs. 35,000, you will have to pay Rs. 999 to avail the offer. A similar offer is also applicable on the LG Smart TV. Buyers will get 1.5GB data per day for a validity period of 84 days, 3 vouchers of 10GB, and Jio Prime subscription.