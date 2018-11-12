Apple unveiled its first-ever dual-SIM capable smartphones at the iPhone event held in September. The company's 2018 lineup consists of the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR, all of whom come with support for one physical SIM card and another eSIM. With all of the three models now in India, private telecom players Airtel and Jio have announced dual-SIM support on their cellular networks for the iPhone 2018 range. Here's a step-by-step process on getting the Airtel eSIM to work on your iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, or iPhone XR in India.

How to set up dual-SIM with eSIM on Airtel's network

To initiate the process, start by texting eSIM * your registered email address* to 121. If the email is deemed valid, you will receive a response detailing the shift to eSIM from physical SIM. To confirm the eSIM change request, users will be required to reply with “1” within 60 seconds of receiving the SMS message. In case of invalid email address, Airtel users can change their credentials by sending “EMAILUPDATE” to 121.

Once the SMS consent is received by Airtel, another SMS will be sent to you that will inform you of an upcoming confirmation call. This call is important as Airtel will cancel the eSIM request if you do not provide consent on the call. Once that is done, yet another SMS will be received that details the confirmation. A QR code will be generated, and sent on your email address, after about 2 hours of this confirmation.

Go to Settings on your iPhone and click on Mobile Data. Click on Add Data Plan and scan the QR code received on your email address. After successful scanning, click on Add Data Plan once again. You can then rename the data plan label or simply proceed by clicking Continue. Choose the default line (primary/ secondary) for the iPhone and click on Done. The Airtel eSIM will be activated within 2 hours post successful QR code scanning, and this process will deactivate the physical SIM.

How to Set Up Dual-SIM With eSIM on Jio's Network

This process is simpler than the one on Jio's network considering you do not need to visit a physical retail store to get your eSIM working, and can do it right from the comfort of your own home.

Important points for Airtel eSIM transfer process

The generated QR code is unique for one time use on 1 device only. Additionally, in case you do not get the QR code email within 1 hour or you abort the scanning process midway, send “NOSIM” to 121 to avoid disconnection of your physical SIM. During the activation period, do not delete the eSIM profile by selecting “Remove Data Plan” to avoid any issues.