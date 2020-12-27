Vi (Vodafone Idea) offers postpaid and prepaid facility to its subscribers in India, and these subscribers can switch from one service to another without changing their number. While switching from prepaid to postpaid is an easy process that does not require heading to the Vi store, the other way around is a bit more tedious. To begin the process of switching from Vi postpaid to Vi prepaid, users have to head to the nearest Vi store to get a new SIM. There is no charge for conversion, but a new SIM fee of Rs. 10 is levied.

For all those interested in switching from Vi (Vodafone Idea) postpaid to Vi prepaid, we have compiled a step-by-step guide on how to make the switch.

How to switch from Vi (Vodafone Idea) postpaid to prepaid To begin the transition from Vi postpaid to prepaid, a subscriber will have to visit the nearest Vi Store. Users have to carry their passport size photo, Aadhar card, or any other ID and address proof for verification. Ensure that you have the necessary documents with you before you head to the store to avoid unnecessary multiple visits. Before you switch to prepaid, it is important to note that data rollover benefits will be forfeited and the data collated over a period of time will be lost. It is important to note that users have to be on Vi postpaid for more than 90 days to be eligible for making the switch to prepaid. Follow these simple steps to switch from Vi postpaid and become a Vi prepaid subscriber. To begin with the switching process, a Vi postpaid subscriber will have to visit the nearest Vi Store. To locate the nearest Vi offline store, head here At the store, you can inform the customer service representative of your intention to switch to Vi prepaid. They will ask you to fill a postpaid to prepaid migration form. Fill in all the necessary details in the form and submit it to the representative. Outstanding dues towards your current postpaid connection will need to be paid before a new prepaid SIM is offered. Once all your dues are cleared, the representative will ask for your identity and address proof. Ensure that you carry your passport photo, Aadhaar Card, or other relevant ID and address proof documents with you. A new prepaid SIM will be issued by the representative after all the verification is done and the outstanding bill is cleared. The new SIM comes with a fee of Rs. 10, which needs to be paid to the Vi representative. This shift to Vi prepaid should take approximately one hour to activate. Vi users will have to do a first recharge at the store itself. The representative should help you with all the available options. You can see the FRC plan list here Vodafone says that in the event that the company has any excess balance left with them, that amount will be sent via a cheque to the subscribers address. If the amount is under Rs. 500, it will be credited (after deduction of 18 percent GST) to the user's account as talk time balance. The telco says that the new Vi prepaid connection will need to be activated by calling 59059. This should be done after the subscriber sees that service is available on the new SIM. Incoming and outgoing SMS services will remain inactive for about 24 hours of SIM activation. Data and calling services should begin immediately after activation. Once the shift to prepaid is complete, users can later recharge their prepaid SIM with a plan of their preference via the Vi app or through any other third-party apps like Paytm or Freecharge.

Is Mi QLED TV 4K the best affordable smart TV for enthusiasts? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.