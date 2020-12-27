Airtel users can switch from prepaid to postpaid by following a simple process from the comfort of their home. Airtel is a popular telecom operator in the Indian market and apart from offering prepaid and postpaid services, it also offers broadband and digital TV services. Airtel offers a range of plans for its postpaid users with additional benefits like Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar subscription, and more. Airtel postpaid plans start from as low as Rs. 399 and there are data rollover benefits as well. If any Airtel prepaid user wishes to switch to postpaid, the process is rather easy and requires the user to just follow a few simple steps in the Airtel Thanks app.

For all those interested in switching from Airtel prepaid to Airtel postpaid, we have compiled a step-by-step guide on how to make the switch.

How to switch from Airtel prepaid to postpaid Before beginning the process of switching to postpaid, it is important to note that an address and D verification process is done by an Airtel representative. They come to your house and check that the billing address is valid, and it is important that you keep your documents ready for the process to go smoothly. Also, note that under a postpaid connection, monthly bills will be sent to the mentioned address and email ID. Airtel Thanks app on your iOS or Android mobile. You can download the app from Download theon your iOS or Android mobile. You can download the app from Google Play Store or the App Store Once downloaded, register on the app using the OTP method. You recharge plans, available balance, and all other details will show up on the home page. Click on the Prepaid to Postpaid option from the main horizontal scroll menu right below your account details. Select the postpaid plan you want to switch to, the most affordable one is at Rs. 399, and the other denominations are Rs. 499 and Rs. 999. All postpaid plans offer varied benefits. You can see all the postpaid plans here Enter your Airtel phone number and verify using the OTP method. Once the OTP is entered and the number is verified, the Airtel Thanks app asks for your email ID. Ensure that you fill in the correct details as the bill eCopy will be sent to the mentioned email address. After that, the Airtel Thanks app asks for your address details. Please practice caution while filling this information. Ensure that you fill in all the right details as an Airtel representative will come for verification at your house. Click on Confirm Order and then select the right slot time for the representative to come over to verify your documents. Airtel informs that users must keep their address and ID proof handy for verification. The representative will visit the address filled in, take a photo of your ID card, and click a live picture as well. After verification of the documents, the transition will be done in a few hours. Airtel notes that it should take about 48 hours for the postpaid service to be activated. Typically, the transition process is done between 10pm to 5am after verification so that there are little hiccups faced on the consumer end. Airtel also adjusts any balance left while on prepaid with the first bill generated. All the data that is left behind, before switching to postpaid is lost once the transition is done. Only talktime balance is adjusted in the first bill. All benefits like Hellotunes and other value added services are carried forward. Once the prepaid to postpaid connection request is made via the Airtel Thanks app, users can track the status of their switch through the app as well.

