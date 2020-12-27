How to Switch From Airtel Postpaid to Prepaid

Airtel Postpaid users can switch to Prepaid quite easily, but need to visit an Airtel store to do so. The telecom operator has a strong presence in India and it offers postpaid and prepaid services to its calling and data consuming subscribers. Airtel Postpaid users get monthly bills of their expenses after the month is over whereas prepaid users need to pay beforehand in order to avail data and calling benefits. Recharging of prepaid plans and paying postpaid bills is an easy affair, and it can be done through the Airtel Thanks app or via third party apps like Paytm, Freecharge, and others. However, when you need to switch from postpaid to prepaid, that process can be a bit lengthy and isn't common knowledge to everyone.

For those Airtel subscribers who wish to shift from postpaid to prepaid, we have prepared a step-by-step guide on how to make the switch.

How to switch from Airtel postpaid to Airtel prepaid To transition from Airtel postpaid to prepaid, you will have to visit the nearest Airtel Store. Earlier, it was required to carry verification documents like identity and address proof while visiting the store, but now Airtel has introduced a new OTP process that makes it very easy to switch to prepaid. Before you switch to prepaid, it is important to note that data rollover benefits will be forfeited and all the collated data over a period of time will be lost. Furthermore, all Airtel Thanks app benefits given to postpaid users will also be lost with the switch. Users have to be on Airtel postpaid for more than 30 days to be eligible for making the switch to prepaid. Follow these simple steps to switch from Airtel postpaid and become an Airtel prepaid subscriber. To begin with the switching process, an Airtel postpaid subscriber will have to visit the nearest Airtel Store. To locate the nearest Airtel offline store, head here At the store, you can tell the customer service representative to help you with the process. They will ask you to fill a postpaid to prepaid migration form. Fill in all the necessary details in the form and submit it to the representative. Once the form is submitted, the representative informs you of any dues that may still be left to be paid. This includes the last bill and the amount generated on pro-rata basis. If you haven't already cleared your dues, please pay your dues at the Airtel Sore. Once all the dues are paid off and the form is submitted, a request for shifting to prepaid will be raised by the representative. An OTP will arrive on your number, and once you give that OTP to the representative and the verification is complete, an SMS comes to your phone that the postpaid to prepaid shift request has been received. This shift to prepaid should take approximately two hours to activate. Airtel users will have to do a FRC recharge at the store itself. Once the shift to prepaid is complete, users can later recharge their prepaid SIM with a plan of their preference via the Airtel Thanks app or through any other third-party apps like Paytm or Freecharge.

Are Micromax In 1b, In Note 1 good enough to take the brand to the top in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.