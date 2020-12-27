Technology News
loading

How to Switch From Airtel Postpaid to Prepaid

Airtel postpaid users will have to visit the Airtel Store to begin the process of switching.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 27 December 2020 13:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
How to Switch From Airtel Postpaid to Prepaid

Airtel postpaid subscribers can switch to prepaid for free

Highlights
  • Airtel users need to carry their identity and address proof with them
  • All data rollover benefits will be lost if you switch to prepaid
  • After switching, the first recharge needs to be done at the store

Airtel Postpaid users can switch to Prepaid quite easily, but need to visit an Airtel store to do so. The telecom operator has a strong presence in India and it offers postpaid and prepaid services to its calling and data consuming subscribers. Airtel Postpaid users get monthly bills of their expenses after the month is over whereas prepaid users need to pay beforehand in order to avail data and calling benefits. Recharging of prepaid plans and paying postpaid bills is an easy affair, and it can be done through the Airtel Thanks app or via third party apps like Paytm, Freecharge, and others. However, when you need to switch from postpaid to prepaid, that process can be a bit lengthy and isn't common knowledge to everyone.

For those Airtel subscribers who wish to shift from postpaid to prepaid, we have prepared a step-by-step guide on how to make the switch.

How to switch from Airtel postpaid to Airtel prepaid

To transition from Airtel postpaid to prepaid, you will have to visit the nearest Airtel Store. Earlier, it was required to carry verification documents like identity and address proof while visiting the store, but now Airtel has introduced a new OTP process that makes it very easy to switch to prepaid. Before you switch to prepaid, it is important to note that data rollover benefits will be forfeited and all the collated data over a period of time will be lost. Furthermore, all Airtel Thanks app benefits given to postpaid users will also be lost with the switch. Users have to be on Airtel postpaid for more than 30 days to be eligible for making the switch to prepaid. Follow these simple steps to switch from Airtel postpaid and become an Airtel prepaid subscriber.

  1. To begin with the switching process, an Airtel postpaid subscriber will have to visit the nearest Airtel Store. To locate the nearest Airtel offline store, head here.
  2. At the store, you can tell the customer service representative to help you with the process. They will ask you to fill a postpaid to prepaid migration form. Fill in all the necessary details in the form and submit it to the representative.
  3. Once the form is submitted, the representative informs you of any dues that may still be left to be paid. This includes the last bill and the amount generated on pro-rata basis. If you haven't already cleared your dues, please pay your dues at the Airtel Sore.
  4. Once all the dues are paid off and the form is submitted, a request for shifting to prepaid will be raised by the representative.
  5. An OTP will arrive on your number, and once you give that OTP to the representative and the verification is complete, an SMS comes to your phone that the postpaid to prepaid shift request has been received.
  6. This shift to prepaid should take approximately two hours to activate. Airtel users will have to do a FRC recharge at the store itself.
  7. Once the shift to prepaid is complete, users can later recharge their prepaid SIM with a plan of their preference via the Airtel Thanks app or through any other third-party apps like Paytm or Freecharge.

Are Micromax In 1b, In Note 1 good enough to take the brand to the top in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel, Airtel Postpaid, Airtel Prepaid
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Apple CEO Tim Cook Refused Meeting to Discuss Tesla Acquisition for One-Tenth of Current Value, Says Elon Musk
Cyberpunk 2077 Game Sales Top 13 Million After Refunds

Related Stories

How to Switch From Airtel Postpaid to Prepaid
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. FASTag Mandatory From January 1, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari Says
  2. Infinix Zero 8i Review
  3. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  4. The Mandalorian Season 3 Release Date Might Not Be Before 2022
  5. Google Search Lets Users Summon Baby Yoda to Their Homes
  6. Wonder Woman 1984 Review: DC Sequel a Major Step Down From the Original
  7. Amazfit GTS 2 mini Is Up for Pre-Orders Priced at Rs. 6,999
  8. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  9. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  10. Wonder Woman 1984 Post-Credits Scene, Explained
#Latest Stories
  1. Vodafone Idea Supplements 4G Services in Mumbai With 3G Spectrum to Increase Data Speed
  2. Mi 11 to Not Bundle Charger Inside Box, CEO Lei Jun Confirms
  3. High-Speed Internet Ban in Jammu and Kashmir Extended Till January 8; Ganderbal, Udhampur Exempted
  4. Amazfit GTS 2 mini With SpO2 Monitor Goes Up for Pre-Orders: Price, Features
  5. Oppo Slider Smartphone Concept Renders Leak, Designed by Tom Ford
  6. FASTag Daily Toll Collection Crosses Rs. 80 Crores With 50 Lakh Transactions
  7. Amazon Says Work on Marathi Language Support Has Already Begun, to Launch ‘Soon’
  8. Apple Watch, HomePod Users Report of Activation Failure During Setup
  9. Amazon Warehouse in Pune Vandalised Allegedly by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Workers
  10. Xiaomi Tipped to Launch Three Foldable Phones in 2021
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com