Jio is one of the leading telecom operators in India. As per the latest data provided by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the operator has a total base of 364 million subscribers in the country. It provides various recharge options, top-up vouchers, and unlimited plans to meet specific requirements of its subscribers. However, Jio consumers need to keep an eye on their existing plan balance and validity to stay limited within the given allocation of data and voice calling benefits. There are also distinct vouchers that come along with the available recharge options that can be checked on a regular basis. We here, therefore, provide you with simple steps through which you can check Jio balance.
You can use the MyJio app on your smartphone to know the data balance and validity of your connection. Also, you can use the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) service provided by the telecom operator to check your Jio balance and validity by making a phone call.
You can check your Jio account balance by installing the latest MyJio app on your smartphone. The app is available for download on both Android and iPhone models and is compatible with devices running at least Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0. Moreover, you need to follow the steps provided below once you have installed the app to check the balance and validity of your Jio connection.
Reliance Jio also lets you check your plan vouchers or buy, transfer, or redeem vouchers directly from the MyJio app. You need to go to the My vouchers section by pressing the hamburger menu icon from the top-left corner of the app. The additional data benefits that you receive through vouchers or recharge plans are listed under the My vouchers section.
For the customers who don't want to use the official app, Jio has provided an IVR service. All you need to do is dial 1991 from your Jio number to hear your data, talk time, and validity details. You can also listen to the audio to know about the latest data plans and vouchers available for your connection.
Jio has allowed consumers to check their balance details directly from its official website. Below are the precise steps to help you check your Jio balance from the Jio.com site.
If you don't have a Jio prepaid connection but a postpaid one, you can follow the aforementioned steps to check your last bill and tariff information from the Jio site. You can also check your postpaid billing details from the MyJio app. Furthermore, you can send an SMS message with the text "Bill" (without quotes) and send it to 199 to receive your bill summary through a message.
For the customers who don't have the Jio connection in a smartphone but are using a Jio Phone, there are various ways to check for its balance and validity.
Jio Phone users can check balance of their Jio connection by sending an SMS message.
You can also use the MyJio app on your Jio Phone to check the data and talktime balance as well as validity of your connection. You need to go to the app drawer on your Jio Phone and then look for the MyJio app to check your account details. Alternatively, you can tap and hold the Jio key on your Jio Phone to access the MyJio app.The app provides the data balance and validity of your connection on the homescreen. Moreover, you can go to the menu on the MyJio app to get a detailed view of your activated plan along with the given data quota and benefits such as voice calling minutes and SMS messages.
