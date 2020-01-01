Jio is one of the leading telecom operators in India. As per the latest data provided by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the operator has a total base of 364 million subscribers in the country. It provides various recharge options, top-up vouchers, and unlimited plans to meet specific requirements of its subscribers. However, Jio consumers need to keep an eye on their existing plan balance and validity to stay limited within the given allocation of data and voice calling benefits. There are also distinct vouchers that come along with the available recharge options that can be checked on a regular basis. We here, therefore, provide you with simple steps through which you can check Jio balance.

You can use the MyJio app on your smartphone to know the data balance and validity of your connection. Also, you can use the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) service provided by the telecom operator to check your Jio balance and validity by making a phone call.

How to check Jio balance using MyJio app You can check your Jio account balance by installing the latest MyJio app on your smartphone. The app is available for download on both Android and iPhone models and is compatible with devices running at least Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0. Moreover, you need to follow the steps provided below once you have installed the app to check the balance and validity of your Jio connection. Login with SIM or login using OTP. Open MyJio app and tap on theor login using OTP. My plans option. This will bring the screen showing your existing plan details including the available SMS message, data, and voice call benefits. Once you've logged in, the app will show your Jio balance and validity on the home screen. You can tap View details button available below your existing plan to view the available amount of free SMS messages, data, and voice call quota. Alternatively, you can press the hamburger menu icon from the top-left corner of your screen and then tapoption. This will bring the screen showing your existing plan details including the available SMS message, data, and voice call benefits. Check usage option from the homescreen. You can also check the remaining balance of your data allocation and view recent usage of the given data, voice call, SMS message, and Wi-Fi benefits by tapping theoption from the homescreen.

Reliance Jio also lets you check your plan vouchers or buy, transfer, or redeem vouchers directly from the MyJio app. You need to go to the My vouchers section by pressing the hamburger menu icon from the top-left corner of the app. The additional data benefits that you receive through vouchers or recharge plans are listed under the My vouchers section.

How to check Jio balance using IVR

For the customers who don't want to use the official app, Jio has provided an IVR service. All you need to do is dial 1991 from your Jio number to hear your data, talk time, and validity details. You can also listen to the audio to know about the latest data plans and vouchers available for your connection.

How to check Jio balance on Jio.com

Jio has allowed consumers to check their balance details directly from its official website. Below are the precise steps to help you check your Jio balance from the Jio.com site.

Visit Jio.com from your Web browser and then click on the Sign in option. The site will show you a screen to let you choose whether you want to check the details of your Jio mobile connection or JioFi hotspot device, Jio Fiber broadband connection, or Jio Link set-top box. You need to tap the Mobile option and then enter your Jio number followed by tapping the Generate OTP option. Now, enter the six-digit OTP you've received on your phone and hit the Submit button. Once the OTP is accepted successfully, the Jio site will show you a screen with all the balance and validity details of your connection.

If you don't have a Jio prepaid connection but a postpaid one, you can follow the aforementioned steps to check your last bill and tariff information from the Jio site. You can also check your postpaid billing details from the MyJio app. Furthermore, you can send an SMS message with the text "Bill" (without quotes) and send it to 199 to receive your bill summary through a message.

How to check Jio Phone balance

For the customers who don't have the Jio connection in a smartphone but are using a Jio Phone, there are various ways to check for its balance and validity.

How to check Jio Phone balance via SMS

Jio Phone users can check balance of their Jio connection by sending an SMS message.

Open your default messaging app and then write “BAL” (without quotes) in the new message box. Now, send it to 199. Jio will then send you the details in response to your SMS message.

You can also use the MyJio app on your Jio Phone to check the data and talktime balance as well as validity of your connection. You need to go to the app drawer on your Jio Phone and then look for the MyJio app to check your account details. Alternatively, you can tap and hold the Jio key on your Jio Phone to access the MyJio app.The app provides the data balance and validity of your connection on the homescreen. Moreover, you can go to the menu on the MyJio app to get a detailed view of your activated plan along with the given data quota and benefits such as voice calling minutes and SMS messages.