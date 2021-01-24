Technology News
loading

How to Browse Jio Recharge Packs by Pack Type

Jio users can browse the MyJio app to find out the different recharge options depending on the data they offer.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 24 January 2021 09:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
How to Browse Jio Recharge Packs by Pack Type

Jio offers easy ways to recharge via its app and website

Highlights
  • Jio website offers an easy way to recharge
  • There are plans listed for postpaid and prepaid customers
  • MyJio app is free on Google Play and Apple’s App Store

How to browse Jio recharge packs by pack type? Jio offers a host of plans and recharge options for its postpaid and prepaid customers so finding the right choices can be tricky. Customers can use the Jio website or the MyJio app to browse through prepaid recharge and postpaid plans. This is how you can find the best Reliance Jio recharge plans.

There are two ways of getting a recharge for your Jio number. You can either visit the website and find the right plan, or install the app on your phone. We have put together a step-by-step guide on how you can browse the Jio website and the MyJio app to find the right pack.

 

Recharge via Jio website

  1. Head over to Jio official website.
  2. You should see Mobility and JioFiber tabs on the top left, make sure you tap on the Mobility tab.
  3. Below the Mobility tab, you should see the Plans option. Click on it.
  4. On this page, all the plans that Jio offers for prepaid and postpaid customers will be listed.
  5. By default, you will be in the prepaid section and see the popular plans first, starting with the 2GB per day packs.
  6. Scroll down to see other 1.5GB per day, 1GB per day, 3GB per day, and long-term packs.
  7. Next to the Popular Plans tab, you will see JioPhone, 4G Data Voucher, ISD, Top-Up, and other options that will help you filter and find the packs you need.

 

If you are looking for postpaid plans:

1. Click on the Postpaid option and you should be on the Main Plan page.
2. All plans under the Postpaid Plus packs section will be listed and you can scroll down to the see the Regular packs as well.
3. You can filter the packs here as well depending on ISD, International Roaming, In-Flight Packs, or JioSaavn Pro.

Recharge via MyJio app

To recharge your Jio phone through the MyJio app, you can download the app from Google Play or Apple's App Store and open it

1. You should be asked to register with your Jio number within the app.
2. Once registered, the app should take you to the Home page.
3. Right next to the Home option on the top, you should see a Mobile option, tap on it.
4. Then, on the bottom of the page, there should be a recharge option.
5. Here, all your plans will be listed with the Popular Plans showing up first.
6. You will see the 2GB per day packs by default but there are options for 1.5GB per day, 1GB per day, and other packs below.
7. Next to the Popular Plans tab, you will see Jio Cricket, Work From Home Pack, 4G Data Voucher, and other packs that you can browse through.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jio, Reliance Jio, MyJio, Jio prepaid, Jio postpaid
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Ambrane NeoBuds 11, NeoBuds 22 True Wireless Earphones With Voice Assistant, Bluetooth v5.0 Launched
Skullcandy Jib True TWS Earbuds With Up to 22 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India

Related Stories

How to Browse Jio Recharge Packs by Pack Type
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Beeper Brings 15 Chat Apps Including iMessage Into a Single Inbox
  2. Xiaomi Mi 10i vs OnePlus Nord
  3. Godzilla vs. Kong Trailer Release Set for Sunday
  4. iPhone Models Available at Up to Rs. 16,000 Discount With This Offer
  5. Honor Refreshes MagicBook 14, MagicBook 15 With 11th-Gen Intel Core CPUs
  6. How to Disable ‘Off-Facebook Activity’ Tracking
  7. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Ends Tonight: Best Deals Still Available
  8. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  9. Nokia 1.4, Nokia 6.3, and Nokia 7.3 May Launch in Late Q1 or Early Q2 2021
  10. LG K42 With a Military-Grade Build, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia 1.4, Nokia 6.3, and Nokia 7.3 May Launch in Late Q1 or Early Q2 This Year
  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite Could Be in Development, Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2021) Leaked in Alleged CAD Renders
  3. Xbox Live Gold Subscription Price Hike Plan Withdrawn by Microsoft Following Outrage From Users
  4. Blizzard Absorbs Activision Studio Vicarious Visions After Dismantling Classic Games Team
  5. Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Patch 1.1 With Stability Improvements and Bug Fixes on PC, Consoles
  6. Twitter Bans Suspected Iran Account After Post Threatens Donald Trump
  7. High-Speed Internet Ban in Jammu and Kashmir Extended Till February 6
  8. Google Search on Mobile to Get Redesign With More Focus on Important Information, Rounded Overall Aesthetic
  9. Reliance Jio Added 25.1 Million Customers in Q3, APRU Increased to Rs. 151
  10. IBM Hit by Rare Sales Decline in Software Units, Posts Disappointing Quarterly Revenue
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com