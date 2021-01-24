How to browse Jio recharge packs by pack type? Jio offers a host of plans and recharge options for its postpaid and prepaid customers so finding the right choices can be tricky. Customers can use the Jio website or the MyJio app to browse through prepaid recharge and postpaid plans. This is how you can find the best Reliance Jio recharge plans.

There are two ways of getting a recharge for your Jio number. You can either visit the website and find the right plan, or install the app on your phone. We have put together a step-by-step guide on how you can browse the Jio website and the MyJio app to find the right pack.

Recharge via Jio website Head over to Jio official website. You should see Mobility and JioFiber tabs on the top left, make sure you tap on the Mobility tab. Below the Mobility tab, you should see the Plans option. Click on it. On this page, all the plans that Jio offers for prepaid and postpaid customers will be listed. By default, you will be in the prepaid section and see the popular plans first, starting with the 2GB per day packs. Scroll down to see other 1.5GB per day, 1GB per day, 3GB per day, and long-term packs. Next to the Popular Plans tab, you will see JioPhone, 4G Data Voucher, ISD, Top-Up, and other options that will help you filter and find the packs you need.

If you are looking for postpaid plans:

1. Click on the Postpaid option and you should be on the Main Plan page.

2. All plans under the Postpaid Plus packs section will be listed and you can scroll down to the see the Regular packs as well.

3. You can filter the packs here as well depending on ISD, International Roaming, In-Flight Packs, or JioSaavn Pro.

Recharge via MyJio app

To recharge your Jio phone through the MyJio app, you can download the app from Google Play or Apple's App Store and open it

1. You should be asked to register with your Jio number within the app.

2. Once registered, the app should take you to the Home page.

3. Right next to the Home option on the top, you should see a Mobile option, tap on it.

4. Then, on the bottom of the page, there should be a recharge option.

5. Here, all your plans will be listed with the Popular Plans showing up first.

6. You will see the 2GB per day packs by default but there are options for 1.5GB per day, 1GB per day, and other packs below.

7. Next to the Popular Plans tab, you will see Jio Cricket, Work From Home Pack, 4G Data Voucher, and other packs that you can browse through.

